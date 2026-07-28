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Can Rogers be a good FPL asset after Chelsea transfer?

28 July 2026 82 comments
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Chelsea recently completed the signing of Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) from Aston Villa in a club-record £117m deal.

The England international proved himself as a strong Fantasy Premier League (FPL) asset at Villa Park, but his move to Stamford Bridge creates fresh uncertainty.

With Xabi Alonso now in charge, much will depend on where Rogers fits into Chelsea’s new-look attack.

In this article, we assess his numbers, likely role, competition for minutes and whether he can remain a valuable FPL option.

XABI ALONSO

Rogers

Before assessing Rogers’ FPL potential, it’s worth considering Chelsea’s managerial change.

Alonso takes charge for the 2026/27 campaign, and his tactical approach should give us a clearer idea of how the England international could fit into the new-look side.

The Spaniard officially joined Chelsea this summer on a four-year deal, arriving with a solid reputation following spells at Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid.

His side’s aim to control matches through patient possession, waiting for the right moment to attack rather than forcing the issue. Once space opens up, they play through central areas using quick combinations and intelligent movement, while attacking players are given the freedom to rotate positions, exploit space and express themselves in the final third. Runs beyond the defence and low cut-backs are also regular features of Alonso’s attacking approach.

Those principles could suit Rogers, who is at his best driving through central areas, linking play with team-mates and arriving in dangerous positions in/around the penalty box. His versatility should also allow him to occupy several attacking roles within Alonso’s fluid system, while the freedom afforded to creative players appears well suited to his style.

Speaking about his decision to join Chelsea, Rogers highlighted Alonso’s style as a major factor:

“I’ve had a few conversations with him and I think it’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is and how he wants to operate.

It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, and the way I want to be me, and be free and express myself. Him being a part of that was a massive factor in me being here.” – Morgan Rogers

Of course, tactics are only part of the equation. Rogers arrives at Stamford Bridge after an outstanding spell at Aston Villa, where he developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking talents.

CAREER SO FAR

FPL new signings: Can Rogers be a good FPL asset at Chelsea? 5

Rogers began his career in West Bromwich Albion’s academy before joining Manchester City in 2019. Although he never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side, loan spells at Lincoln City, AFC Bournemouth and Blackpool provided valuable first-team experience.

His breakthrough arrived following a permanent move to Middlesbrough in the summer of 2023. While he scored just two Championship goals, Rogers impressed under Michael Carrick and enjoyed an excellent League Cup campaign, finishing as the competition’s joint-top scorer as Boro reached the semi-finals.

Those performances convinced Aston Villa to sign him in January 2024 for £8m. It quickly proved to be one of the bargains of the transfer window, with Rogers developing into one of the Premier League’s standout young attacking players under Unai Emery.

He also represented the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup before completing his British-record £117m move to Chelsea.

SeasonClubAppearancesMinsGoalsAssists
2016/17West Brom U1833900
2017/18West Brom U1818144344
2018/19West Brom U18252056157
2019/20Manchester City U2132222973
2020/21Man City U21/Lincoln City3339483
2021/22Bournemouth1739210
2022/23Blackpool 22127811
2023/24Middlesborough/Aston Villa4928221010
2024/25Aston Villa5444961412
2025/26Aston Villa 5545641412

Rogers’ career has followed a clear upward trajectory. After gaining valuable experience in the EFL, he exploded onto the Premier League scene following his move to Aston Villa. He registered 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions in the 2023/24 season.

He then backed that up with identical returns of 14 goals and 12 assists in each of the following two campaigns (plus three Fantasy assists!). Rogers also featured in more than 50 matches in both seasons, underlining his consistency and importance to Villa.

SeasonInjuryFromToDaysGames missed
2023/24Hamstring Injury06/05/2401/06/24273

Another positive from an FPL perspective is Rogers’ durability. He has featured in 109 matches across the last two seasons. He also played more than 4,400 minutes in both campaigns. That highlights both his fitness and his importance to Aston Villa. His injury record is equally encouraging.

The England international has missed just three matches through injury since arriving at Villa Park. A hamstring problem in May 2024 remains his only notable setback.

Chelsea’s lack of European football should also help. Fewer midweek fixtures will reduce fixture congestion. It should also allow Rogers more time to recover between Premier League matches.

WHAT DOES THE DATA SAY?

Rogers enjoyed another outstanding campaign for Aston Villa last season, registering 18 attacking returns in 37 Premier League appearances. That ranked him among the top five midfielders in the league.

Rogers

Rogers also impressed in Europe. He registered eight goal contributions in 15 Europa League appearances, including a goal and an assist in the final against Freiburg.

