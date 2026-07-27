FPL pre-season: Jesus again, Wilson debut + why DCL missed out

Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur all continued their pre-season preparations over the weekend.

We’ll take a look at the key talking points from these matches, including team selection, minutes, injuries, tactical changes and the players who stood out from a Fantasy perspective.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

LEEDS 2-3 WREXHAM

Goals: Longstaff, Piroe

Longstaff, Piroe Assists: Longstaff, Mills

First half XI: Cairns, Ampadu, Rodon, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Justin, Gnonto, Cresswell, Lienou, Mills.

Second half XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Justin, Tanaka, Stach, Wilson, Nmecha, Gnonto (Chadwick 75’), James (Pickles 75’).

SCOUT NOTES

Leeds United began their pre-season preparations with a 3-2 defeat to Wrexham in Florida. Despite the result, Daniel Farke’s side created the better chances for much of the contest.

Sean Longstaff (£5.0m), Harry Wilson (£6.5m), Lukas Nmecha (£5.5m) and Lucas Perri (£4.5m) all featured. Farke also handed valuable minutes to several academy players.

(£5.0m), (£6.5m), (£5.5m) and (£4.5m) all featured. Farke also handed valuable minutes to several academy players. Leeds travelled without Illan Meslier (£5.0m), who recently joined Arsenal. New signing Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m), along with Noah Okafor (£6.0m), Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.5m), also missed out after featuring at the World Cup.

(£5.0m), who recently joined Arsenal. New signing (£5.0m), along with (£6.0m), (£5.5m) and (£4.5m), also missed out after featuring at the World Cup. According to The Athletic’s Beren Cross, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) has suffered a small injury setback. Jaka Bijol (£5.0m) missed the match with a knee knock. Leeds also chose not to risk Sebastiaan Bornauw (£4.5m).

Farke again mixed experience with youth. He named separate XIs for each half. Joe Rodon (£4.5m) and Ethan Ampadu (£5.5m) featured in both defensive units. Academy youngsters Callum Mills , Jayden Lienou and Alfie Cresswell all started.

(£4.5m) and (£5.5m) featured in both defensive units. Academy youngsters , and all started. Longstaff impressed in the middle of the park. The midfielder supplied the assist for Joel Piroe’s (£5.0m) clever backheel equaliser. He then curled Leeds’ second goal into the top corner before half-time.

(£5.0m) clever backheel equaliser. He then curled Leeds’ second goal into the top corner before half-time. Piroe endured a mixed afternoon. The Dutch striker missed an early penalty after Daniel James (£5.0m) won the spot-kick. However, he responded well by finding the net later in the half. James also looked dangerous throughout. His pace caused Wrexham problems whenever Leeds attacked.

(£5.0m) won the spot-kick. However, he responded well by finding the net later in the half. James also looked dangerous throughout. His pace caused Wrexham problems whenever Leeds attacked. Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) also impressed. He forced Arthur Okonkwo into another smart save moments after the restart. The Italian linked up well with Piroe and James throughout the match.

(£5.0m) also impressed. He forced Arthur Okonkwo into another smart save moments after the restart. The Italian linked up well with Piroe and James throughout the match. Wilson made his Leeds debut after replacing Piroe at half-time. The Wales international almost scored in stoppage time. His curling effort drifted narrowly over the crossbar. FPL managers will no doubt be monitoring him this season after a fantastic 2025/26 campaign.

Leeds looked less convincing at the back. Kieffer Moore opened the scoring inside the opening minute. Bailey Cadamarteri restored Wrexham’s lead before half-time after breaking through the Leeds defence. Farke’s side controlled long spells after the break. However, Sam Smith struck the winner on the counter five minutes from time.

Farke refused to dwell on the result:

“Normally we should have won this game. We had more possession, we had more chances and should have scored more goals than them, but they were effective.” – Daniel Farke

The Leeds boss also revealed his players had trained twice a day throughout the week. They even trained on the morning of the match. Farke stressed that building fitness and integrating new signings remain the priorities at this stage of pre-season.

SPURS 2-0 AUCKLAND

Goals: Scarlett, Richarlison

Scarlett, Richarlison Assists: Solomon, Tel

Spurs: Austin, Tye Hall (Russell-Denny 87), Hardy (Byrne 79), Takai (Tingey 87), Kyerematen (Davies 62), Donley (Fernandes 62), Gray (Gallagher 62), Williams-Barnett (Tel 62), Moore (Yang 62), Solomon (Tyrese Hall 79), Scarlett (Richarlison 62).

SCOUT NOTES

Tottenham Hotspur continued their pre-season with a 2-0 victory over Auckland FC in New Zealand. Roberto De Zerbi again rotated heavily, handing opportunities to several youngsters before introducing a host of senior players just after the hour mark.

Spurs were without several first-team players once again. Pedro Porro (£5.5m), Djed Spence (£4.5m) and summer signing Marcos Senesi (£6.0m) remained absent after featuring at the 2026 World Cup. Cristian Romero (£5.0m) also missed out amid continued speculation over his future. Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m) and Pape Matar Sarr (£5.0m) remain on extended leave.

(£5.5m), (£4.5m) and summer signing (£6.0m) remained absent after featuring at the 2026 World Cup. (£5.0m) also missed out amid continued speculation over his future. (£5.5m) and (£5.0m) remain on extended leave. Meanwhile, Mohamed Kudus (£6.5m) , Xavi Simons (£6.0m), Dejan Kulusevski (£6.5m) and Wilson Odobert (£5.5m) continued their rehabilitation at Hotspur Way. Guglielmo Vicario (£4.5m) also stayed behind after picking up a minor knock in training. Rumours continue to circulate about his eventual departure from Spurs. James Maddison (£6.5m), Destiny Udogie (£4.5m), Andy Robertson (£4.5m), Micky van de Ven (£5.0m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) were also absent but have all been confirmed in the travelling squad for the remainder of the tour.

, (£6.0m), (£6.5m) and (£5.5m) continued their rehabilitation at Hotspur Way. (£4.5m) also stayed behind after picking up a minor knock in training. Rumours continue to circulate about his eventual departure from Spurs. (£6.5m), (£4.5m), (£4.5m), (£5.0m) and (£5.0m) were also absent but have all been confirmed in the travelling squad for the remainder of the tour. De Zerbi again trusted his younger players from the start. Archie Gray (£5.0m) captained a youthful side featuring eight academy graduates, while many of Tottenham’s senior names only entered the game shortly after the hour mark.

(£5.0m) captained a youthful side featuring eight academy graduates, while many of Tottenham’s senior names only entered the game shortly after the hour mark. Manor Solomon continued his encouraging start to pre-season after another lively display. The winger had already impressed against MK Dons. He again caused problems down the left, setting up Dane Scarlett’s (£4.5m) opener after his volley was saved. Solomon also missed a big chance of his own before making way late in the second half.

continued his encouraging start to pre-season after another lively display. The winger had already impressed against MK Dons. He again caused problems down the left, setting up (£4.5m) opener after his volley was saved. Solomon also missed a big chance of his own before making way late in the second half. Scarlett opened the scoring after just 12 minutes. The striker reacted quickest after Solomon’s effort had been parried and tapped home from close range. He remained a threat throughout the first half and twice tested goalkeeper Michael Woud before being replaced.

Gray also impressed. The midfielder won possession high up the pitch to begin the move for Tottenham’s opener and repeatedly drove Spurs forward. His performance highlighted why De Zerbi entrusted him with the captain’s armband.

The game changed after 62 minutes when De Zerbi introduced more experienced players, including Ben Davies (£4.0m), Conor Gallagher (£5.5m), new signing Mateus Fernandes (£6.0), Mathys Tel (£6.0m) and Richarlison (£6.5m).

(£4.0m), (£5.5m), new signing (£6.0), (£6.0m) and (£6.5m). Tel immediately made an impact. The French forward looked dangerous every time he attacked down the left and created Tottenham’s second goal with an excellent run and cut-back for Richarlison, who converted from close range. Tel also came close to adding a goal himself late on before seeing his shot blocked.

Richarlison made an immediate impression from the bench. The Brazilian needed just one clear opportunity to score his first goal of pre-season and looked sharp after replacing Scarlett.

The recently acquired Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) stayed on the bench during the match.

(£4.0m) stayed on the bench during the match. Tottenham controlled most of the contest but still relied on Brandon Austin (£4.0m) at key moments during the opening half. The goalkeeper produced two important saves, including an excellent stop to deny Sam Cosgrove in a one-on-one.

(£4.0m) at key moments during the opening half. The goalkeeper produced two important saves, including an excellent stop to deny Sam Cosgrove in a one-on-one. Speaking after the match, De Zerbi outlined his priorities for the remainder of pre-season:

“We are looking to improve our physical condition, improve our level of play, improve the connection between the players and the relationship with the players.”

The Italian also stressed that building a strong team culture is just as important as tactical work:

“To build a new team with the qualities, with big players, but with soul, with passion, with all the values we have.”

Tottenham have now won both of their pre-season matches under De Zerbi. Solomon has carried his impressive form into a second consecutive game, while Tel and Richarlison made an immediate impact from the bench.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 VITORIA DE GUIMARAES

Goal: Jesus

Jesus Assist: Aina

SCOUT NOTES