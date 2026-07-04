Canada v Morocco team news: Halhal in for Riad

The Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup gets underway shortly, with Canada in action against Morocco.

Kick-off in Houston is at 18:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There is just one change for Morocco, but it’s a significant one from a Fantasy perspective, as Chadi Riad is only deemed fit enough to occupy a spot on the bench.

Remember, he went off injured in the Round of 32 win over the Netherlands.

Redouane Halhal starts in his place.

Further forward, the Moroccan midfield and attack is unchanged, with the ‘out of position’ Ismael Saibari leading the line.

Jesse Marsch makes three changes to the Canada side that squeaked past South Africa.

Luc de Fougerolles, Niko Sigur and Ali Ahmed replace Derek Cornelius, Nathan Saliba and Liam Millar.

Alphonso Davies is still not fit enough to start.

Here are the three players owned by more than 5% in the official FIFA game:

LINE-UPS

Canada XI: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Bombito, Laryea, Buchanan, Sigur, Eustaquio, Ahmed, David, Oluwaseyi

Subs: St Clair, Goodman, Cornelius, Jones, Davies, Waterman, Saliba, Choiniere, Osorio, Shaffelburg, Larin, Millar, Nelson, Promise

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Halhal, Mazraoui, Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss, Saibari

Subs: El Kajoui, Tagnaouti, El Ouahdi, Salah-Eddine, Belammari, Riad, Saadane, El Mourabet, Amrabat, Talbi, Yassine, Amaimouni-Echqhouyab, El Kaabi, Sbai, Rahimi