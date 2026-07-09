World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: How many players you can own per country + transfer quota

9 July 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Thursday is deadline day for Fantasy FIFA World Cup managers as the Quarter-final round gets underway.

Transfers have to be made by 21:00 BST.

But how many moves can managers make – and with the pool of players diminishing, how many representatives from one country are permitted?

HOW MANY FREE TRANSFERS WILL I HAVE?

There is no increase in free transfers from the last round.

Managers get four free transfers ahead of the quarter-finals.

The allocation does rise beyond this point, however:

Tournament Stage Transfer Allocation 
Pre-tournament Unlimited 
Before start of Matchday 2 2 transfers 
Before start of Matchday 3 2 transfers 
Before start of Round of 32Unlimited
Before start of Round of 16 4 transfers 
Before start of Quarter-finals 4 transfers 
Before start of Semi-finals 5 transfers 
Before the Final 6 transfers 

HOW MANY PLAYERS CAN I OWN PER COUNTRY?

What has increased is the number of players permitted per country.

Managers can now own up to five players per nation, an increase of one from the Round of 16.

That rises further in the following two rounds:

Tournament Stage Restriction 
Group Stage Max 3 players per Country 
Round of 32Max 3 players per Country 
Round of 16 Max 4 players per Country 
Quarter-final Max 5 players per Country 
Semi-final Max 6 players per Country 
Final Max 8 players per Country 
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