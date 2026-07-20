FPL 2026/27: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will soon launch for 2026/27 – and so, inevitably, thoughts turn to FPL team names!
Even more important than your first draft, of course, is what you call your team.
An in-joke with mini-league mates? A play on words as old as the Premier League itself? A pop culture reference? The choice is yours – so long as you keep it relatively clean and no longer than 20 characters…
If you need a little help coming up with a snappy moniker, we at Fantasy Football Scout are ready to step in.
From atrocious puns even your dad wouldn’t bother with to some surprisingly good suggestions, here are 150 team names to consider for FPL 2026/27.
If you’ve got a better one, drop it in the comments section below!
FPL TEAM NAMES
TV and Film
- Baby Reijnders – A gripping series tracking the Man City midfielder’s youth career
- Peaky Reijnders – A gripping series tracking the Man City midfielder’s time in a Birmingham gang
- Netflix and Chilwell
- Botman McGinns
- Botman Returns – Clean sheet, goal, assist and DefCon occasions
- 40-year-old Virgil – This fellow Dutch defender is entering his twilight playing years
- The Burn Identity
- These Go To XI – Nigel Tufnel-approved team name
- Stranger Mings
- Pique Blinders
- Cash In The Attic – Viewers see the Aston Villa man’s home life
- Come Digne With Me
- Neville Wears Prada
- Finding Timo – A search for Werner in San Jose
- Alisson Wonderland
- Slumdog Mignolet
- Wieffer Vendetta – A personal rivalry
- ThomasTheFrankEngine – Though a spell at Tottenham Hotspur slowed the hype train
- Obi 1 Kenobi 0
- Game Of Throw-ins – Modern day Premier League football
- Game Of Stones
- Starring Zac DefCon
- Timothée Chalobah
- When Harry Met Salah
- Löw Island
- Dango Unchained – When running at full speed
- Hotel? Thiago
- Dude, Where’s Micah? – Surely the omnipresent pundit is broadcasting somewhere right now
- Show Me The Mané
- Absolutely Fabregas – The fashion sense of Como’s highly-regarded head coach
- Better Call Solanke
- Los Porro Hermanos
- GvardiolsOfTheGalaxy – A defender for your solar system
- Project Haal Mary – Another Man City star in space
- Mr Brobbey
Music
- DefCon Leppard
- Assist-m of a Down
- Charli xG – Replied “I love it” when asked about the controversial statistic
- Philogene,NotMyLover – Adding ‘is’ exceeds the crucial 20th character
- EarthWindAndMaguire
- Lallana del Rey
- Backstreet Moyes – Everton fans want it that way
- Moyes Will Be Moyes – For the times when David is being tactically mischievous
- Calafiorication
- ChampagneSuperRovers
- DontLookBackElanga
- Rohl With It
- Krul Summer – Ideal for Swifties
- Under My Cucurella
- Onana What’s My Name
- Eze Lover – For fans of both Phil Collins and the Arsenal midfielder
- Uptown Dunk
- BringingZirkzeeBack – If known FPL fan Justin Timberlake gets a gut feeling about the Manchester United forward
- Moves Like Xhaka
- HaCunha Mateta – It’s a problem-free philosophy
- Rice, Rice, Baby
- Snoop Udogie Dogg
- Iraola Grande – Thank you, next
- Now I’m A Baleba
- Moves Like Xhaka
- IfTomoriNeverComes
- SmellsLikeTeamSpirit – When tour guides first enter a dressing room
- I Predict a Raya
- I’m Yelling Timberrr
- Enter Shaqiri
- Blink-1 Eto’o – The rock band that gave us the 1999 hit…
- All the Smallings
- Me, Myself, Ndiaye – When the Everton attacker makes it all about himself
- MurderOnZidanesFloor – Not an accusation, just wordplay
- Ndiayewillalwaysluvu – Just about squeezed it in…
- Livin’ Saliba Loca
- IThinkWe’reAloneHowe – Said by Jason Tindall in the tactics room
- Swedish Howe’s Mafia
- Gangsta’s Allardyce
- My Hits Don’t Lie – Fearless managers can spend four points on extra transfers
- Ampadu-du-du
- Play A Slow Ballard
- Football’s Coming (h)
- Take My Breath (a)
Food & Drink
- ChickenTikkaMoSalah – Or should that be NoSalah now?
- McGinn And Tonic
- Kinder Mbeumo – Some classic continental chocolate
- Beef Cherki
- Baines On Toast
- GarnachosWithCheese
- Parmesan Belgrade – Some puns are a bit too cheesy
- Donnarumma Kebab
- Paqueta White Rice
- Saka Potatoes – Another batch of Arsenal carbs
- Who Ate All Depays?
- Haalandaise Sauce
- Sesko Value – Or Clubcard. Just 17 league starts, yet he found a way to 11 goals
- McNeil Deal – A main, a snack and a drink
Football teams
- Expected Toulouse – One for pessimists
- Bayer Neverlosin’ – And one for optimists
- Borussia Teeth
- Barry Saint-Germain – Also works for Gary, Larry, Harry and Carrie
- HaalandGlobetrotters – After a summer spent in Mexico, Canada and the United States
- Pathetico Madrid
- Unreal Madrid
- Real Strugglers
- Imaginary Madrid – The Spanish capital provides a few contenders
- Bilbao Baggins
- Sevilla Constipation
- LiVARpool
- Inter Row Z
- Fiorentina Turner – Simply the best, better than all the rest
- Hardly Athletic
- Sporting Abeergut
- Blunderland
- Dynamo Chicken Kiev
- Cry Me A River Plate – A second Timberlake reference was requested
- Sub-standard Liege
- Sans Merino – Going without the versatile Arsenal asset
Miscellaneous
- No Kane, No Gain – Team ranking used to suffer without owning Harry
- Haven’t Got A Kalou
- Unique Carrickter
- Nico O Rly? – Classic meme
- One Size Fitz Hall
- Øde Toilette – Not a criticism of Arsenal’s captain…. just some perfume shopping
- Old Havertz Kai Hard
- No More Mr Rice, Kai
- The Bijol And End All
- Get What You DeZerb
- Sage Mentality – Crystal Palace’s new boss tells his team that the world is against them
- Had One Tchouameni – It can be good to bring a sober friend on nights out
- Give Me Some Kudus
- Wirtz Case Scenario
- Wirtz Nightmare
- My Own Wirtz Enemy
- Can’t Get Any Wirtz – Erm…. time to move on from him, perhaps?
- Not Too Xabi
- A Bunch of Blankers
Classic FPL team names
- Cancelo Culture
- Aaron WanBissaka Nil
- Pain In Dias
- StoneColeStevePalmer
- Hell In Lascelles – FPL disputes may need settling inside a large, roofed steel cage
- Groß Misconduct
- Fer Fuchs Ake – When a series of unlucky incidents ruin your FPL weekend
- Back Of The Neto
- Pro Evolution Saka – He plays for North London, former club of the iconic Oranges001
- Ctrl Alt DeLigt
- Ezri Konsaquences
- Temu Pukki – For a cheaper version of the former Norwich striker
- Wireless Rutter – Can be temperamental
- Bowen 747
- Born to be Wildcard
- Yes, Ndidi
- Norfolk And Chance – By law, this name has to be suggested