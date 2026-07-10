Who is Newcastle’s new £23m teenage midfielder Steur?

Hidden under the noise surrounding club captain Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle United’s latest arrival is 18-year-old midfielder Sean Steur.

A deal worth up to £23m has been agreed with Dutch giants Ajax, where he’s seen as an alternative to AZ Alkmaar’s in-demand Kees Smit.

The latest name to come out of Ajax’s famed academy, 2025/26 was Steur’s breakout campaign, though he didn’t start a league match until mid-December. From then, the young talent made 14 of the subsequent 19 Eredivisie line-ups, including a home De Klassieker win over Feyenoord when just 17. He even scored in the reverse meeting.

Steur likely joins Newcastle as an initial squad player, and not one of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest. He’s about potential, as the Magpies believe he’s capable of mastering both the ‘number six’ and ‘number eight’ roles.

“I’m a player who likes to get on the ball and play forward all the time. I’m happy playing between the lines and I feel I have a lot of energy in my game. I just want to win.” – Sean Steur, to the Newcastle United website

Two-footed, the technically gifted teenager is comfortable at carrying the ball and making progressive passes. He has an exciting future.

However, one goal and one assist in his 19 Eredivisie run-outs suggests that, even if he is fast-tracked to the Newcastle starting XI, he’ll likely deliver unappealing Tonali-esque returns.