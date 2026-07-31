News

Howe leaves Newcastle, Jaissle potentially set to take over

31 July 2026 6 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Newcastle United have today confirmed that Eddie Howe has left his position as head coach.

It comes in the wake of the Magpies’ 4-1 friendly defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Howe was appointed in November 2021 and led the Magpies to two Champions League qualifications. He also won the 2025 Carabao Cup, Newcastle’s first trophy since 1955.

However, Howe came under pressure last season after Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s disruptive summer probably hasn’t helped either.

They’ve already sold two key players, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali (£5.5m), while Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

NEWCASTLE STATEMENT

“Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe has informed the club of his decision to step down as head coach.

“The club has accepted Eddie’s decision and would like to thank him for his extraordinary contribution.

“Also leaving the club are coaches Jason Tindall, Graeme Jones, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, and head of performance Dan Hodges.”

WHO TAKES CHARGE NOW?

Newcastle v Wolves team news: Saiss benched again, Willock injured

Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli is the current favourite to take over.

The 38-year-old German coach was previously in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, winning back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles.

He then joined Al Ahli in 2023 and has since led them to two Asian Champions League wins, with a brand of high-pressing, attacking football.

He operated with a 4-2-3-1 system for much of his time at the club, but predominantly used a narrow 4-4-2 at Salzburg.

Newcastle are next in pre-season action on 8 August, when they face Valencia in Spain.

We’ll have a more detailed Scout Report on whoever takes over once it’s announced.

6 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Where does Guimares fit in at Arsenal?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      He’ll play number 8. Rice will move to 6. There will be some games when Rice plays 8 and Zubimendi plays 6, and also some where Zubi is 6 and Bruno G is 8. Bruno will likely be first choice overall but Arsenal’s midfield will be stacked with Merino and Lewis Skelly in the picture, so some rotation is likely

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Any chance Bruno G gets corners? Dude can literally score from them.

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Think Newcastle will regret this.

    Open Controls
    1. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why

      Open Controls
  3. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Poor Howe. He did all he could. To his credit, UCL spot was his biggest achievement, iirc. His training sessions were brutal for the players. Newcastle fans had high expectations & some were pretty unreasonable like winning the league after the takeover.

    If they want to win it with the money from the owners then they need to sign a world class manager imo. Though, Jaissle could be better than Howe. I just can't see an immediate impact there yet.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.