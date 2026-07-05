World Cup Fantasy notes: Saibari + Riad injury updates

Morocco reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals as Canada became the first of the three co-hosts to bow out.

It’s another run deep into a World Cup for the Atlas Lions, who made the semi-finals in 2022.

However, the old adversaries who halted Morocco’s progress four years ago, tournament favourites France, await in the last eight.

Here are our Scout Notes from the victory, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

CANADA 0-3 MOROCCO

Goals: Ounahi x2, Rahimi

Ounahi x2, Rahimi Assists : Hakimi, Diaz x2

: Hakimi, Diaz x2 Shot on target bonus : Rahimi

: Rahimi Key pass bonus : Diaz

: Diaz Tackle bonus : Ahmed, Eustaquio

: Ahmed, Eustaquio Top points scorers: Ounahi (16), Diaz (12), Rahimi (10), Hakimi, Mazraoui, Diop (all 9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

This was a different type of victory for Morocco. The ‘official’ AFCON champions had impressed offensively against Brazil and the Netherlands but this was a harder-earned win, despite the margin of the scoreline. The ‘absorb pressure and counter’ approach was more like the Morocco of four years ago.

Credit goes to Canada for a front-foot first-half approach, which limited Mohamed Ouahbi’s men to just one shot. It was a tame 30-yard one, at that. Jesse Marsch’s side should have been in front, too, with Tani Oluwaseyi ‘s one-on-one effort, repelled by Yassine Bounou ($4.7m), the best chance that the co-hosts had. Canada had four attempts in the opening 17 minutes but from then until the 78th minute, could muster only one effort, as the Atlas Lions saw off the Canucks’ pressure with increasing ease.

‘s one-on-one effort, repelled by ($4.7m), the best chance that the co-hosts had. Canada had four attempts in the opening 17 minutes but from then until the 78th minute, could muster only one effort, as the Atlas Lions saw off the Canucks’ pressure with increasing ease. While Canada’s attacks grew increasingly toothless, Morocco still never got really going at the other end. A 22nd-minute injury to Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) didn’t help. The 22% owned ‘out of position’ midfielder, again leading the line, limped out of the game, with Soufiane Rahimi ($5.6m) replacing him. Elsewhere on the injury front, Morocco were without usual starter Chadi Riad ($3.9m) at centre-half, while fellow stopper Issa Diop ($4.5m) hobbled off late on.

“I haven’t even seen the doctor. So, a slight thigh strain for Ismael Saibari, but we don’t know anything. Issa Diop had cramps. So, well. With Chadi Riad, we didn’t want to take any risks; he wasn’t 100%, so we’ll see how he progresses.” – Mohamed Ouahbi, via Futbol Fantasy

After four straight blanks, ‘number 10’ Azzedine Ounahi ($6.2m) hauled with a brace. He’d only had two shots in the entire World Cup before Saturday’s game! First sweeping in Achraf Hakimi‘s ($6.0m) cut-back free-kick, he then converted the first of Morocco’s two breakaway goals that put gloss on the scoreline.

“The playing system is very different. He plays much further up the pitch. He’s a player who also needs to be more effective in the final third. We’ve seen it. It’s taken time. But I think that, after a few matches, it was clear he was making many more runs, pushing forward more, and getting into the opposition’s box more often. Today, that paid off. I already saw it in previous matches.” – Mohamed Ouahbi on Azzedine Ounahi, via Futbol Fantasy

All eyes and ears will be on Ouahbi’s presser later in the week to see if Saibari is going to be fit. If not, Rahimi will be in line to replace him. The budget-friendly forward has delivered three attacking returns off the bench so far this summer, and swept in Morocco’s third on Saturday. He had hit the bar with a header minutes beforehand.

Brahim Diaz ($6.4m) delivered two assists for the breakaway goals, while Hakimi teed up the opener from a set piece. Hakimi is both Morocco’s leading shot-taker and chance-creator at this World Cup!