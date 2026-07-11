World Cup Fantasy: Spain concede, super sub Merino, Pedri benched

Although Spain finally conceded, another late winner from substitute Mikel Merino ($6.2m) secured their 2-1 win over Belgium in Los Angeles.

It sets up a tantalising Tuesday semi-final versus France.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

SPAIN 2-1 BELGIUM

Goals: Ruiz, Merino | De Ketelaere

Ruiz, Merino | De Ketelaere Assists: Olmo, Cubarsi | Castagne

Olmo, Cubarsi | Castagne Saves bonus: Courtois

Courtois Top points scorers: De Ketelaere (10), Merino (9), Ruiz (9), Olmo (7)

TEAM STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Luis de la Fuente made one change to the lineup that beat Portugal, surprisingly choosing Fabian Ruiz ($6.8m) over Pedri ($8.1m).

($6.8m) over ($8.1m). Opponents Belgium altered a couple of names, as Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m) and Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) came back in, replacing Dodi Lukebakio ($5.9m) and an injured Amadou Onana ($5.9m).

($7.5m) and ($7.5m) came back in, replacing ($5.9m) and an injured ($5.9m). However, a big blow came in the warm-up when Onana’s Aston Villa teammate Youri Tielemans ($6.1m) hurt the back of his thigh, meaning Hans Vanaken ($5.5m) started instead.

“Unfortunately, when the body says stop, you can’t force anything. We are professional athletes and we try to give everything, but we saw today many players who were tired and burned.” – Youri Tielemans, speaking post-match

Star man Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) – aged 18 for a few more days – was a constant threat, racking up six attempts, two shots on target, six crosses and four dazzling dribbles. But, to the disappointment of his 38.7% ownership, it ended up being another blank.

($10.0m) – aged 18 for a few more days – was a constant threat, racking up six attempts, two shots on target, six crosses and four dazzling dribbles. But, to the disappointment of his 38.7% ownership, it ended up being another blank. His 62nd-minute through ball found the quiet Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m), whose shot was saved. The Real Sociedad forward had no first-half penalty area touches and later came off for Nico Williams ($7.8m).

($8.1m), whose shot was saved. The Real Sociedad forward had no first-half penalty area touches and later came off for ($7.8m). Instead, Ruiz put Spain ahead, justifying his head coach’s big decision. While Doku was an early nuisance to La Roja’s backline, he was slow to react when Pedro Porro ($5.5m) surged forward and cut the ball back to Dani Olmo ($7.7m). His effort was saved, but Ruiz pounced on the rebound.

($5.5m) surged forward and cut the ball back to ($7.7m). His effort was saved, but Ruiz pounced on the rebound. It needs noting that Ruiz still didn’t reach the hour mark, making way for Pedri. It’s unclear which of these will start the semi-final.

“The analysis we do, we know what these players will give us when we put them in. Pedri is a class act, one of the best in the world. Fabian [Ruiz] is one of the best in the world, perhaps the best. “It’s an unfair proposition not to value players like Merino, Zubi[mendi], Gavi — but I insist, we take decisions, they’re complex and very well analysed. It’s one of our strengths.” – Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente

Having broken the World Cup record for going the longest time without conceding, Spain’s streak ended at 649 minutes. Timothy Castagne ‘s ($4.7m) cross had Charles De Ketelaere ($5.6m) beating Pau Cubarsi ($5.0m) to a header.

‘s ($4.7m) cross had ($5.6m) beating ($5.0m) to a header. Making things worse, both the Barcelona centre-back and Aymeric Laporte ($5.5m) received a yellow card.

($5.5m) received a yellow card. Yet Cubarsi became the only Spanish defensive assist to exceed two points when setting up the late winner.

You see, veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ($4.9m) hurt himself and tearfully walked off in what’s likely now his final World Cup appearance. On came impressive Manchester United stopper Senne Lammens ($4.6m).

“He [Courtois] was excellent across the board, especially with long balls. We didn’t want his injury to get worse either. That’s why I decided to sub him.” – Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia