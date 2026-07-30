Moving Target

Can Lacroix offer clean sheets + DefCon at Chelsea?

30 July 2026 53 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
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Chelsea continue to raid the transfer market. Today the target of choice is Maxence Lacroix (£6.0m), who has moved from Crystal Palace for £52m.

In this Moving Target piece, we take a look at what the Frenchman will bring to the Blues’ defence and decide whether he is worth including in our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams.

FPL CAREER SO FAR

Lacroix, Mateta, Lerma: Crystal Palace injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Lacroix enjoyed a standout 2025/26, where he was a mainstay of the Eagles’ resolute defence.

Only Arsenal and Manchester City kept more clean sheets than Palace last season, and Lacroix was present for 11 of those shut-outs.

While other defenders such as Daniel Munoz (£5.5m) appealed for their offensive capabilities, Lacroix was more of a dependable, no-frills sort.

Nonetheless, the former Sochaux and Wolfsburg centre-back steadily climbed the charts throughout the course of the season – his second in the Premier League – until he finished with 154 points. That tally made him comfortably Palace’s highest-scoring player and the eighth-best defender in the game:

Lacroix does not offer much in the way of attacking threat. Indeed, his one goal, pair of assists and 11 clean sheets were identical figures to those he achieved in his first season at Selhurst Park, when he conceded two fewer goals.

The underlying numbers hinted at more (Lacroix ranked joint-sixth among defenders for set-piece attempts, with 23), but without many actual attacking returns, how come the Frenchman fared so well last season?

The answer is quite simply: defensive contributions (DefCon). The introduction of DefCon points transformed Lacroix from no-nonsense stopper into bargain defender. It turns out that centre-backs who can head it, kick it and block it are worth their weight in Fantasy gold, even if they don’t score or set up too many goals.

During the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, Lacroix was the only player to record at least 50 tackles (60), win 200 duels (204) and make 250 clearances (252). Those stats contributed to the Frenchman’s 370 defensive contributions, which converted into 40 DefCon points – the exact number of points by which he surpassed his FPL total from the previous campaign.

Above: Defenders sorted by DefCon points (DC) in 2025/26

Throw in the 11 clean sheets and 11 bonus points that were top 10 totals among defenders for those categories, and it is no great surprise that Chelsea should be interested in signing a centre-back of Lacroix’s calibre.

The Frenchman’s displays earned him a call up to an exceptional France World Cup squad, and he played in both the semi-final defeat by Spain – after William Saliba (£6.0m) came off injured – and the wild 6-4 loss to England.

FPL PROSPECTS

Alonso's first Chelsea presser: Palestra, back five, Jackson + more

Chelsea’s defence did not pull up any trees last season. Only six teams collected fewer clean sheets than their nine, while only eight conceded fewer goals (51).

In mitigation, Chelsea were beset by injuries at the back with Levi Colwill (£5.0m) out for virtually the entire campaign and Reece James (£5.5m) and Trevoh Chalobah (£5.5m) plagued by various issues. Indeed, the Blues had the fourth-most injuries of any team in the division.

The arrival of Xavi Alonso as head coach is an intriguing development. The Spaniard achieved his greatest managerial success at Bayer Leverkusen, who won the league without losing a match playing a 3-box-3 formation based on a high-press, long-passing sequences and dynamic full-backs.

Lacroix potentially could slot in as one of the three Chelsea centre-backs, then, although Alonso has used a back four in pre-season so far. Hopefully the upcoming friendlies will give us further clues about his intentions for 2026/27.

Under Alonso, Chelsea will aim to suffocate opponents with a possession-based game along similar lines to Pep Guardiola’s Man City. Lacroix will be relied upon to help win back possession – a skill at which he has excelled in the Premier League. He is the only player in the Premier League to have faced 50 one-on-one situations against opponents in the past two seasons and won the ball more often than not.

PlayerClubOne-on-one defensive duel success rate (%)
Maxence LacroixCrystal Palace50.5
Toti GomesWolverhampton Wanderers50.0
Nordi MukieleSunderland49.3
Calvin BasseyFulham48.8

If Xavi-ball proves to be a success, then Lacroix should pick up his fair share of clean sheets. Leverkusen conceded only 29 goals when they won the league in that remarkable 2023/24 campaign – 15 fewer than the next-best team.

Chelsea will certainly be better at the back with the arrival of Lacroix, but will Lacroix be a better FPL asset for departing Palace?

Much will depend on his DefCon output, which could be boosted if Alonso uses a three-man defence. That said, he likely won’t have as much defensive work to do at Chelsea, in a team which enjoys greater possession and defends higher up the pitch. The best policy is to keep a keen eye on Chelsea’s pre-season friendlies to see how things shape up.

This is particularly relevant in the case of Lacroix, who will be afforded a longer summer break, having stayed at the World Cup for the entire duration of the tournament.  

