Brentford sign Burnley winger Anthony for £15m

Brentford have signed winger Jaidon Anthony from Burnley for a reported £15m.

That fee could rise by another £2m with add-ons.

Anthony registered eight goals and four assists for the relegated Clarets in 2025/26, and was the top-scoring Fantasy asset from Scott Parker’s squad:

WHERE DOES ANTHONY FIT IN AT BRENTFORD?

In effect, Anthony is a replacement for Reiss Nelson, the Arsenal winger who had an unremarkable loan spell with the Bees last season. Brentford have opted against signing Nelson, who didn’t make a single Premier League start for his temporary employers.

Keith Andrews predominantly used Nelson as relief for Kevin Schade on the left wing for the Bees, and that’s the role that Anthony looks set to take up.

Anthony and Schade had similar records in 2025/26: both scored eight goals, with Schade only just edging it (5-4) on assists. The two left-wingers registered a similar number of shots, too (Schade 57, Anthony 55), and the same number of starts (32).

The former Burnley man was more of a long-shot merchant than Schade, however. The German was 22-7 up on big chances and a huge 12.18-5.13 ahead on xG.

Opta ranked Schade as the second-most profigate midfielder of 2025/26 based on his xG performance.

The Bees really needed a positional rival that could put more concerted pressure on Schade, whose displays were mixed at best in 2025/26.

Anthony, in turn, can look forward to higher-quality openings in his new surroundings. Brentford were ranked third for big chances (129) last season, Burnley joint-bottom (55). Fewer optimistic potshots, more intricately worked opportunities at a club who value the data-led approach.

Bench duty may beckon at first for Anthony, barring a pre-season injury to Schade. On paper, though, he should push the German winger closer than Nelson did.