But what about his underlying numbers? It’s a question many FPL managers have asked over the last couple of seasons. At first glance, there is some cause for concern. Rogers did not rank among the top 15 midfielders for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI), suggesting he received fewer high-quality chances than many of his positional rivals.

However, Rogers has consistently shown he doesn’t need a high volume of chances to produce returns. Across the last two Premier League seasons, he has outperformed his NPxGI, highlighting his ability to convert difficult opportunities.

Rogers

POSITION AND VERSATILITY

PositionAppearances
Left-wing106
Attacking midfield82
Right-winger44
Centre forward22

Rogers’ versatility is another major attraction. He has spent most of his career on the left wing, making 106 appearances from that position. However, he is far from being a one-role player.

The England international has also featured 82 times as an attacking midfielder and 44 times from the right. He has even made 22 appearances through the middle as a centre-forward. That flexibility should be useful for Alonso, particularly if Chelsea move between a back three and a back four.

In a 3-4-2-1, Rogers looks capable of operating in either of the two narrow attacking roles behind the striker. He can also move wider when required. That gives Alonso several ways to use him without changing the overall structure.

In a recent interview, Alonso was asked what his plans for Rogers were in terms of position, to which he responded:

“One of his best qualities is that he’s flexible… I think in that pocket position close to the striker, close to the other 10, but he’s played as well on the right side as well, but I think more coming from the left”.

From an FPL perspective, though, his versatility cuts both ways. It should improve his chances of starting, but his exact role may vary from match to match. Where he spends most of his minutes will be important when assessing his goal threat.

COMPETITION

In terms of competition, there are several players we can arguably rule out as major threats. Alejandro Garnacho (£6.0m) has joined Aston Villa, which removes an option from the left side of Chelsea’s attack.

Another predominantly left-sided attacker is Jamie Gittens (£6.0m). The 21-year-old failed to convince last season, starting just five league matches. That suggests he could continue to struggle for regular minutes.

Pedro Neto (£6.5m) is perhaps the player most likely to compete directly with Rogers. He has shown he can operate on either flank, although rumours linking him with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur continue to gather pace.

One player who could have some say in Rogers potentially starting on the right side of the Chelsea attack is Estevao (£6.5m). The Brazilian has more than impressed since joining from Palmeiras in 2024. However, the teenager has just recovered from injury, so we could see his minutes managed early on in the season.

Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m) is another player linked with a move away following his loan spell at Bayern Munich. If he stays, he should still see minutes. However, after João Pedro’s (£7.5m) outstanding 2025/26 campaign, he appears unlikely to be first choice through the middle.

Cole Palmer (£9.5m) is virtually certain to start when fit. Like Rogers, he offers plenty of versatility and is capable of playing on either flank or as a No. 10, although he is most effective on the right.

Taking everything into account, Rogers appears well placed to become a regular starter under Alonso. His versatility, durability and tactical fit all strengthen his case. Whether he starts on the left, in a No. 10 role or occasionally on the right will likely depend on Alonso’s preferred setup and the opposition.

CHELSEA ATTACK

Many will assume Chelsea’s attack lagged behind Aston Villa’s and the Premier League’s other top sides last season because of their league position. However, a closer look at the underlying numbers tells a different story.

Rogers

Chelsea actually edged Aston Villa for goals scored last season. They also bettered them for goal attempts, shots in the box, big chances and expected goals (xG). In fact, only one Premier League side recorded a higher xG than Chelsea.

It’s not all positive for Chelsea, though. As the table above shows, they underperformed their xG by the second-largest margin in the Premier League last season. In simple terms, they missed more high-quality chances than almost every other side.

Could that actually work in Rogers’ favour? There’s certainly an argument that it could. He has consistently outperformed his underlying numbers in recent seasons, so joining an attack that regularly creates chances but fails to convert them could suit his strengths.

There’s also a strong case that Rogers’ arrival will improve Chelsea’s attacking efficiency. If he continues to outperform his underlying data, he could help turn more of those chances into goals while boosting his own Fantasy potential.

THE FIXTURES

Chelsea’s opening fixtures look tricky on paper. They begin with a clash against local rivals Fulham, before facing Brighton and Hove Albion and reigning champions Arsenal.

However, there are reasons for optimism. Chelsea then face promoted Hull City, who had one of the Championship’s weakest defences last season. With a new manager in charge, plenty of new faces and time to settle into Alonso’s system, there’s every chance the Blues can score heavily across their opening six fixtures.

CAN ROGERS BE A GOOD FPL ASSET AT CHELSEA?

