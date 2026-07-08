World Cup Fantasy: Manzambi injury update as Swiss progress

There were Fantasy clean sheets for both sides in Vancouver, as Switzerland overcame Colombia on penalties to reach their first World Cup quarter-final since hosting the 1954 tournament.

It means the highly-owned Daniel Munoz and Luis Diaz are out, while Swiss talent Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) might not recover from injury in time to face Argentina.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

SWITZERLAND 0-0 COLOMBIA (4-3 ON PENS)

Tackle bonus: Arias

Arias Saves bonus: Kobel

Kobel Top points scorers: Kobel (10), Lucumi, Mojica, Akanji, R Rodriguez, Elvedi (all 9), Sanchez (8), Munoz (7), C Vargas (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Switzerland made two changes from the Round of 32. Minor injuries to Manzambi and Ruben Vargas ($6.8m) allowed Ardon Jashari ($5.2m) and Fabian Rieder ($6.2m) to start. Opponents Colombia brought Luis Suarez in for Jhon Cordoba up front.

($6.8m) allowed ($5.2m) and ($6.2m) to start. Opponents Colombia brought in for up front. Matches from the last few days have turned out to either be incredible or dull, and this was the latter. A second half involving just one shot on target meant both sides combined for 0.70 expected goals (xG). That tally, compared to all other 90 minutes, was the lowest of any match so far.

So, there’s not much action to report, apart from acknowledging that myriad Swiss and Colombian defensive assets successfully secured a clean sheet. The South Americans only conceded once in their five-match journey, though scored with only two of their final 79 shots.

Boosting such shut-out capabilities was the lack of Manzambi and Vargas, robbing Switzerland of five goals and three assists collected over the last few weeks. At least the latter came on for an extra-time cameo. He eventually scored the winning spot kick past his Colombian namesake.

As for Manzambi, his prospects for making the quarter-final don’t currently look great. But hopefully Murat Yakin will say more in the days beforehand.

“We still had hopes until this morning. But I don’t think you can recover from an injury like that in such a short time. Luckily he’s not in pain. Let’s see what happens over the next day or two.” – Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin