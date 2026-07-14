Brighton sign six-goal centre-half Vuskovic from Spurs for £46m

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record fee of £46m.

That transfer fee could rise to £50m if various criteria are met.

Jan Paul van Hecke had moved in the opposite direction last month.

Despite being highly rated and capped by Croatia (he featured in this summer’s FIFA World Cup, indeed), Vuskovic never played a Premier League game for the Lilywhites.

Officially joining Spurs last summer, having agreed to do so back in 2023, he was loaned to Hamburg in 2025/26.

While clean sheets were in short supply for the sleeping German giants – this was their first season back in the Bundesliga after seven years away – Vuskovic did impress.

He even claimed a spot in the league’s official Team of the Season.

Vuskovic also caught the eye at the other end of the field. A total of six goals scored, from just 27 starts, was the best of any Bundesliga defender.

Fantasy managers may also recall his two attacking returns for Spurs in pre-season a year ago.

We’ll delve more into the 19-year-old stopper in a Moving Target piece to come.