Colombia v Ghana team news: Munoz returns to the starting XI

The final Round of 32 match sees Group K winners Colombia take on Ghana for the right to meet Switzerland in the last 16.

The Colombians have won just one knockout match at the World Cup over six previous appearances, and were eliminated by England in the Round of 16 at Russia 2018.

Ghana have also won just once in the knockout stages, beating the USA to reach the quarter finals in South Africa in 2010.

Kick-off in Kansas City is at 02:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Daniel Munoz ($4.6m) returns to the starting XI having been rested for the draw with Portugal. The only change to the first choice XI is Jhon Cordoba ($6.1m) preferred to Luis Suarez ($5.7m) up front.

Ghana make four changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Croatia in the final group match. In goal, Lawrence Ati Zigi ($4.0m) replaces Benjamin Asare ($3.8m), whilst Jerome Opoku ($3.8m), Inaki Williams ($5.9m) and Caleb Yirenkyi ($4.7m) come in for Jonas Adjetey ($3.5m), Elisha Owusu ($5.3m) and Kamaldeen Sulemana ($5.1m).

Manchester CIty’s Antoine Semenyo ($7.2m) starts his fourth successive match for the Ghanaians.

In terms of ownership, Luis Diaz ($8.1m) and Munoz are the only players selected by more than five per cent of World Cup Fantasy managers.

LINE-UPS

Colombia XI: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba, Luis Diaz

Subs: D. Ospina, A. Montero, S. Arias, K. Castano, R. Rios, J. Carrascal, Y. Mina, J. Portilla, W. Ditta, J. Hernandez, J. Quintero, J. Campaz, D. Machado, L. Suarez, A. Gomez

Ghana XI: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Marvin Senaya, Derrick Luckassen, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew

Subs: J. Anang, B. Asare, A. Seidu, J. Adjetey, A. Mumin, I. Fatawu, B. Thomas-Asante, C. Baah, E. Owusu, A. Baba, A. Boakye, K. Oppong, K. Sulemana, E. Nuamah, P. Adu