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Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-final: FPLReaction’s team reveal

9 July 2026 25 comments
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The Quarter-final round of FIFA Fantasy World Cup is nearly here, which means it’s almost time to lock in our squads.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

ROUND OF 16 REVIEW

The Round of 16 went pretty badly, to be honest. I finished with just 65 points and suffered a huge rank drop to 136k globally. That’s a long way from my usual top 1-2k finishes in these types of games, so it’s a frustrating position to be in.

The worst part of the Round was probably my defence. I picked up just three defensive returns from a possible six. I backed teams that I thought were unlikely to concede, including Argentina, England and even the USA on home soil. Unfortunately, I was wrong.

I highlighted midfield as an issue in the previous article, and the same applies again this week. My new signing, Ismael Saibari ($6.8m), went off injured after just 22 minutes, while Christian Pulisic and Vinícius Júnior blanked again. Even the more consistent options, such as Ousmane Dembélé ($10.0m) and Michael Olise ($9.5m), failed to deliver.

My Argentina and England defensive double-ups also failed to keep a clean sheet for the second successive Round. That’s particularly irritating because I originally prioritised them over France and Spain defenders.

The problems don’t end there. I lost five players to elimination, while Saibari has also been ruled out of the quarter-final. That leaves me with six players who won’t feature in the next Round.

TEAM REVEAL

 

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As I started planning my transfers, it quickly became clear that I couldn’t afford Lamine Yamal ($10.0m). Ideally, I’d want him because of his excellent record in the latter stages of major competitions and big games. However, despite looking lively throughout the tournament, he hasn’t yet justified his hefty price tag.

With that in mind, I don’t think I’ll try to squeeze him in. The lack of budget options at this stage of the competition also plays a part. Most of the quarter-finalists are teams we expected to reach this point, with Belgium perhaps the exception, but I won’t be backing their assets against Spain.

My first priority was finding a replacement for Rayan ($6.2m). Without Yamal in my team, it made sense to bring in Spain penalty-taker Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m). He comes in cheaper than the premium forwards I don’t own and arguably has a better fixture. Belgium have looked hit-and-miss defensively, so targeting them makes sense.

Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) simply has to come in. He offers an appealing price point, looks absolutely inevitable for England at the moment and could also provide some cover against Harry Kane ($10.5m), who could still punish me.

The absence of Kane, combined with a lack of convincing midfield options elsewhere, makes Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) a viable option. Doubling up on the England attack against a shaky Norway defence feels like a wise move. Gordon also appears to have secured the left-wing spot after his recent performances.

Not owning any France defenders has been problematic. With budget tight, it looks like I’ll have to settle for Lucas Digne ($5.0m), provided he starts when the line-ups drop before the deadline.

Spain have also kept five consecutive clean sheets, making coverage of their defence feel like a must. Pau Cubarsí ($5.0m) fits my budget perfectly.

That leaves me with $6.1m to replace Ismael Saibari ($6.8m). It’s a tricky price point because there aren’t many standout options, but Álex Baena ($6.0m) fits the bill. Bringing him in also allows me to double up on the Spain attack.

Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
25 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dragon Arcana
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Who else is taking a punt on Ounahi? I think I’m definitely going there over Beuna given he usually gets subbed early and won’t get scouting bonus. Spreading the risk in case Spain lose also makes good sense as I already have 3.

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I'd definitely go him over Baena yes

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Have Baena. Going Diaz too. Lower ceiling than Ounahi but more consistent attacking returns.

      https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/brahim-diaz/nationalmannschaft/spieler/314678/verein_id/3575

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    3. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm thinking on these lines yes
      Asked on the other page, was discouraged
      But I think he definitely possesses more attacking threat but Morocco will be against a stubborn defense
      I'll go for it most probably

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  2. MShalkz
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    O'Reilly, Molina or Lisandro Martinez in defence? I have Clean Sheet Shield active

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Martinez.

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Martinez

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    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Martinez

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    4. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Lisandro

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    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd go Romero or Medina.

      I have a sneaky suspicion that Martinez might get dropped for Otamendi. Argentina lack height and they've conceded 4 goals in the last 2 games. Not saying it's going to happen but of the defenders, I think Romero is most nailed and Medina probably close behind.

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  3. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Will Baena start though?

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Isn’t he the deputy for Nico Williams who is defo ruled out? You thinking Ferran Torres starts?

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Should do

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  4. Roshen
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    a. Digne + Olise + Baena
    b. Upamecano + Yamal + fodder

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      38 mins ago

      I own A

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yamal is due

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    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

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  5. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Third forward alongside Mbappe and Messi
    A - Kane
    B - Oyazabal
    C - Haaland

    Tia

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Was really tempted to bring in Haaland, but ended up sticking with Oyarzabal.

      Would say he's the more likely to progress to the semi finals as well.

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Good point. Thanks

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      C stands out

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  6. The Tonberry
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Gordon or Baena?

    Would go Gordon if he remains eligible for scouting bonus but it's a dilemma for me if he creeps over the 5% ownership.

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Baena
      Ounahi?

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  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why don't these guys revealing their teams show their ranking? They could be lousy.

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      ..."The Round of 16 went pretty badly, to be honest. I finished with just 65 points and suffered a huge rank drop to 136k globally."

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