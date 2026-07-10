Chelsea sign £40m Quenda – will he play as wing-back or winger?

Teenage wideman Geovany Quenda has finally completed his £40m move from Sporting CP to Chelsea, signing an eight-year deal.

This transfer was actually agreed way back in March 2025 but has only just gone through now.

Promoted to Ruben Amorim’s first team in 2024, he scored his first goal aged 17 years and 95 days.

Under Amorim and then Rui Borges, Quenda quickly became a big part of Sporting’s domestic double success. By the time he was named Primeira Liga’s Young Player of the Season, he’d said ‘yes’ to Chelsea.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, Quenda’s rate of nine goals and 17 assists from 86 games (in all competitions) is promising. He’s actually the youngest Portuguese player to net in the Champions League.

A broken metatarsal forced him to miss four months of 2025/26, which partly explains his restricted game-time:

SEASON HISTORY (VIA WHOSCORED)

Season Tournament Apps Mins Goals Assists 2025/2026 Champs Lge 5(1) 406 2 2 2025/2026 Primera Liga 7(13) 874 2 5 2024/2025 Champs Lge 8(2) 723 0 1 2024/2025 Primera Liga 26(8) 2261 2 4

The Bukayo Saka comparisons have started. He’s left-footed playing on the right, very fast and good at dribbling.

But the big question regards how new boss Xabi Alonso envisions his Chelsea team setting up.

Quenda has spent time as both a winger and a wing-back, which could be significant if Alonso uses a 3-4-3.

While wing-back Marco Palestra has also joined for £47m, Malo Gusto has been linked to Manchester City. You’d also imagine that Reece James would become a right-sided centre-back, rather than an up-and-down wing-back, should Alonso go with a 3-4-3.

All eyes on pre-season to see where he plays, and how prominent the 19-year-old will be. At such a young age, you’d imagine it’ll be a slow integration – but he at least looks set to stick around in west London, rather than be loaned out.