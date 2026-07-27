FPL

FPL pre-season: Jesus again, Wilson debut + why DCL missed out

27 July 2026 32 comments
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Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur all continued their pre-season preparations over the weekend.

We’ll take a look at the key talking points from these matches, including team selection, minutes, injuries, tactical changes and the players who stood out from a Fantasy perspective.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

LEEDS 2-3 WREXHAM

Fantasy EFL 2024/25 transfer news: All the confirmed summer signings

  • Goals: Longstaff, Piroe
  • Assists: Longstaff, Mills

First half XI: Cairns, Ampadu, Rodon, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Justin, Gnonto, Cresswell, Lienou, Mills.

Second half XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Justin, Tanaka, Stach, Wilson, Nmecha, Gnonto (Chadwick 75’), James (Pickles 75’).

SCOUT NOTES

  • Leeds United began their pre-season preparations with a 3-2 defeat to Wrexham in Florida. Despite the result, Daniel Farke’s side created the better chances for much of the contest.
  • Sean Longstaff (£5.0m), Harry Wilson (£6.5m), Lukas Nmecha (£5.5m) and Lucas Perri (£4.5m) all featured. Farke also handed valuable minutes to several academy players.
  • Leeds travelled without Illan Meslier (£5.0m), who recently joined Arsenal. New signing Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m), along with Noah Okafor (£6.0m), Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.5m), also missed out after featuring at the World Cup.
  • According to The Athletic’s Beren Cross, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) has suffered a small injury setback. Jaka Bijol (£5.0m) missed the match with a knee knock. Leeds also chose not to risk Sebastiaan Bornauw (£4.5m).

  • Farke again mixed experience with youth. He named separate XIs for each half. Joe Rodon (£4.5m) and Ethan Ampadu (£5.5m) featured in both defensive units. Academy youngsters Callum Mills, Jayden Lienou and Alfie Cresswell all started.
  • Longstaff impressed in the middle of the park. The midfielder supplied the assist for Joel Piroe’s (£5.0m) clever backheel equaliser. He then curled Leeds’ second goal into the top corner before half-time.
  • Piroe endured a mixed afternoon. The Dutch striker missed an early penalty after Daniel James (£5.0m) won the spot-kick. However, he responded well by finding the net later in the half. James also looked dangerous throughout. His pace caused Wrexham problems whenever Leeds attacked.
  • Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) also impressed. He forced Arthur Okonkwo into another smart save moments after the restart. The Italian linked up well with Piroe and James throughout the match.
  • Wilson made his Leeds debut after replacing Piroe at half-time. The Wales international almost scored in stoppage time. His curling effort drifted narrowly over the crossbar. FPL managers will no doubt be monitoring him this season after a fantastic 2025/26 campaign.
  • Leeds looked less convincing at the back. Kieffer Moore opened the scoring inside the opening minute. Bailey Cadamarteri restored Wrexham’s lead before half-time after breaking through the Leeds defence. Farke’s side controlled long spells after the break. However, Sam Smith struck the winner on the counter five minutes from time.
  • Farke refused to dwell on the result:

“Normally we should have won this game. We had more possession, we had more chances and should have scored more goals than them, but they were effective.” – Daniel Farke

  • The Leeds boss also revealed his players had trained twice a day throughout the week. They even trained on the morning of the match. Farke stressed that building fitness and integrating new signings remain the priorities at this stage of pre-season.

SPURS 2-0 AUCKLAND

Wilson debut

  • Goals: Scarlett, Richarlison
  • Assists: Solomon, Tel

Spurs: Austin, Tye Hall (Russell-Denny 87), Hardy (Byrne 79), Takai (Tingey 87), Kyerematen (Davies 62), Donley (Fernandes 62), Gray (Gallagher 62), Williams-Barnett (Tel 62), Moore (Yang 62), Solomon (Tyrese Hall 79), Scarlett (Richarlison 62).

SCOUT NOTES

  • Tottenham Hotspur continued their pre-season with a 2-0 victory over Auckland FC in New Zealand. Roberto De Zerbi again rotated heavily, handing opportunities to several youngsters before introducing a host of senior players just after the hour mark.
  • Spurs were without several first-team players once again. Pedro Porro (£5.5m), Djed Spence (£4.5m) and summer signing Marcos Senesi (£6.0m) remained absent after featuring at the 2026 World Cup. Cristian Romero (£5.0m) also missed out amid continued speculation over his future. Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m) and Pape Matar Sarr (£5.0m) remain on extended leave.
  • Meanwhile, Mohamed Kudus (£6.5m), Xavi Simons (£6.0m), Dejan Kulusevski (£6.5m) and Wilson Odobert (£5.5m) continued their rehabilitation at Hotspur Way. Guglielmo Vicario (£4.5m) also stayed behind after picking up a minor knock in training. Rumours continue to circulate about his eventual departure from Spurs. James Maddison (£6.5m), Destiny Udogie (£4.5m), Andy Robertson (£4.5m), Micky van de Ven (£5.0m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) were also absent but have all been confirmed in the travelling squad for the remainder of the tour.
  • De Zerbi again trusted his younger players from the start. Archie Gray (£5.0m) captained a youthful side featuring eight academy graduates, while many of Tottenham’s senior names only entered the game shortly after the hour mark.
  • Manor Solomon continued his encouraging start to pre-season after another lively display. The winger had already impressed against MK Dons. He again caused problems down the left, setting up Dane Scarlett’s (£4.5m) opener after his volley was saved. Solomon also missed a big chance of his own before making way late in the second half.
  • Scarlett opened the scoring after just 12 minutes. The striker reacted quickest after Solomon’s effort had been parried and tapped home from close range. He remained a threat throughout the first half and twice tested goalkeeper Michael Woud before being replaced.
  • Gray also impressed. The midfielder won possession high up the pitch to begin the move for Tottenham’s opener and repeatedly drove Spurs forward. His performance highlighted why De Zerbi entrusted him with the captain’s armband.
  • The game changed after 62 minutes when De Zerbi introduced more experienced players, including Ben Davies (£4.0m), Conor Gallagher (£5.5m), new signing Mateus Fernandes (£6.0), Mathys Tel (£6.0m) and Richarlison (£6.5m).
  • Tel immediately made an impact. The French forward looked dangerous every time he attacked down the left and created Tottenham’s second goal with an excellent run and cut-back for Richarlison, who converted from close range. Tel also came close to adding a goal himself late on before seeing his shot blocked.
  • Richarlison made an immediate impression from the bench. The Brazilian needed just one clear opportunity to score his first goal of pre-season and looked sharp after replacing Scarlett.
  • The recently acquired Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) stayed on the bench during the match.
  • Tottenham controlled most of the contest but still relied on Brandon Austin (£4.0m) at key moments during the opening half. The goalkeeper produced two important saves, including an excellent stop to deny Sam Cosgrove in a one-on-one.
  • Speaking after the match, De Zerbi outlined his priorities for the remainder of pre-season:

“We are looking to improve our physical condition, improve our level of play, improve the connection between the players and the relationship with the players.”

  • The Italian also stressed that building a strong team culture is just as important as tactical work:

“To build a new team with the qualities, with big players, but with soul, with passion, with all the values we have.”

  • Tottenham have now won both of their pre-season matches under De Zerbi. Solomon has carried his impressive form into a second consecutive game, while Tel and Richarlison made an immediate impact from the bench.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 VITORIA DE GUIMARAES

Wilson debut

  • Goal: Jesus
  • Assist: Aina

SCOUT NOTES

  • Nottingham Forest’s unbeaten start to pre-season continued with a 1-1 draw against Vitória de Guimarães during their training camp in Portugal.
  • The friendly took place behind closed doors, meaning Nottingham Forest released only limited information from the contest. As a result, there were few tactical clues or details on team selection compared with their opening two friendlies.
  • New signing Xaver Schlager (£5.0m) linked up with his new teammates after completing his move to the City Ground. The Austria international joined training for the first time following his World Cup campaign but was not involved in the match.
  • One player who continues to impress is Igor Jesus (£6.0m). The Brazilian made it three goals in three pre-season appearances after reacting quickest when Ola Aina’s (£4.5m) effort was saved. Having also scored against Notts County and Blackburn Rovers, the striker has quickly emerged as Forest’s standout pre-season performer under Oliver Glasner.
  • Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) almost produced an early breakthrough after forcing an error from the Vitória goalkeeper before sending an ambitious effort narrowly off target. Neco Williams (£5.0m) also continued to pose a threat going forward. After regularly occupying advanced positions against Blackburn, the Welsh international again found himself close to goal but was denied from close range.
  • Vitória improved after the interval and equalised from the penalty spot after Tyler Bindon (£4.0m) was adjudged to have fouled Zeega inside the box. Forest nearly restored their lead through Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.5m), but the Nigerian lifted his effort just over the crossbar.
  • With no line-ups released, it is difficult to draw many tactical conclusions from the match. Glasner had previously changed his entire XI at half-time in each of Forest’s opening two friendlies, so workload management is likely to have remained the priority during the club’s training camp.
  • Despite the draw, Forest’s encouraging start under Glasner continued. They have now scored six goals across three friendlies, while Jesus has found the net in every appearance.
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
32 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. One Man
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Sesko could be a sleeping giant.

