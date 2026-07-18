Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Final predicted line-ups

We have predicted the line-ups for the four surviving nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you make decisions within your Fantasy teams.

We’ve updated these as of the morning of Saturday 18 July but we may fine-tune them further as we get closer to the deadline.

It’s also important to mention that we’ll get to see the England v France line-ups prior to the Saturday deadline at 22:00 BST. So, no guesswork is really needed for that fixture!

The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.

ARGENTINA

ENGLAND

FRANCE

SPAIN