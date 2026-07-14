World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Semi-final predicted line-ups

14 July 2026 21 comments
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We have predicted the line-ups for the four surviving nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you make decisions within your Fantasy teams.

We’ve updated these as of the morning of Tuesday 14 July but they may be fine-tuned further as we get closer to the deadline.

It’s also important to mention that we’ll get to see the France v Spain line-ups prior to the Tuesday deadline at 20:00 BST. So, no guesswork is really needed for that fixture!

The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.

ARGENTINA

ENGLAND

FRANCE

SPAIN

Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
21 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Use max captain in the semi-finals, or the final and third/fourth play-off match?!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I'm using it in the semis

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    2. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      21 mins ago

      im going clean sheet shield for semis and max cap for final

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This is a good strategy to be fair, if only I still had my Clean Sheet Shield, and didn't waste it on the Round of 16...

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  2. fenixri
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Assuming Doue starts.

    A) Doue - Kane
    B) Dembele - Oyarzabal

    1) Martinez
    2) Simon

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      A2

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    2. Miro
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      B2

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  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Please take Madueke out of that starting lineup it’s hurting my eyes!! Hehe

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      28 mins ago

      better that he starts than we have to rely on him at the end.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why okay him at all?? He’s been dreadful, start with Saka end with Rashford

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          *start

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  4. idaho23
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Keep Baena or transfer to Mac Allister? Thanks.

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  5. Absolutely Muñozed
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    FPL launch date?? or any clue

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      i think it will be next week

      monday they will start leaking prices then game opens weds/thurs

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  6. Bigo1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    44 mins ago

    Barcola is confirmed as starting, Doue on the bench

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    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Source?

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  7. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Reece James and Alexis Mac Allister, or Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Gordon?!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Latter

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  8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?
    Have 1FT left but only 0.2ITB

    Martinez Risser
    Cucurella Cubarsi James Digne Molina
    Dembele Olise Bellingham Olmo Gordon
    Mbappe Messi Alvarez

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Molina to LMartinez

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  9. J0hnny
    4 mins ago

    What do you think?

    A - Tagliafico, Barcola, Olmo/Fabian
    B - Molina, Olise, Baena/Merino

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