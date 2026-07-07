Everton make George + Rohl moves permanent

Everton secured two signings on Monday – and they are faces already familiar to the Merseyside club.

Tyrique George and Merlin Rohl were both on loan at the Toffees in 2025/26 but have now made their moves permanent.

George departs Chelsea to rejoin David Moyes’ side, while Rohl moves from Freiburg.

Both have officially undisclosed fees but reports suggest each player will initially cost somewhere in the region of £18m.

We saw little of either midfielder to suggest they’re going to make a major impact in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this season.

They were peripheral for much of their spell in Merseyside, George making just one league start and Rohl six.

George was recruited in the winter window when fellow loanee Jack Grealish‘s campaign was ended early, but Moyes persisted in mostly using the 20-year-old Londoner as a substitute.

Rohl did get more of a look-in as the season ended.

Used in an unnatural right-wing role, he started the last four games of the 2025/26 campaign.

He delivered one goal and an assist in that time, although two shots in the box and one chance created in this four-game spell didn’t suggest he’d deliver sustained attacking returns.