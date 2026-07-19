World Cup Fantasy: Saka hat-trick, Mbappe haul + Bellingham off the bench

England beat France 6-4 in a remarkable 10-goal thriller to secure third place at the 2026 World Cup.

Both managers made several changes following their semi-final defeats, but neither side held back. England and France attacked throughout and produced one of the tournament’s most chaotic encounters, despite the intense Miami heat.

Here are our Scout Notes from Saturday night’s third-place play-off, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

FRANCE 4-6 ENGLAND

Goals: Saka x3, Konsa, Rice, Bellingham | Mbappe x2, Dembele, Barcola

Saka x3, Konsa, Rice, Bellingham | Mbappe x2, Dembele, Barcola Assists: Rice, Rashford, Eze | Olise x2, Mbappe, Upamecano

Rice, Rashford, Eze | Olise x2, Mbappe, Upamecano Tackles bonus: Rice, Saka | Olise, Rabiot

Rice, Saka | Olise, Rabiot Chances created bonus : Rashford | Olise

: Rashford | Olise Shots on target bonus: Mbappe

Mbappe Top points scorers: Saka (21) | Mbappe (17)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

There was some indication that both England and France would rotate in the pre-match press conferences, but neither manager revealed which players would come in. Fortunately for Fantasy managers, the starting line-ups were released before the deadline.

England made several changes after their defeat to Argentina. Only Djed Spence ($4.5m), Marc Guéhi ($5.1m), Declan Rice ($7.0m) and Morgan Rogers ($7.2m) kept their places in the starting XI. That was particularly notable because Rice, along with Ezri Konsa ($4.6m), Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) and Jarrell Quansah ($4.4m), had all carried recent fitness concerns. The biggest surprises came in attack, with Harry Kane ($10.5m) left on the bench for the entire match and Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) limited to a brief cameo.

($4.5m), ($5.1m), ($7.0m) and ($7.2m) kept their places in the starting XI. That was particularly notable because Rice, along with ($4.6m), ($9.5m) and ($4.4m), had all carried recent fitness concerns. The biggest surprises came in attack, with ($10.5m) left on the bench for the entire match and ($8.3m) limited to a brief cameo. France also shuffled their pack. Only Mike Maignan ($5.0m), Adrien Rabiot ($6.4m), Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m) kept their places following the semi-final defeat to Spain.

($5.0m), ($6.4m), ($9.5m) and ($10.5m) kept their places following the semi-final defeat to Spain. The overall numbers were remarkably even. England and France both recorded 2.8 xG (expected goals), while England created six big chances to France’s seven. Both sides also finished with exactly 19 shots. However, as the BBC ‘Match Momentum’ graph (and the 0-4 half-time score!) shows, each half was very different:

Rice made an immediate impact. He rifled England ahead from outside the box inside the opening minutes, then almost grabbed an assist from the resulting corner. His header fell kindly for Konsa, who turned the ball home to double England’s advantage.

However, Saka stole the show. He thought he had opened his account early on, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. He soon responded by linking up brilliantly with Marcus Rashford ($7.5m), who squared the ball for him to fire beyond Maignan and make it 3-0. Eberechi Eze ($8.0m) then produced a superb turn and pass to set up Saka’s second before half-time. The winger completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after a driving run from Spence won the spot-kick, capping a sensational 21-point haul.

($7.5m), who squared the ball for him to fire beyond Maignan and make it 3-0. ($8.0m) then produced a superb turn and pass to set up Saka’s second before half-time. The winger completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after a driving run from Spence won the spot-kick, capping a sensational 21-point haul. Some Fantasy managers questioned why Saka missed out on the starting XI in the semi-final. Thomas Tuchel addressed that after the match, insisting the decision was purely tactical. He also reaffirmed that Saka remains a key player for England, despite his omission against Argentina.

“It was a tough decision for me to leave him out of the semi-final. I had the feeling after the Norway match that Morgan Rogers had something special to give to us with his physicality.” – Thomas Tuchel on Bukayo Saka



Rashford had to settle for just seven points after making way at half-time. Thomas Tuchel offered no explanation for the substitution after the match, with Kobbie Mainoo ($6.4m) the only player to receive an injury update.

“Kobbie was injured last training session yesterday morning and had a sharp pain in the back… and was not ready to play.” – Thomas Tuchel