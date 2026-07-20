FPL 2026/27: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will soon launch for 2026/27 – and so, inevitably, thoughts turn to FPL team names!

Even more important than your first draft, of course, is what you call your team.

An in-joke with mini-league mates? A play on words as old as the Premier League itself? A pop culture reference? The choice is yours – so long as you keep it relatively clean and no longer than 20 characters…

If you need a little help coming up with a snappy moniker, we at Fantasy Football Scout are ready to step in.

From atrocious puns even your dad wouldn’t bother with to some surprisingly good suggestions, here are 150 team names to consider for FPL 2026/27.

If you’ve got a better one, drop it in the comments section below!

FPL TEAM NAMES

TV and Film

Baby Reijnders – A gripping series tracking the Man City midfielder’s youth career

– A gripping series tracking the Man City midfielder’s youth career Peaky Reijnders – A gripping series tracking the Man City midfielder’s time in a Birmingham gang

– A gripping series tracking the Man City midfielder’s time in a Birmingham gang Netflix and Chilwell

Botman McGinns

Botman Returns – Clean sheet, goal, assist and DefCon occasions

– Clean sheet, goal, assist and DefCon occasions 40-year-old Virgil – This fellow Dutch defender is entering his twilight playing years

– This fellow Dutch defender is entering his twilight playing years The Burn Identity

These Go To XI – Nigel Tufnel-approved team name

– Nigel Tufnel-approved team name Stranger Mings

Pique Blinders

Cash In The Attic – Viewers see the Aston Villa man’s home life

– Viewers see the Aston Villa man’s home life Come Digne With Me

Neville Wears Prada

Finding Timo – A search for Werner in San Jose

– A search for Werner in San Jose Alisson Wonderland

Slumdog Mignolet

Wieffer Vendetta – A personal rivalry

– A personal rivalry ThomasTheFrankEngine – Though a spell at Tottenham Hotspur slowed the hype train

– Though a spell at Tottenham Hotspur slowed the hype train Obi 1 Kenobi 0

Game Of Throw-ins – Modern day Premier League football

– Modern day Premier League football Game Of Stones

Starring Zac DefCon

Timothée Chalobah

When Harry Met Salah

Löw Island

Dango Unchained – When running at full speed

– When running at full speed Hotel? Thiago

Dude, Where’s Micah? – Surely the omnipresent pundit is broadcasting somewhere right now

– Surely the omnipresent pundit is broadcasting somewhere right now Show Me The Mané

Absolutely Fabregas – The fashion sense of Como’s highly-regarded head coach

– The fashion sense of Como’s highly-regarded head coach Better Call Solanke

Los Porro Hermanos

GvardiolsOfTheGalaxy – A defender for your solar system

– A defender for your solar system Project Haal Mary – Another Man City star in space

– Another Man City star in space Mr Brobbey

Music

DefCon Leppard

Assist-m of a Down

Charli xG – Replied “I love it” when asked about the controversial statistic

– Replied “I love it” when asked about the controversial statistic Philogene,NotMyLover – Adding ‘is’ exceeds the crucial 20th character

– Adding ‘is’ exceeds the crucial 20th character EarthWindAndMaguire

Lallana del Rey

Backstreet Moyes – Everton fans want it that way

– Everton fans want it that way Moyes Will Be Moyes – For the times when David is being tactically mischievous

– For the times when David is being tactically mischievous Calafiorication

ChampagneSuperRovers

DontLookBackElanga

Rohl With It

Krul Summer – Ideal for Swifties

– Ideal for Swifties Under My Cucurella

Onana What’s My Name

Eze Lover – For fans of both Phil Collins and the Arsenal midfielder

– For fans of both Phil Collins and the Arsenal midfielder Uptown Dunk

BringingZirkzeeBack – If known FPL fan Justin Timberlake gets a gut feeling about the Manchester United forward

– If known FPL fan Justin Timberlake gets a gut feeling about the Manchester United forward Moves Like Xhaka

