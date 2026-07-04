World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round of 16 Scouting Bonus differentials

4 July 2026 37 comments
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The Round of 16 matches will start on Saturday, so it’s time to look at some players with Scouting Bonus potential.

With a much smaller pool of players to choose from, it’s becoming more difficult to identify quality differentials.

That said, we’ve found a few low-owned names that we think warrant your consideration.

Keep in mind that differentials can be really beneficial in the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game:

Scouting Bonus tracker: See which World Cup Fantasy picks are close to 5% 1

JULIAN QUINONES – MEXICO

World Cup Fantasy notes: Quinones lively + three red cards 2

  • Position: Forward
  • Ownership: 2.3%
  • Price: $5.6m
  • Round of 16 fixture: England

Julian Quinones ($5.6m) has been a real standout performer for Mexico this summer.

The Saudi Pro League player has been deployed on the left of Javier Aguirre’s 4-3-3 formation, but frequently moves into central areas to support Raul Jimenez ($7.0m).

He’s racked up 11 shots in four matches, with five of those on target, the most of any Mexico player…

… and with seven key passes to his name, his all-round threat is clear.

Remember, Quinones has already scored three times at the World Cup, against South Africa, Czechia and Ecuador, as well as supplying an assist in the Round of 32.

Mexico are up against England at 01:00 BST on Monday, after a FIFA U-turn on a plan to bring the match forward.

Played at the high-altitude Azteca Stadium, in front of a home crowd, Quinones could cause real problems for whoever plays at right-back for the Three Lions, similar to the issues faced against DR Congo’s Brian Cipenga in the previous round.

RICARDO PEPI – USA

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round of 16 Scouting Bonus differentials

  • Position: Forward
  • Ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: $5.9m
  • Round of 16 fixture: Belgium

After their 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, the USA are in decent shape as they prepare to face Belgium on home turf.

However, they will have to play this match without top scorer Folarin Balogun ($6.0m), who is suspended.

His likely replacement up top is differential option Ricardo Pepi ($5.9m).

Above: Our USA predicted line-up for the Round of 16

The PSV Eindhoven man may not possess the same level of dynamism as his fellow forward, but is more than capable of finding the net, having scored 13 times in 40 appearances for the United States.

Balogun, meanwhile, has already scored three goals from 11 attempts this summer, so Mauricio Pochettino’s players are clearly adept at creating chances for their central striker, whether it be Balogun or Pepi.

Pressing aggressively and effectively as a team, the US have impressed thus far.

Given this, they could trouble Belgium, who have failed to convince, only narrowly defeating Senegal and allowing 3.58 expected goals (xG) in the Round of 32.

CHADI RIAD – MOROCCO

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round of 16 Scouting Bonus differentials 2

  • Position: Defender
  • Ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: $3.9m
  • Round of 16 fixture: Canada

After some fine performances in the group stage, plus a penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands in the Round of 32, Morocco are now set to face Canada in Houston.

The Atlas Lions are considered clear favourites to win this tie.

They rank third in the clean sheet odds list, too, having restricted the Netherlands to just six shots and 0.24 xG in 120 minutes of football last time out.

As for Chadi Riad ($3.9m), the centre-back is on course to feature barring any late setbacks, having returned to training after picking up a knock in the Round of 32.

A real leader at the back, he’s had a superb World Cup thus far, and could act as an important enabler for Fantasy managers, with a cost of just $3.9m.

Riad previously supplied an assist against Haiti in Round 3. However, with only one shot and one key pass across four matches to date, you won’t be getting anywhere near as much attacking threat as teammate Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m).

But with an ownership of just 1%, Riad does at least qualify for Scouting Bonus.

You could, of course, include both Riad and Hakimi in a Morocco defensive double-up; just be aware they could face France in the quarter-finals.

ALSO CONSIDER

With a Round of 32 clash against Egypt coming up, Argentina are in an excellent position to set up a quarter-final meeting with either Switzerland or Colombia.

Alexis Mac Allister ($6.6m) has already produced two assists and three tackle bonus points this summer, so could be a decent punt in the middle of the park.

Just keep an eye on his ownership, though, which currently stands at 4.7%.

In addition to Quinones and Pepi, Breel Embolo ($7.5m) is another Scouting Bonus forward to consider.

Switzerland have some quality attacking players and could cause Colombia problems, with Embolo in the top 10 for both xG and big chances created at the World Cup so far.

