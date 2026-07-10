Eliteserien Fantasy Gameweek 13: Team reveals

The Eliteserien Fantasy season is back after a six-week break this weekend, resuming with Gameweek 13.

After the World Cup-influenced hiatus, our contributors also return to share their thoughts ahead of the upcoming deadline.

In this article, they reveal the teams, along with their captaincy choices, potential chip strategies, and the players they believe can make the biggest impact this week.

READ MORE: How to play Eliteserien Fantasy 2026

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Eliteserien is back, and we have all received five new free transfers. However, I don’t think I need to use more than one this round. Those transfers could prove much more valuable later, especially in Gameweek 18, when Bodø/Glimt have a blank.

I sold Zlatko Tripić for Håkon Evjen in the Blank Gameweek before the break, which left me with enough money in the bank to bring Tripić back for Emil Breivik this week. That is my planned transfer, and I also intend to hand Tripić the captaincy.

for in the Blank Gameweek before the break, which left me with enough money in the bank to bring Tripić back for this week. That is my planned transfer, and I also intend to hand Tripić the captaincy. After making the move, I’ll have three Viking players and three Bodø/Glimt players in my squad. Both teams double in Gameweek 14, alongside Lillestrøm and Hamarkameratene. That could well be the final Double Gameweek of the season, and I plan to use my Attack Attack chip then, as all three of my forwards play twice.

Transfer rumours continue to surround several key Eliteserien players, including Teodor Haltvik. Any concrete news before the deadline could force me into a decision. If Haltvik leaves, one option would be to replace him with Aksel Potur, who also has a Double Gameweek in Gameweek 14. Ideally, though, I’d prefer to keep Haltvik for this round and leave my options open ahead of the double.

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With Gameweek 12 moved to October, we move straight into Gameweek 13.

After playing my Wildcard before the World Cup break, I’m now using two of my five free transfers to bring Lillestrøm players back into my squad. They play twice in Gameweek 14, alongside Viking.

Initially, I planned to bring in Felix Vá and Lars Ranger . However, with transfer rumours surrounding Vá, I’ve decided to switch to Salieu Drammeh instead.

and . However, with transfer rumours surrounding Vá, I’ve decided to switch to instead. Of course, this could all change because we’ll see the line-ups for Fredrikstad v Lillestrøm before the deadline. That gives me the flexibility to react if needed.

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