Eliteserien Fantasy Gameweek 14: Team reveals

The Eliteserien Fantasy season continues with Gameweek 14. Our contributors are here to share their thoughts ahead of the upcoming deadline.

In this article, they reveal the teams, along with their captaincy choices, potential chip strategies, and the players they believe can make the biggest impact this week.

NOTES

I’m writing my team reveal on Monday this week, as I’ll be travelling over the next few days. Therefore, if anyone in my squad picks up an injury or completes a transfer after Monday, I won’t have seen the news at the time of writing.

I’ve also made two early transfers. My travel plans played a part in that decision, while potential price changes could have made both moves impossible if I waited.

My first transfer was Lars Ranger to Ruben Gabrielsen . Ranger could return from injury, but it remains difficult to know whether he will come straight back into the starting XI. Gabrielsen appears to be the safest starter in the Lillestrøm defence and also comes in at a cheap price.

to . Ranger could return from injury, but it remains difficult to know whether he will come straight back into the starting XI. Gabrielsen appears to be the safest starter in the Lillestrøm defence and also comes in at a cheap price. I used the money saved from that move to replace Teodor Haltvik with Gustav Nyheim . Nyheim offers a cheap route into the Lillestrøm attack and now looks like a secure starter.

with . Nyheim offers a cheap route into the Lillestrøm attack and now looks like a secure starter. Those transfers leave me with 10 Double Gameweek players in my starting XI, including all three forwards. As a result, I’ve activated the Attack Attack chip.

Ideally, I would have preferred Thomas Lehne Olsen over Henrik Udahl for the chip. However, bringing him in would have required too many additional transfers, so I decided that the move wasn’t worth it.

over for the chip. However, bringing him in would have required too many additional transfers, so I decided that the move wasn’t worth it. I still have three free transfers available, which gives me several options for the following Gameweek. Lillestrøm and Tromsø both blank, so I’ll need to make some changes. Thankfully, all of my Lillestrøm players are cheap, which should make the situation easier to manage.

NOTES

My Gameweek 14 team reveal is below. I had to delete the original version and start again following a transfer bombshell, so this is slightly later than planned!

My planned transfers carried over into this week. Those moves brought Sturla Ottesen and Salieu Drammeh into my squad.

and into my squad. However, shortly after I made the transfers, a Norwegian news outlet reported a major development. Lillestrøm had reportedly decided to sell Drammeh instead of Felix Vá . As a result, I had to discard my original team reveal and replace Drammeh with Vá, wasting a transfer in the process!

. As a result, I had to discard my original team reveal and replace Drammeh with Vá, wasting a transfer in the process! Thankfully, the five free transfers we received after the World Cup came in handy here.

I’ve also activated the Attack Attack chip this week. Bodø/Glimt, Hamarkameratene, Lillestrøm and Viking all play twice in Double Gameweek 14. With the chip active, all of my forwards will score double points.

There is also no need to select a captain when using either the Attack Attack or Park the Bus chip.

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