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Doubt he's gonna score any points while he's sleeping, mate.

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    2. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Rate Sesko but if Rashford stays he is FAR from nailed...Even without Rashford in the mix, Mbuemo & Cunha both can play #9.

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      1. OLDHERMAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        But they normally won't, nor have any of the two ever played up front at Brentford and Wolves, apart from forced situations. Sesko will be MU striker whenever fit.

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  2. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Any starting midfielders/forwards below 4.5?

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    1. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Slater best 4.5 option atm

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  3. Chinese_person
    • 15 Years
    41 mins ago

    Igor Jesus will tempt many with his pre season form (a trap). But I don't really like their opening fixtures.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Well he certainly tempted me. Just brought him in for DCL, who returns to the injured list.

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    2. Punned It
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I've had him in, then out again for MGW. I think doubling up would be a bit mad.

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  4. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Chelsea trying to sign Welbeck, what does Tony Bloom have on their owners?

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  5. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Torn between either Bukayo Saka or Antoine Semenyo...thoughts here guys?!

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    1. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Community Shield should provide you with answers

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

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    2. ICE POLE CALMER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Saka may not start GW1 due to late WC return.
      Semenyo is 1.5M cheaper, but Maresca is yet to reveal his XI and potential tendency to continue Pep roulette.

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        If Saka is fit, he starts.

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  6. MyPrettyPony
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    If anyone is at all interested in the Forest line ups, we believe it was as follows:
    1st Half team - Sels, Abbott, Milenkovic, Cunha, Williams, Dominguez, McAtee, Aina, MGW, Jesus, Wood
    2nd Half Team - John, Bindon, Morato, Richards, Netz, McDonnell, Schlager, Bakwa, Hutchinson, Kalimuendo, Awoniyi
    With new signings likely this week and with a couple of players (Sangare and Ndoye) just arriving back from their post-world cup break there's not loads to read into these line ups anyway.

    Glasner has been playing a back so far 3 though, as anticipated. It's not yet clear who will form the front 3 alongside MGW though.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thanks

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  7. Punned It
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Anyone know why Osula didn't feature for Newcastle? I was sorta hoping he'd continue the form from last season.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Got a bad feeling about Newcastle this season.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah they're a green opponent ik the ticker for a reason

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          in*

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      2. Punned It
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Yah, me too, although I sorta like their opening fixtures (say what you will about Liverpool, I'm just going to assume they'll keep on having a leaky defence) and wanted to give that a shot. Mostly want Gruno, but, you know.

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      3. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Owners have given up and Howe should have gone ages ago. Shocking team-building's left them with no reliable attackers - Bruno G goes and they could easily find themselves circling the drain.

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  8. marcus2704
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Here is my current team.

    Plan is to go 3-5-2 with a strong midfield and attack, 4.5's in defence with cheaper stand-ins.

    Once the IB arrives and the inevitable wildcard is used, by then will have a better idea of who to drop to bolster the defence.

    Raya (4.0)
    Konsa | Mitchell | Shaw (4.0, 4.0)
    Semenyo | Mbeumo | Cunha | MGW | Szob
    Haaland | Isak (4.5)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice team

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  9. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best 6.0m forward? Getting cold feet owning Solanke...

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    1. Bluebulls
      5 mins ago

      Not sure whether to go for DCL, Igor or Brobbey

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah tell me about it... Whoever I pick it will surely fail

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  10. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Why are no fixtures considered FDR 1? Its really weird that Newcastle at home and Ipswich at home are treated as the same - FDR 2. Shouldnt home games against newly promoted sides be a 1?

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  11. Kavorka
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Site feels pretty slow on Mobile browser .

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    1. Kavorka
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ffscout. Or maybe it's just me.

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  12. FullGun
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lamens / Roef
    Matheus N - Calafiori - Shaw / Spence Williams
    Cunha - Rogers - Foden - Szoboz / Ndiaye
    Haaland - Pedro - I Jesus

    Thoughts on that anyone?...

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