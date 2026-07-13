Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: What are the yellow card rules now?

Ahead of the start of the Semi-final round of Fantasy FIFA World Cup, we look at all things disciplinary-related.

YELLOW CARDS RESET!

First, some good news!

FIFA reset yellow card counts after the quarter-finals, as they did after the group stage. So, anyone sitting on one booking is no longer in imminent danger.

Declan Rice ($7.0m), Jude Bellingham ($8.3m), Marc Guehi ($5.1m), Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m) and Michael Olise ($9.5m) are among the popular Fantasy picks now in the clear.

It means the only way a player can miss the final (or third/fourth-place play-off) is by being sent off in the semi-finals.

SERVING A BAN IN THE QUARTER-FINALS

Jarell Quansah ($4.4m) is the only player currently banned for the semi-finals.

He received a two-match ban for his red card in the Round of 16.

Quansah will return in either the final or the third/fourth-place play-off, depending on how England fare in the semis.