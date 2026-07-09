Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: How many players you can own per country + transfer quota

Thursday is deadline day for Fantasy FIFA World Cup managers as the Quarter-final round gets underway.

Transfers have to be made by 21:00 BST.

But how many moves can managers make – and with the pool of players diminishing, how many representatives from one country are permitted?

HOW MANY FREE TRANSFERS WILL I HAVE?

There is no increase in free transfers from the last round.

Managers get four free transfers ahead of the quarter-finals.

The allocation does rise beyond this point, however:

Tournament Stage Transfer Allocation Pre-tournament Unlimited Before start of Matchday 2 2 transfers Before start of Matchday 3 2 transfers Before start of Round of 32 Unlimited Before start of Round of 16 4 transfers Before start of Quarter-finals 4 transfers Before start of Semi-finals 5 transfers Before the Final 6 transfers

HOW MANY PLAYERS CAN I OWN PER COUNTRY?

What has increased is the number of players permitted per country.

Managers can now own up to five players per nation, an increase of one from the Round of 16.

That rises further in the following two rounds: