Crystal Palace secure Munoz cover with versatile Mingueza

Pierre Sage’s first signing as Crystal Palace manager is 27-year-old defender Oscar Mingueza, who arrives on a free after letting his Celta Vigo contract expire.

A product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, the defensive utility man joined Celta for €3m in 2022 and was named in UEFA’s 2025/26 Europa League Team of the Season.

So, will Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers be interested?

His last three league campaigns brought in seven goals and 12 assists, though, based on the latest season, there isn’t much potential for defensive contribution (DefCon) points. He only reached 10 defensive actions on just two occasions, averaging 4.30 per 90 minutes.

Internationally, Mingueza has four senior Spanish caps, though none since mid-2025.

“I’m a player who tries to find a good pass. I like to play a lot of passes first time, I like to drive forward and cross the ball. I believe I can defend higher and use my speed. But I’m excited for the supporters to get to know me and for me to show my best.” – Oscar Mingueza, speaking to the Crystal Palace website

As for positioning, Mingueza brings versatility to Palace. Recent times have been spent at right-back, left-back and wing-back, but he has also operated in central defence.

Palace have needed a back-up for the overworked Daniel Munoz for some time, even more so now that Nathaniel Clyne has departed. Expect Mingueza to provide that, as well as cover across the backline when needed.