FPL notes: High-profile hauls as Villa overtake Liverpool 3

There are, of course, risks. Rogers is joining a new club and a new tactical system. Chelsea are also beginning a new era under Alonso. That could mean an adjustment period.

However, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Alonso’s attacking philosophy appears well suited to Rogers’ strengths. Chelsea also ranked among the league’s strongest sides for underlying attacking numbers. The chances should be there.

Rogers has consistently outperformed his underlying data. He also looks well placed to become a regular starter. If he settles quickly, he has every chance of becoming a standout FPL asset this season.

Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
82 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Does anyone know how much scout membership was last year?

    I'm wondering how much it has gone up by. Not sure if I can afford £50. 🙁

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    1. Justthis
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I can help pay towards it. I'll be in the Yard Bar Soho from 7pm. 57 Rupert Street, London.

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      1. Chinese_person
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Dirty get

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    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      £17/annum in the past

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    3. hibster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      41 mins ago

      less than it will be in future & if you do it on a dd that locks the price in forever

      Open Controls
  2. BR510
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Which is the better structure
    1. Bruno and Brobbey
    2. Isak and MGW/Cunha + 1 million
    3. MGW/Cunha and Brobbey + 4 million

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    1. mayden heaven
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      cunha and brobby

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  3. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    26 goal contributions for Rogers in back-to-back seasons if very impressive. Looks under-priced at £7.5m, only downside is he isn't expected to be on any set pieces.

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    1. Boring FC
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Do you mean 37?

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        this articles say 14 goals and 12 assists

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        1. Boring FC
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Ah, yep, these stats are across all competitions. But for FPL, he had 37 contributions combined during the last two seasons.

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        2. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          FPL says 10 goals 8 assists??

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  4. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Just an idea. What if FPL adds an extra zero to the budget. So we start off with a budget of £1bn. Players will cost more obviously. It allows more variety in prices.

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    1. Chinese_person
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      No

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    2. Charlie Price
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Haaland would cost 155 million though.

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  5. BR510
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    General thoughts on Isak ?

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    1. Chinese_person
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I think there's a reluctance to go heavy up front as most people have Haaland as well and there are good cheaper options in attack.

      Open Controls
  6. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Pedro wagon, chu chu chu

    Open Controls
    1. BR510
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Joao Pedro essential

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      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Rubbish

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      2. SM001
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        3 goals in 10 mins. Yes please!

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    2. Nico.
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Absolute madman. 3 goals 1 assist in a 26 min sub appearance.

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      1. Mother Farke
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lads, it's the A League.

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  7. Chinese_person
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    One of Rogers' biggest appeals at Villa was that he was one of the most nailed players in the league and almost always played 90mins. I'd expect him to start majority of games but could still be liable for the odd benching or early sub especially with no Europe as a chance for rotation. I think most people are opting for JP as well and might be reluctant to double up on Chelsea attack.

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  8. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    8 x £4.5m defenders I'm considering:
    1) Rodon - good DEFCON and Leeds have improved their defence which kept 4 x CS in last 9 matches.
    2) Kayode - 3258 mins completely nailed, decent CS potential and new BPS system favours him.
    3) Aina - Glasner plays wingbacks so expect more attacking output and BPS, but question his minutes.
    4) Shaw - cheap way into Man Utd defence (great opening two fixtures), boring pick.
    5) Maatsen - 1st choice now Digne gone, historically very attacking fullback. Villa surely improve defensively this season.
    6) Hato - Chelsea don't currently have a LWB so if Hato gets this position then he is essential... but they'll probably sign someone.
    7) Jair Cunha - playing in Glasner's back 3 could be great for CS and DEFCON.
    8) Trai Hume - 3032 mins, exactly the same as Kayode.

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    1. BR510
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Cheers, Maatsen is a cold shout but I worry about Villa this season with two best players and digne gone, onana ACL and poor fixtures

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      1. Chinese_person
        • 15 Years
        57 mins ago

        Villa might sign Estupinan as well.

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    2. Boring FC
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Interesting analysis, thanks. I also think Mitchell might be a good bet.

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    3. zon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Thank you. From Leeds, I actually prefer Justin over Rodon at 4.5 (higher ppm last season, more attacking from cb and occasionally fills in as wingback)

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    4. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Currently have 2,3,4. Can't bring myself to put Rodon in, I just think he's a boring pick but I'm sure he'll do well

      Open Controls
    5. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Quenda can be the lwb he played there under Amorim in Sporting

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        transfermarkt states he only made 2 x cameo appearance at LB/LWB for a whopping 43 minutes? 90% of the time he played right wing.

