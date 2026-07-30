Eliteserien Fantasy

Eliteserien Fantasy Gameweek 16: Team reveals

30 July 2026 0 comments
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The Eliteserien Fantasy season continues with Gameweek 16 and our contributors are here to share their thoughts ahead of the upcoming deadline.

In this article, they reveal the teams, along with their captaincy choices, potential chip strategies, and the players they believe can make the biggest impact this week.

@FPL_Geir

NOTES

  • As I mentioned in my previous report, the plan this week is simple. Zlatko Tripić comes straight back into my squad for Simen Kvia-Egeskog, and he’ll also take the captain’s armband. Unfortunately, I spotted the news of Kasper Høgh‘s transfer too late last week. Had that been my only issue, I would have happily left him on the bench.
  • However, Gianni Stensness‘ suspension has left me short, so I’m planning to take a four-point hit and replace Kasper Høgh with Mathias Grundetjern. I know plenty of managers have already made the straightforward move from Høgh to Andreas Helmersen. That may even have been the better option. Even so, I’m not convinced Helmersen’s minutes will stay secure once Bodø/Glimt begin their Champions League qualifiers. It would also leave me with another headache in Gameweek 18, when Bodø/Glimt have a blank fixture.

@MichaelNormNorm

NOTES

  • With the first Blank Gameweek now behind us, I can finally reshape my bench.
  • I’ve decided to bench all of my Fredrikstad and Sandefjord players after their consistently disappointing performances this season.
  • I’ve made one transfer this week, selling Ruben Alte after his move to Viking significantly reduced his minutes. I wanted to keep targeting Viking’s excellent away fixture against bottom-of-the-table Start, so I’ve made a straight swap for the in-form Kristoffer Askildsen.
  • The captaincy goes straight to Zlatko Tripić. In my opinion, he’s still the best player in the league, and going without his armband away at Start feels far too risky.

@FPL_Jack15

NOTES

  • After the expected red arrow, I’m still happy with how my squad looks heading into this Gameweek.
  • My current plan is to replace Teodor Haltvik with Castro. He looks like one of the standout picks right now, with penalties, set-piece duties, excellent form and a strong run of fixtures. His side does blank next week, but I can manage that, and the upside feels well worth the move.
  • I’m still tempted to roll the transfer and reassess closer to the deadline. Even so, if Castro looks set for good minutes, I think his potential will be too difficult to ignore.
  • The captaincy goes to Zlatko Tripić, who continues to deliver year after year. Andreas Helmersen will wear the vice-captain’s armband and also looks like an excellent captaincy option this week.
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