Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Semi-final predicted line-ups

We have predicted the line-ups for the four surviving nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you make decisions within your Fantasy teams.

We’ve updated these as of the morning of Tuesday 14 July but they may be fine-tuned further as we get closer to the deadline.

It’s also important to mention that we’ll get to see the France v Spain line-ups prior to the Tuesday deadline at 20:00 BST. So, no guesswork is really needed for that fixture!

The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.

ARGENTINA

ENGLAND

FRANCE

SPAIN