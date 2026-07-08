World Cup Fantasy: Manzambi injury update as Swiss progress

There were Fantasy clean sheets for both sides in Vancouver, as Switzerland overcame Colombia on penalties to reach their first World Cup quarter-final since hosting the 1954 tournament.
It means the highly-owned Daniel Munoz and Luis Diaz are out, while Swiss talent Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) might not recover from injury in time to face Argentina.
We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
SWITZERLAND 0-0 COLOMBIA (4-3 ON PENS)
- Tackle bonus: Arias
- Saves bonus: Kobel
- Top points scorers: Kobel (10), Lucumi, Mojica, Akanji, R Rodriguez, Elvedi (all 9), Sanchez (8), Munoz (7), C Vargas (7)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Switzerland made two changes from the Round of 32. Minor injuries to Manzambi and Ruben Vargas ($6.8m) allowed Ardon Jashari ($5.2m) and Fabian Rieder ($6.2m) to start. Opponents Colombia brought Luis Suarez in for Jhon Cordoba up front.
- Matches from the last few days have turned out to either be incredible or dull, and this was the latter. A second half involving just one shot on target meant both sides combined for 0.70 expected goals (xG). That tally, compared to all other 90 minutes, was the lowest of any match so far.
- So, there’s not much action to report, apart from acknowledging that myriad Swiss and Colombian defensive assets successfully secured a clean sheet. The South Americans only conceded once in their five-match journey, though scored with only two of their final 79 shots.
- Boosting such shut-out capabilities was the lack of Manzambi and Vargas, robbing Switzerland of five goals and three assists collected over the last few weeks. At least the latter came on for an extra-time cameo. He eventually scored the winning spot kick past his Colombian namesake.
- As for Manzambi, his prospects for making the quarter-final don’t currently look great. But hopefully Murat Yakin will say more in the days beforehand.
“We still had hopes until this morning. But I don’t think you can recover from an injury like that in such a short time. Luckily he’s not in pain. Let’s see what happens over the next day or two.” – Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin
- Taking place in British Columbia, the stadium’s yellow shirt domination certainly made Vancouver feel like home for Los Cafeteros. Gustavo Puerta‘s edge-of-box attempt needed a Gregor Kobel ($4.7m) dive to push it wide. That and a big occasion for Rieder were the first half’s only notable moments. Switzerland’s second – and final – shot on target came far back in the 32nd minute. Just before the hour mark, a Luis Diaz half-chance trickled towards Kobel.
- In fact, the biggest chance came in stoppage time, when Dan Ndoye ($6.8m) met Djibril Sow‘s ($6.1m) through ball at a tight angle, dragging his effort beyond the far post.
- However, Colombia brought some spark in extra time. A corner was met by centre-back Jhon Lucumi and hit the frame of the goal, as a later Luis Diaz strike lacked power or quality because the pass went slightly behind him. Substitute Jaminton Campaz spurned a huge 115th-minute attempt, pouncing on Granit Xhaka‘s ($6.2m) error, only to then blaze over the bar.
- Watching how Argentina only scraped past Cape Verde and Egypt, there are definitely some weaknesses that the Swiss will aim to take advantage of. Fantasy investment at the back isn’t recommended, but their attackers might fancy their chances of breaching a backline that has conceded a combined four goals to Cabo Verde and Egypt. The question is: who? Rotation is rife in the attacking midfield positions, while Manzambi remains a fitness concern. Ndoye has started every match bar one – and that sole benching came when Switzerland had already qualified from the group stage. The Nottingham Forest man is his country’s leading shot-taker at the World Cup (13). Breel Embolo ($7.5m) remains the most nailed starter, having not been benched once yet. His run of four successive attacking returns was only ended against Colombia.