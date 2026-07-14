Man Utd bag goalkeeper Darlow as Lammens back-up

Manchester United have signed Karl Darlow on a free following the expiration of his contract at Leeds United.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper has signed a two-year deal after crossing the Pennines.

Darlow eventually established himself as first choice at Leeds last season, having originally played second fiddle to Lucas Perri.

He started the last 17 Premier League matches, keeping five clean sheets.

Darlow, of course, is not likely to see anywhere near that amount of game-time in 2026/27. Barring injury to Senne Lammens, he’ll be warming the bench for his new employers.

Altay Bayindir, last year’s deputy, is expected to leave the Red Devils.

Above: How Manchester United’s three goalkeepers compared for expected goals (xG) prevented in 2025/26