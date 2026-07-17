Ahead of the World Cup Fantasy Final round, it’s time to look at some players with Scouting Bonus potential.

As many of you know, differentials can earn you an extra two points in the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game.

As was the case in the Semi-final round, and due to the diminished pool of players, it’s difficult to identify many quality differentials owned by fewer than 5% of managers.

However, the possibility of rotation in the third-place play-off does raise the prospect of some less-popular picks emerging from leftfield.

In this article, we’re going country by country to highlight who the low-owned options are. As you’d expect at this latter stage, many carry game-time risks of some variety or are of the decidedly ‘unsexy’ variety of Fantasy pick.

ARGENTINA

Argentina’s starting XI now looks more settled, making their selections easier to predict than earlier in the tournament. At least, that’s how things appear heading into the final.

There could be a differential route into their defence in the form of Nicolás Tagliafico ($4.3m). The left-back has yet to register an attacking return, but he has already won a penalty this tournament, highlighting his willingness to get forward and support the attack. He has started the last three World Cup games for La Albiceleste.

There is another option worth monitoring. If Argentina switch to a back three against Spain, Nicolás Otamendi ($4.4m) could become an excellent budget pick at centre-back. However, that move would carry much greater risk until the starting line-up is confirmed – and that won’t happen before the deadline.

In midfield, the rotation risk becomes even greater. Nicolás González ($5.6m) and Rodrigo De Paul ($5.9m) rank joint-top among Argentina’s midfielders for chances created. However, González has yet to start a match, while De Paul dropped to the bench in the semi-final.

For managers seeking a safer pick, Leandro Paredes ($5.6m) stands out. He looks the most secure for minutes, having created just two fewer chances than De Paul while registering two more attempts on goal.

Up front, Lautaro Martínez ($8.8m) would have been the standout option. However, his recent rise in ownership means he no longer qualifies for Scouting Bonus, reducing his appeal for managers chasing extra points.

ENGLAND

Fantasy managers will have access to the England and France line-ups before the deadline. Some rotation looks likely, so there should be plenty of Scouting Bonus options to choose from.

Predicting exactly who will start is difficult at this stage. However, we can still highlight several players who could come into contention if they make the starting XI.

At the back, Reece James ($5.2m) and Ezri Konsa ($4.8m) could both miss out due to recent fitness concerns.

That strengthens the case for Djed Spence ($4.5m). He impressed in the previous match and could earn another start. Spence also ranks among England’s top three defenders for xG, so he carries some attacking threat.

The remaining places look harder to predict. Jarell Quansah ($4.4m) has returned from injury and could feature at right-back. Dan Burn ($4.5m) may also come into the side after several recent appearances.

Meanwhile, John Stones ($4.6m) has started the last two matches and could retain his place. All three players remain eligible for Scouting Bonus, which adds to their appeal.

There is plenty of uncertainty around how strong England’s attack will be. However, Marcus Rashford ($7.5m) looks one of the most likely players to come into the side. Despite making just two starts during the tournament, he still ranks among England’s top three midfielders for xG.

Morgan Rogers ($7.2m) also has a strong case to start on the right wing. He was one of England’s brightest performers against Argentina, playing the full 90 minutes and providing an assist. That display could see him edge ahead of Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) and Noni Madueke ($6.1m).

In central midfield, Kobbie Mainoo ($6.1m) could finally earn his first World Cup start. Eberechi Eze ($8.0m) is another player who could come into the XI, while Elliot Anderson ($6.5m) remains an interesting differential if selected.

Up front, Ollie Watkins ($7.9m) looks the obvious replacement if Harry Kane ($10.5m) gets a rest. Watkins has played just six minutes so far, so he should be fresh. Keep an eye on Ivan Toney ($7.5m) too. If Kane misses out, whoever starts between Watkins and Toney could become one of the best differentials of the round.

FRANCE

France are just as difficult to predict, although we’ll also have access to their starting XI before the deadline.

One player who looks well placed to start is Maxence Lacroix ($4.5m). He has become the natural replacement for the injured William Saliba ($5.3m), comes at a budget-friendly price and remains eligible for Scouting Bonus.

The left-back spot is also worth monitoring. Early tournament rotation between Lucas Digne ($5.0m) and Theo Hernández ($5.0m) could open the door for Hernández to start this time. He ranks among France’s top three defenders for chances created, giving him genuine attacking potential if he earns a place in the XI.

Malo Gusto ($5.1m) also deserves a mention. He created a chance in just 28 minutes of World Cup action, highlighting his attacking intent. If manager Didier Deschamps gives him the nod ahead of Jules Koundé ($5.4m) at right-back, he would immediately become an attractive differential option.

France could decide to go with standouts Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Ousmane Dembélé ($10.0m). Both players have faced demanding domestic and European campaigns. Recent injury concerns surrounding the latter also strengthen the case for resting them.

That could hand Rayan Cherki ($8.0m) his first World Cup start. The Manchester City attacker has featured in six of France’s seven matches, so he looks more likely to come into the side than other fringe options such as Maghnes Akliouche ($6.4m).

Changes could also come in central midfield. N’Golo Kanté ($5.1m) and Warren Zaïre-Emery ($6.1m) may both push for starts, particularly given Aurélien Tchouaméni’s ($6.5m) recent injury concerns.

Up front, Marcus Thuram ($7.5m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta ($6.5m) could also come into the XI. Thuram looks more likely to feature from the left, while Mateta would probably lead the France attack if selected. You’d imagine, though, that Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) – very much not a differential! – would want to start in his pursuit of the Golden Boot.

SPAIN

We won’t have access to Spain’s line-up before the deadline. However, like Argentina, their starting XI has become much easier to predict.

None of Spain’s regular defenders is eligible for Scouting Bonus. The only exception is Marcos Llorente ($5.5m), who competed with Pedro Porro ($5.5m) for the right-back role earlier in the tournament. Porro, however, has impressed in recent matches and appears to have made the position his own.

Spain have two likely starters with ownership below 5%: Rodri ($7.5m) and Fabián Ruiz ($6.8m).

At first glance, Rodri appears to offer the stronger numbers. He has played more minutes and supplied more key passes than his midfield teammate.

However, Ruiz has arguably made better use of his time on the pitch. He has featured for only 260 minutes, with most of those coming across his two recent starts. Despite that, Ruiz has already scored, registered two more shots on target than Rodri and created five chances.

Outside of those two, you’re likely looking at benchwarmers. Nico Williams ($7.8m) and Ferran Torres ($7.8m) are both capable of starting on the right wing, but neither looks as likely to get the nod as Álex Baena ($6.0m).

In summary, then…