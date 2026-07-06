Newcastle sign Gordon replacement Toure for £43m

Newcastle United have signed Ivorian winger Bazoumana Toure from TSG Hoffenheim for a reported £43m.

The Magpies have swiftly made a move for a wide-midfield option after selling Anthony Gordon last month.

Toure scored five league goals and delivered nine assists for Hoffenheim in 2025/26.

He was joint-20th in the Bundesliga for key passes (45) last season but many of the players ahead of him in that list had set-piece duties in their locker. Only one of Toure’s 45 chances created came from a set play.

The 20-year-old is not long back from the FIFA World Cup, where he represented Cote d’Ivoire – although he mainly played second fiddle to fellow left-winger Yan Diomande while in the Americas.

“We feel that he’s a player with a really high ceiling – he’s somebody who we believe can offer us something different. He also a lot of potential to unlock and we’re really looking forward to working with him.” – Eddie Howe on Bazoumana Traore

We’ll have a full Scout Report to come on the young winger.