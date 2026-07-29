Ipswich sign goalkeeper Scherpen from Union Saint-Gilloise

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen (£4.5m) from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £8.5m.

The 26-year-old, who kept 21 clean sheets in 43 appearances in all competitions last season, has joined the Tractor Boys on a four-year deal.

Scherpen is not a complete stranger to English football, having spent four years on Brighton and Hove Albion’s books between 2021 and 2025, albeit mostly on loan.

He played for Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz, and made one senior appearance for the Seagulls in the FA Cup, before moving to Union Saint-Gilloise last summer.

The Dutchman enjoyed a productive 2025/26 campaign, as his side finished second in the Jupiler Pro League and lifted the Belgian Cup. He kept 16 Belgian clean sheets in the league, two more than anyone else, and also boasted the highest save percentage, 74.7.

Scherpen, whose price could eventually go up to £11m including potential add-ons, is a former Netherlands at U19 and U21 international and has also received a senior call-up to the senior team.

“This is a very proud moment for me. This is a great opportunity for me to show my qualities and test myself in the best league in the world.” – Kjell Scherpen, on joining Ipswich Town

Ipswich’s eighth summer signing, who has Champions League group-stage experience, is expected to come straight in as Ipswich’s No 1, ahead of fellow Dutchman Kayne van Oevelen (£4.5m), who joined from Volendam a few days ago and started Saturday’s 0-0 friendly draw with FC Cartagena.

Standing 6ft 9in Scherpen is a big signing in more ways than one and will become the tallest player to grace the Premier League in August, if he starts at home to Sunderland on Gameweeek 1.