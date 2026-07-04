Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round of 16 Scouting Bonus differentials

The Round of 16 matches will start on Saturday, so it’s time to look at some players with Scouting Bonus potential.

With a much smaller pool of players to choose from, it’s becoming more difficult to identify quality differentials.

That said, we’ve found a few low-owned names that we think warrant your consideration.

Keep in mind that differentials can be really beneficial in the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game:

JULIAN QUINONES – MEXICO

Position: Forward

Forward Ownership: 2.3%

2.3% Price: $5.6m

$5.6m Round of 16 fixture: England

Julian Quinones ($5.6m) has been a real standout performer for Mexico this summer.

The Saudi Pro League player has been deployed on the left of Javier Aguirre’s 4-3-3 formation, but frequently moves into central areas to support Raul Jimenez ($7.0m).

He’s racked up 11 shots in four matches, with five of those on target, the most of any Mexico player…

… and with seven key passes to his name, his all-round threat is clear.

Remember, Quinones has already scored three times at the World Cup, against South Africa, Czechia and Ecuador, as well as supplying an assist in the Round of 32.

Mexico are up against England at 01:00 BST on Monday, after a FIFA U-turn on a plan to bring the match forward.

Played at the high-altitude Azteca Stadium, in front of a home crowd, Quinones could cause real problems for whoever plays at right-back for the Three Lions, similar to the issues faced against DR Congo’s Brian Cipenga in the previous round.

RICARDO PEPI – USA

Position: Forward

Forward Ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: $5.9m

$5.9m Round of 16 fixture: Belgium

After their 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, the USA are in decent shape as they prepare to face Belgium on home turf.

However, they will have to play this match without top scorer Folarin Balogun ($6.0m), who is suspended.

His likely replacement up top is differential option Ricardo Pepi ($5.9m).

Above: Our USA predicted line-up for the Round of 16

The PSV Eindhoven man may not possess the same level of dynamism as his fellow forward, but is more than capable of finding the net, having scored 13 times in 40 appearances for the United States.

Balogun, meanwhile, has already scored three goals from 11 attempts this summer, so Mauricio Pochettino’s players are clearly adept at creating chances for their central striker, whether it be Balogun or Pepi.

Pressing aggressively and effectively as a team, the US have impressed thus far.

Given this, they could trouble Belgium, who have failed to convince, only narrowly defeating Senegal and allowing 3.58 expected goals (xG) in the Round of 32.

CHADI RIAD – MOROCCO

Position: Defender

Defender Ownership: 1.3%

1.3% Price: $3.9m

$3.9m Round of 16 fixture: Canada

After some fine performances in the group stage, plus a penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands in the Round of 32, Morocco are now set to face Canada in Houston.

The Atlas Lions are considered clear favourites to win this tie.

They rank third in the clean sheet odds list, too, having restricted the Netherlands to just six shots and 0.24 xG in 120 minutes of football last time out.

As for Chadi Riad ($3.9m), the centre-back is on course to feature barring any late setbacks, having returned to training after picking up a knock in the Round of 32.

A real leader at the back, he’s had a superb World Cup thus far, and could act as an important enabler for Fantasy managers, with a cost of just $3.9m.

Riad previously supplied an assist against Haiti in Round 3. However, with only one shot and one key pass across four matches to date, you won’t be getting anywhere near as much attacking threat as teammate Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m).

But with an ownership of just 1%, Riad does at least qualify for Scouting Bonus.

You could, of course, include both Riad and Hakimi in a Morocco defensive double-up; just be aware they could face France in the quarter-finals.

ALSO CONSIDER

With a Round of 32 clash against Egypt coming up, Argentina are in an excellent position to set up a quarter-final meeting with either Switzerland or Colombia.

Alexis Mac Allister ($6.6m) has already produced two assists and three tackle bonus points this summer, so could be a decent punt in the middle of the park.

Just keep an eye on his ownership, though, which currently stands at 4.7%.

In addition to Quinones and Pepi, Breel Embolo ($7.5m) is another Scouting Bonus forward to consider.

Switzerland have some quality attacking players and could cause Colombia problems, with Embolo in the top 10 for both xG and big chances created at the World Cup so far.

Bradley Barcola ($8.0m) and Alex Baena ($6.0m) have the potential to do well, too, but act as slightly bigger minutes gambles.