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        1. TiAgoFPL
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          And he played rwb too

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    6. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Surely one or two budget gems on that list. I'm on Shaw for the moment,

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  9. BR510
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Foden or Cherki?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Disappointment or regret mmmmmmmm?

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Agree with the knight. They're literally competing with each other

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    3. theplayer
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Not Cherki anyway. He's been at the World Cup so wouldn't expect him to start GW1.

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    4. Bertie7898
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Cherki

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  10. space mercenary
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    J. Pedro hatrick and assist in under 25 mins in Sydney friendly.

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Lol 100% ownership soon

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    2. z13
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      It's really annoying the way they've priced it. I have £13m for a FWD and a MID. I would like both to be playing assets. If I go for Szobozlai, I can afford DCL, but if I go for JP I can't get a solid 5.5m midfielder.

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      1. Bambi
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        JP and gross?

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        1. z13
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          ooh thanks

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          1. Kingy109
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            You are probably on DC merchants at that price so theres:
            Xhaka
            Ampadu
            Joao Gomes
            Caicedo
            Tonali
            Damsgard
            Wharton

            I'm considering Yarmoliuk who is only a mil

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    3. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      49 mins ago

      He should’ve been 8.0, one of very few prices I disagree with but he had a good year last year.

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    4. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      It’s meaningless. People picking teams on pre-season results

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  11. Charlie Price
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Real Madrid League (Limited)

    3m819x

    Just need a few more to join and we then have the required numbers.

    Thank you.

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  12. HVT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Pedro essential?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Pretty much.

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      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nooooooo!!!

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  13. Bertie7898
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Xhaka

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  14. Bertie7898
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Kayode or kadioglou

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  15. Bertie7898
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    What do we think of this draft? Geniuinely just want opinions.
    Kinsky
    Caliafori shaw n.williams kayode
    Rogers b.fernandes palmer szobzalai
    Jp haaland
    Steele thomas slater burrstow

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    1. Bambi
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I like the idea of going a bit heavier on mid and fwd. However with that strategy you need some defenders that can be set and forget and reliable for mins. Kayode, n Williams pass that but I would be wary about Califori and Shaw (always a lurking injury risk)

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  16. Bertie7898
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Thanks

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  17. Bertie7898
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Do you have a califori and shaw replacement or whats your squad and player recommendations

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    1. Bambi
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      For 10m total I would consider players like rodon, kadioglu, Mitchell at 4.5. at 5.5 and 5.0 there are lots of options. Look at fixture rotations for players that rotate nicely with forest (Neco) and Brentford (kayode). Other option is to pick a nailed 5.5 to play every game and a 4.5 that forms a 3 way rotation with the other players you've got

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    2. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Are you new in these parts or did you just change your mind on Calafiori because a deer told you to?

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  18. Bertie7898
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bambi

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  19. Bertie7898
    55 mins ago

    Thanks bambi whats ur team or do u not want to share

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  20. Bertie7898
    54 mins ago

    Also ik arsenal r the best defensively in the league but do we need an arsenal player

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  21. Bertie7898
    49 mins ago

    Na i havent changed my mind on calafiori still class probs will go mosquera tho

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    1. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I’m going both I think.

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  22. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    No Bruno F so……..
    Mbeumo, Cunha or MGW?

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  23. Bertie7898
    41 mins ago

    Mbeumo

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      Use the reply button!

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      1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        26 mins ago

        This ^

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      2. Bertie7898
        10 mins ago

        Sos

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    2. Big Mike
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bless you

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  24. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team if planning to Bb gw2?

    Kinsky (petrovic)
    Mosquera ballard shaw (kayode) (van ewijk)
    Bruno mbeumo Szobo le fee (xhaka)
    Haaland Pedro dcl

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  25. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Haaland over 75% owned, Pedro over 49%, Fernandes over 48%, Szoboszlai over 46%,

    Going to be awful to be a non-owner on GW1, if those players haul.

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  26. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Preferred duo here folks??

    A- Williams and Shaw
    Or
    B- Maguire and Cunha(Forest)

    Cheers everyone

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

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    2. sirmorbach
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

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    3. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

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    4. Big Mike
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

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  27. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thoughts on Sarr? Haven't seen him on many drafts.

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    1. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      New manager first point that comes to mind

      Open Controls
  28. Big Mike
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Calafiori
    B) Mosquera

    Pick one

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  29. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can somebody please explain to me the appeal of Neco Williams when Nottingham Forest's first four games are Leeds United (H), Liverpool (A), Tottenham Hostpur (H), and Aston Villa (A), with Arsenal (H) also to come in GW7, whilst also losing Elliot Anderson, their best player, this summer, because it's absolutely mind-boggling to see so many teams with him in given all of this?!

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