Bradley Barcola ($8.0m) and Alex Baena ($6.0m) have the potential to do well, too, but act as slightly bigger minutes gambles.

37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    A. Play Manzambi with Hakimi + Kounde

    Or

    B. Buy Saibari (bench Manzambi) with Cucurella + Munoz

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      B

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    2. MOTHRA
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      B

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  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Anybody here going for a cheeky Barcola gamble?!

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    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Minutes are the issue

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  3. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Pretty settled with following transfers using 4 FTs, will do that once Morocco lineup is visible, exact funds
    Fofana (GK) + Medina + Mahrez + Isa >
    Bounou + Riad + Saibari + Quinones

    Team would be
    Bounou* Simon
    Cucurella Martinez Munoz Vasquez Riad*
    Vini Dembelle Olisse Lamine Saibari*
    Messi Mbappe Quinones*

    WC in hand which i might use in QF, if needed, or in SF ideally

    Question: shall I use CS Shield here in this round? Yes or No

    Any other comment on the team please

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    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yes CS shield

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks
        I feel QF, and onwards, will be low scoring as compared to R16

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  4. daniscouts
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Which one would you choose?

      A) Digne - Trossard - Olise - David +$1.4m
      B) Hakimi - Barcola - Olise - Quinones +$0.1m
      C) Molina - Saibari - Olise - Oyarzabal +$0.7m
      D) L.Martinez - B.Diaz - Barcola - Kane/Haaland $0m

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        B with Saibari

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    • TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Is Hakimi essential?!

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        No

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    • Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A. Medina + Zico + Oyarzabal
      B. Riad + Saibari + Quinones

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      1. Yankee Toffee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Medina came off injured, awaiting news so I wouldn’t risk it

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Yes, i don't think he'd start
          Already have him
          In B, I'd do Medina > Riad using FT
          I'm tilted towards B which also better spread for substitutes

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        2. Gommy
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Cramp. Mentioned in the post match presser.

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    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Thinking about getting in Kane for Haaland. Silly?

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      1. Yankee Toffee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        IMHO Mexico who haven’t conceded and at elevation is going to be a low scoring affair

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      2. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        It's a close call, Kane showed a lot of intent
        But what i have watched so far, Brazil is more vulnerable

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    • TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Really struggling to choose between Kane or Oyarzabal here...

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      1. DocSocrates
        • 8 Years
        just now

        It’s close - I’d go Oyarzabal to allow upgrades elsewhere. I think Mex game tougher than this Portugal team also

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    • Nespinha
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Need opinions please, my keepers ars head to head (Martinez and Shobeir)

      A) Shobeir - Maignan, keep Munoz

      B) keep Shobeir and fo Munoz to any French defender

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        You mean Shobeir > Maignan
        If yes, then A easy

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        1. Nespinha
          • 10 Years
          58 mins ago

          No

          Maignan and Munoz or Shobeir and Kounde

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          1. Mozumbus
            • 4 Years
            53 mins ago

            A still good

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      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        A

        Colombia are on fire atm

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        1. Nespinha
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Big question is if 5.0 + 5.0 gks are really worth it

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            No, I'd go one cheaper and one 5.0m

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            1. Nespinha
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Rangel or Freese are the ones I would consider. The rest are QF headaches

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          2. DocSocrates
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            Maignan cheapest way into FRA defence without rotation risk. If budget an issue, would swap him in for keeper Martinez and get ARG defenders.

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            1. Nespinha
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Not a budget issue, just the Double GKs at 5.0 each. I have 5.0 left with this team.

              Martinez, XXX
              Riad, Martinez, Cucurella, Munoz, Ream
              Manzambi, Olise, Dembele, Vini, Saibari
              Kane, Mbappe, Messi

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    • Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Best combo here?

      A) Baena and Riad
      B) Brahim Diaz and Riad
      C) Baena and Maz

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      1. DocSocrates
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        A, use the savings v Maz elsewhere.

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    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Probably a daft question but can I captain Saibari then switch to Mbappe if he flops?

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      1. daniscouts
          53 mins ago

          Yes you can. You can switch after every game.

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          1. Mozumbus
            • 4 Years
            51 mins ago

            If by any chance a match gets delayed than one can get stuck
            What do you think

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        • Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          Yes, with the caveat that Morocco match closes before France starts

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