As for the fixtures, Gameweek 1 is away at local rivals Fulham, though subsequent meetings with Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal don’t look particularly clean sheet friendly. The outlook improves from Gameweek 4:

So, the first three Gameweeks could be a nice little audition period for this run. Lacroix is consequently worth keeping an eye on.

However, a Chelsea defender probably isn’t a priority from the off, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool options offering more appeal.

Crucially, Lacroix’s DefCon output will also need to stay high for him to be a viable Fantasy option, as all other Chelsea defenders, including James and Colwill, are cheaper.

53 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    A wee bit too expensive for me

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  2. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Go Europe! FU Infantino

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c5y67zrrdddo

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    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      This!!!!

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    2. SM001
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Proper order

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    3. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Good on them. Expect some spite tariffs from Trump on the EU/UK in response.

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    4. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Infantile must be crapping himself. If he had any decency, he would resign. But he doesn’t and he won’t.

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      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        I was chatting with some Swiss people today (im currently on holiday there). I didnt realise he is from the same place as blatter. The consensus was that region of Switzerland has a lot of corrupt individuals.

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    5. Botman and Robben
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      Trump could try and tariff UEFA.

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  3. zon
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    I'm far too satisfied with my team at this point. Feel free to point the faults so I get to tinker again.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Shaw Kadioglu
    BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Szobo Groß
    Haaland JP

    Dubravka Justin Thomas Egeli

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Can see why you’re satisfied with it.

      Defenders are all attacking full-backs (apart from Thomas). Most points were in CB’s with defcon last year. Still some bargains at £4.5m like Rodon & Ajer

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    2. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      this is very 'i watch alot of fpl youtube'-esque

      grob is the latest hive mind bandwagon. i noticed this a few days ago; start of season, no mention of grob. then one youtube mentions him, then another. now all of a sudden he is 'the best value pick'. ditto szobo and bruno.

      in isolation, i dont think any of those 3 youtube darlings are bad (szobo, bruno, grob). its always a case of 'who else could i get for the money', and whether that combination will get more pts over a certain duration. imo, those 3 are not good picks for the start of the season.

      imo.. bruno is massively overpriced. 12m, you are paying for last years pts. there will be alternatives who will match, or at least near match him for several million less which enables you to upgrade several players. is bruno+grob better than palmer+wirtz/rogers/7.5m? absolutely not for my money.

      szobo isnt a bad pick, but he is nowhere near as 'essential' as its being made out to be. i understand the bandwagon. when you have literally every single youtuber telling you that he is 'essential', leading to the masses parroting that, it leads to huge adoption, a self reinforcing circle. yes he is on set pieces, yes he *might* be on pens, no i dont think he will neccesarily be that much more attacking although rb minutes will be reduced sure, and i don't think hoping for free kicks and long range worldies is that promising.

      my point is, that for 1m less, players like le fee, stach, schade could be more explosive, feasibly out score him over a period. if youre setting and forgetting, that is a more compelling case because of the defensive contributions that will bump up his tally over the whole season. but lets be honest, are you going to passively hold him super long term? i think its more likely, that by gw 5, when several mid priced midfield options have double digit hauls, those that adopted him in number because of the echo chamber will be complaining here on these pages, jettisoning him out, and that's gonna lead to you giving up as well.

      you did ask for a critique. this is what i think of these fpl youtube picks. could be proven wrong, sure. but i think better teams are possible without those 3 mids.

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      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        How do you know he didn’t out Szobo in because pool have good 5 first fixtures, he’s nailed after a summer off and plays #10 in an Iraola team.?

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        1. tangtastic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          i don't know the guys mind. maybe he is a super independent thinker, in fact the very first person to decide that szobo was a good pick in the whole wide world. its possible. but thats not really the whole point of the post is it.

          why are you so convinced that szobo plays 10 over wirtz 'in an iraola team'? that is word for word the exact influencer hype that these videos are pumping out.

          far more like is that wirtz starts 10, szobo is more valuable as mc. i think suggesting otherwise is clutching at straws, there is no evidence for that. last friendly against wrexham he in fact started as mc?

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          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            I only watch The Wire and Above Average FPL, but assume these are the type of influencers you are talking about?

            Maybe I’ve been subconsciously influenced, but think you need to give people a bit more credit. Szobo does look underpriced based on last years points, is pretty nailed (especially after summer off) and has some set piece and maybe pen share. Think I got most of the way myself on that without YouTube’s help.

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      2. Thorsson64
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Stach could be more explosive than Szobo? Seems unlikely based on team quality and opening fixtures..

        I do agree about Bruno F and Gross, but with the former you know what you're getting, whereas there are questions over most of the other premium midfielders.

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      3. zon
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Cheers for the insight.

        For what it's worth, I don't watch YouTubers or follow any "content creators" what so ever. Social media is one big toxic pile of crap.

        Just come here out of old habit for some fun and reflection.

        Szobo is a pick I'm not too certain about myself either. Picked him because of guaranteed minutes and set-pieces (mainly corners), affordable price and pools good fixtures. He certainly isn't essential.

