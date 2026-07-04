Dugout Discussion

Canada v Morocco team news: Halhal in for Riad

4 July 2026 136 comments
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The Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup gets underway shortly, with Canada in action against Morocco.

Kick-off in Houston is at 18:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There is just one change for Morocco, but it’s a significant one from a Fantasy perspective, as Chadi Riad is only deemed fit enough to occupy a spot on the bench.

Remember, he went off injured in the Round of 32 win over the Netherlands.

Redouane Halhal starts in his place.

Further forward, the Moroccan midfield and attack is unchanged, with the ‘out of position’ Ismael Saibari leading the line.

Jesse Marsch makes three changes to the Canada side that squeaked past South Africa.

Luc de Fougerolles, Niko Sigur and Ali Ahmed replace Derek Cornelius, Nathan Saliba and Liam Millar.

Alphonso Davies is still not fit enough to start.

Here are the three players owned by more than 5% in the official FIFA game:

LINE-UPS

Canada XI: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Bombito, Laryea, Buchanan, Sigur, Eustaquio, Ahmed, David, Oluwaseyi

Subs: St Clair, Goodman, Cornelius, Jones, Davies, Waterman, Saliba, Choiniere, Osorio, Shaffelburg, Larin, Millar, Nelson, Promise

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Halhal, Mazraoui, Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss, Saibari

Subs: El Kajoui, Tagnaouti, El Ouahdi, Salah-Eddine, Belammari, Riad, Saadane, El Mourabet, Amrabat, Talbi, Yassine, Amaimouni-Echqhouyab, El Kaabi, Sbai, Rahimi

136 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Florentine assassin
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Well done Morocco, bye bye Canada

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  2. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Deserved from Morocco imo, specially after the 1st goal.

    Canada been kind of Crepeau since that 1st goal.

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  3. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Diazzzz

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  4. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    That Canada done and out of World Cup basically.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      That's

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  5. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Cs booster played, have hakimi, and crepeau, no gains so far

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