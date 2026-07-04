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Colombia v Ghana team news: Munoz returns to the starting XI

4 July 2026 7 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
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The final Round of 32 match sees Group K winners Colombia take on Ghana for the right to meet Switzerland in the last 16.

The Colombians have won just one knockout match at the World Cup over six previous appearances, and were eliminated by England in the Round of 16 at Russia 2018.

Ghana have also won just once in the knockout stages, beating the USA to reach the quarter finals in South Africa in 2010.

Kick-off in Kansas City is at 02:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Daniel Munoz ($4.6m) returns to the starting XI having been rested for the draw with Portugal. The only change to the first choice XI is Jhon Cordoba ($6.1m) preferred to Luis Suarez ($5.7m) up front.

Ghana make four changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Croatia in the final group match. In goal, Lawrence Ati Zigi ($4.0m) replaces Benjamin Asare ($3.8m), whilst Jerome Opoku ($3.8m), Inaki Williams ($5.9m) and Caleb Yirenkyi ($4.7m) come in for Jonas Adjetey ($3.5m), Elisha Owusu ($5.3m) and Kamaldeen Sulemana ($5.1m).

Manchester CIty’s Antoine Semenyo ($7.2m) starts his fourth successive match for the Ghanaians.

In terms of ownership, Luis Diaz ($8.1m) and Munoz are the only players selected by more than five per cent of World Cup Fantasy managers.

LINE-UPS

Colombia XI: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba, Luis Diaz

Subs: D. Ospina, A. Montero, S. Arias, K. Castano, R. Rios, J. Carrascal, Y. Mina, J. Portilla, W. Ditta, J. Hernandez, J. Quintero, J. Campaz, D. Machado, L. Suarez, A. Gomez

Ghana XI: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Marvin Senaya, Derrick Luckassen, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew

Subs: J. Anang, B. Asare, A. Seidu, J. Adjetey, A. Mumin, I. Fatawu, B. Thomas-Asante, C. Baah, E. Owusu, A. Baba, A. Boakye, K. Oppong, K. Sulemana, E. Nuamah, P. Adu

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside. Follow them on Twitter

7 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Now final pick guys

    Would you guys play Luis diaz over a 8 pointer. Qualification booster on?

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    1. TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes I would

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  2. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Need a Diaz brace and a Colombia CS

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  3. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Arias G
    Suarez A

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      *Diaz A

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  4. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Colombia 1-0

    J. Arias goal, Suarez assist

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Apparently Diaz got a touch on the cross because he's been awarded the assist.

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