HaCunha Mateta – It’s a problem-free philosophy

– It’s a problem-free philosophy Rice, Rice, Baby

Snoop Udogie Dogg

Iraola Grande – Thank you, next

– Thank you, next Now I’m A Baleba

Moves Like Xhaka

IfTomoriNeverComes

SmellsLikeTeamSpirit – When tour guides first enter a dressing room

– When tour guides first enter a dressing room I Predict a Raya

I’m Yelling Timberrr

Enter Shaqiri

Blink-1 Eto’o – The rock band that gave us the 1999 hit…

– The rock band that gave us the 1999 hit… All the Smallings

Me, Myself, Ndiaye – When the Everton attacker makes it all about himself

– When the Everton attacker makes it all about himself MurderOnZidanesFloor – Not an accusation, just wordplay

– Not an accusation, just wordplay Ndiayewillalwaysluvu – Just about squeezed it in…

– Just about squeezed it in… Livin’ Saliba Loca

IThinkWe’reAloneHowe – Said by Jason Tindall in the tactics room

– Said by Jason Tindall in the tactics room Swedish Howe’s Mafia

Gangsta’s Allardyce

My Hits Don’t Lie – Fearless managers can spend four points on extra transfers

– Fearless managers can spend four points on extra transfers Ampadu-du-du

Play A Slow Ballard

Football’s Coming (h)

Take My Breath (a)

Food & Drink

ChickenTikkaMoSalah – Or should that be NoSalah now?

– Or should that be NoSalah now? McGinn And Tonic

Kinder Mbeumo – Some classic continental chocolate

– Some classic continental chocolate Beef Cherki

Baines On Toast

GarnachosWithCheese

Parmesan Belgrade – Some puns are a bit too cheesy

– Some puns are a bit too cheesy Donnarumma Kebab

Paqueta White Rice

Saka Potatoes – Another batch of Arsenal carbs

– Another batch of Arsenal carbs Who Ate All Depays?

Haalandaise Sauce

Sesko Value – Or Clubcard. Just 17 league starts, yet he found a way to 11 goals

– Or Clubcard. Just 17 league starts, yet he found a way to 11 goals McNeil Deal – A main, a snack and a drink

Football teams

Expected Toulouse – One for pessimists

– One for pessimists Bayer Neverlosin’ – And one for optimists

– And one for optimists Borussia Teeth

Barry Saint-Germain – Also works for Gary, Larry, Harry and Carrie

– Also works for Gary, Larry, Harry and Carrie HaalandGlobetrotters – After a summer spent in Mexico, Canada and the United States

– After a summer spent in Mexico, Canada and the United States Pathetico Madrid

Unreal Madrid

Real Strugglers

Imaginary Madrid – The Spanish capital provides a few contenders

– The Spanish capital provides a few contenders Bilbao Baggins

Sevilla Constipation

LiVARpool

Inter Row Z

Fiorentina Turner – Simply the best, better than all the rest

– Simply the best, better than all the rest Hardly Athletic

Sporting Abeergut

Blunderland

Dynamo Chicken Kiev

Cry Me A River Plate – A second Timberlake reference was requested

– A second Timberlake reference was requested Sub-standard Liege

Sans Merino – Going without the versatile Arsenal asset

Miscellaneous

No Kane, No Gain – Team ranking used to suffer without owning Harry

– Team ranking used to suffer without owning Harry Haven’t Got A Kalou

Unique Carrickter

Nico O Rly? – Classic meme

– Classic meme One Size Fitz Hall

Øde Toilette – Not a criticism of Arsenal’s captain…. just some perfume shopping

– Not a criticism of Arsenal’s captain…. just some perfume shopping Old Havertz Kai Hard

No More Mr Rice, Kai

The Bijol And End All

Get What You DeZerb

Sage Mentality – Crystal Palace’s new boss tells his team that the world is against them

– Crystal Palace’s new boss tells his team that the world is against them Had One Tchouameni – It can be good to bring a sober friend on nights out

– It can be good to bring a sober friend on nights out Give Me Some Kudus

Wirtz Case Scenario

Wirtz Nightmare

My Own Wirtz Enemy

Can’t Get Any Wirtz – Erm…. time to move on from him, perhaps?

– Erm…. time to move on from him, perhaps? Not Too Xabi

A Bunch of Blankers

Classic FPL team names