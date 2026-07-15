Sunderland sign Meunier – what does it mean for Mukiele?

Sunderland have signed veteran defender Thomas Meunier on a free following his departure from Lille.

The 34-year-old right-back has penned a two-year deal with the Black Cats.

Meunier featured in three of Belgium’s matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, taking him up to 83 caps. He’s scored an eye-catching 10 international goals over the last decade or so. He even assisted two goals in the Americas this summer.

Meunier, once on the books of Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, has spent the last two years with Lille.

In 21 starts and four substitute appearances in 2025/26 (he missed nine games through injury), he scored twice and assisted two other goals.

He registered 18 shots and as many key passes in the campaign just gone.

“When I spoke with the club, I was impressed by the ambition, the project and the desire to keep moving forward. Competing in Europe was also a big factor in my decision because, as a player, you always want to test yourself against the best teams and compete for trophies.” – Thomas Meunier

So, then, where does Meunier fit in?

MEUNIER: IMPACT ON HUME AND MUKIELE

Meunier is pretty much only a right-back – so this is no utility man in the mould of Lutsharel Geertruida, who was on loan on Wearside last season.

So, he’s competition for Trai Hume and Nordi Mukiele on the surface of it.

However, Mukiele featured just as much at centre-half (16 games in both positions) as he did full-back in 2025/26.

And the versatile Hume made 10 starts at left-back, as well as 11 on the right of midfield. Indeed, the Northern Irishman ended last season further up the right flank.

So, there is a scenario (Meunier right-back, Mukiele centre-half and Hume left-back/right-midfield) where all three start.

Really, though, Meunier is likely on board to ease the workload of last season’s regulars, with Sunderland set to play in the UEFA Europa League. We may see more rotation from Regis Le Bris this time around.

Mukiele spending more time at centre-half may increase his appeal: 18 of his 26 DefCon points came when he started at centre-back. Another four DefCon points arrived when he was moved to centre-half during a game.

Six of his seven attacking returns did come from right-back, however.