Howe leaves Newcastle, Jaissle potentially set to take over

Newcastle United have today confirmed that Eddie Howe has left his position as head coach.

It comes in the wake of the Magpies’ 4-1 friendly defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Howe was appointed in November 2021 and led the Magpies to two Champions League qualifications. He also won the 2025 Carabao Cup, Newcastle’s first trophy since 1955.

However, Howe came under pressure last season after Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s disruptive summer probably hasn’t helped either.

They’ve already sold two key players, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali (£5.5m), while Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

NEWCASTLE STATEMENT

“Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe has informed the club of his decision to step down as head coach. “The club has accepted Eddie’s decision and would like to thank him for his extraordinary contribution. “Also leaving the club are coaches Jason Tindall, Graeme Jones, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, and head of performance Dan Hodges.”

WHO TAKES CHARGE NOW?

Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli is the current favourite to take over.

The 38-year-old German coach was previously in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, winning back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles.

He then joined Al Ahli in 2023 and has since led them to two Asian Champions League wins, with a brand of high-pressing, attacking football.

He operated with a 4-2-3-1 system for much of his time at the club, but predominantly used a narrow 4-4-2 at Salzburg.

Newcastle are next in pre-season action on 8 August, when they face Valencia in Spain.

We’ll have a more detailed Scout Report on whoever takes over once it’s announced.