        Having two cash cows allows more flexibility going into the season, so that's more of a strategy than a priority.

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Bruno Guimaraes close to joining Arsenal according to various sources now. If this deal goes through, he's walking into my team, £7.0m is an absolute steal for him in FPL.

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    1. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      if he was nailed id agree. for the first few gws, he will probably get mins sure as rice is rested. but long term, he is rotated. if you like roulette go for it

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      1. Nomar
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Just like Eze.

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    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Is he likely to take penalties for arsenal? FWIW I reckon he'll be nailed in the arsenal first XI

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    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      As if he will get relevant minutes at arsenal

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Mate, he's playing every game for us if he comes, what are you on about?!

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  5. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    My brand new 'no Haaland bench boost gw1' strategy.

    WC gw2.

    It looks crazy:

    Raya. Roefs.
    Gabriel. Mosquera. Gvardiol. Hato. Shaw.
    BrunoF(c). Semenyo. Cunha. Szob. E Le Fee.
    Brobbey. DCL. JP.

    Loving it. Thoughts?

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    1. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      i think the return you get from burning 2 chips could be potentially erased by gw1 haaland captaincy if he hauls.

      gw2 is far better for bench boost, think you're overthinking it.

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      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        GW2. OK. That's REALLY going to be overthinking it. Will try that out. Cheers Tangtastic and good to see you again squire.

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    2. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haaland opening day hat-trick may be worth a Triple Captain punt.

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  6. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Who's the absolute best £5.0m-rated defender to go for?!

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I like Maguire for first two.

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  7. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Guys.

    Prediction for Coventry v Hull GW2?

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      1-0

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      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Who's Coventry's best mid Admiral B?

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        1. Mother Farke
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Rudoni if he's passed fit, Will get much more freedom in the Premier League and he arrives in the right areas loads like Lampard.

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          1. Nomar
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            This

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          2. jayzico
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Sweet. Thanks Farke (I don't mean this in a bad way, but every time I see your avatar, for past 2 years, it reminds me of Ian Huntley - who is it?)

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            1. Mother Farke
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              It's Daniel Farke mate haha

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        2. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          No idea pal. I think a couple of defenders are worth a crack on BB2 but only because Hull are rubbish (not because Coventry are all that good)

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  8. Absolutely Muñozed
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Other than Haaland, Gabriel, Bruno G and J. Pedro what players are locked in your team?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Haaland only atm.

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    2. z13
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I think you meant Bruno F
      But for me Cunha and Van Dijk

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    3. Pumpkinhead
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Only Haaland at the moment

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    4. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Bruno F, Pedro, Gabriel, Lammens, Le Fee, Szobo

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    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Haaland, Pedro, Szobo

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  9. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    draft #4 no bruno again,expensive without the armband
    raya
    tarkowski/palestra/shaw
    odegaard/boomo/foden/maddison
    pedro/(h)aaland/isak

    4m/kerkez/diop/reed

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Personally think your spread the money too much. No Bruno is fine if you feel he’s overpriced, but I’d want a higher price mid than £8m in case one starts on fire.

      Maddison, Foden & maybe Ode also a bit of a minutes risk?

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  10. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Iraola sees Wirtz as a number 10, not left-winger

    https://x.com/LewisSteele_/status/2082869742591754480

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  11. Pumpkinhead
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Thoughts on this sqaud? Trying to go with a different look.

    Kinsky (4.0)
    VVD, Cali, Shaw, (Aina, 4.0)
    MGW, Mbeumo, Cuhna, Szobo, Wilson
    Isak, Haaland, (4.5)

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  12. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Opinions on this bench boost team?

    Verbruggen
    Gvardiol - Calafiori - Branthwaite
     Palmer - Mbeumo - MGW - Wirtz - Foden
    Isak - João Pedro
    (Kinsky - Šeško - Murillo - Milenković)

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  13. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    OK guys, after Tangtastic's awesome advice - I'm bench boosting in GW2.

    Here we go so far. GW2 I'm putting all my chips on Coventry beating Hull.

    Roefs.
    Kerkez. Shaw. Mosquera.
    BrunoF. Cunha. Szob. E Le Fee.
    Haaland. JP. Brobbey.

    Kinsky. Rudoni. Thomas. VanEw.

    I think this may be my best attempt yet. Bench Boost GW2.

    Thoughts FPL gurus?

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    1. adstomko
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Not sure Cunha starts yet. Could be Dorgu

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    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      The main problem with bench boost GW2 is one injury or suspension fs you over

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  14. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Thinking of massively going against the grain and going for Florian Wirtz over Dominik Szoboszlai, is that crazy?!

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    1. adstomko
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      No I'm joining you.
      I think Wirtz did better than Szoboszlai in his first season at Liverpool, and he'll be playing further forward with Isak.
      Plus, if you have no budget left, it's a lot easier going from Wirtz > Szoboszlai than the other way around.

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    2. Meta12345
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Where does szoboszlai fits in if liverpool buy a right winger? Its is clearly a 4-2-3-1.

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