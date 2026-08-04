Chip Strategy

FPL 2026/27: The ultimate chip strategy guide

4 August 2026 75 comments
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In this article, we run down your chip options for the first half of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 season.

We look at the best windows to use the Wildcard, Bench Boost, Triple Captain and Free Hit.

Of course, a lot of this will be ‘team dependent’. However, we thought we’d provide some general guidance in this piece.

Remember, the first set of chips must be used before the Gameweek 19 deadline, or you will lose them.

WILDCARD

Using your Wildcard early can help you react quickly to new trends. This could be especially important this year, given the influx of new managers in the top-flight.

From here, you can recruit players who have impressed in the early weeks and ride the price changes, at a time when the transfer market is traditionally much more volatile.

You can fix any mistakes with your initial team, addressing issues before you fall too far behind.

GAMEWEEK 4

For those managers who want to go early, Gameweek 4 could be a nice window to pencil in.

Firstly, the transfer window will be closed (it shuts on Tuesday 1 September, ahead of Gameweek 3).

Manchester United and Sunderland players could potentially be moved on at this point and replaced with Chelsea assets, who kick off an appealing run of fixtures at home to Hull City.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle United all enjoy decent runs from Gameweek 4, too, so an early squad overhaul could pay off.

GAMEWEEK 6

If you want to leave it a bit longer and gain further insights/information, Gameweek 6 has appeal.

It follows the first international break of the season, which this year lasts for three weeks. That gives you plenty of time to tinker and analyse the data from the first five rounds of matches.

It also allows you to react to any injury issues picked up on international duty. And given that it’s a three-week break, there is plenty of time for your players to pick up problems!

Fulham play the three promoted teams in succession at this point. So, it could be a good entry point for Alvaro Arbeloa’s men, should they start well.

LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

The second and final international break of 2026 takes place ahead of Gameweek 11. Thankfully, this one only lasts for a couple of weeks!

Looking further ahead, you could of course save the Wildcard for later, either when your squad needs an overhaul due to injuries, suspensions etc, or simply to target fixture swings, which you can identify here.

Gameweek 12, for example, looks like a decent time to hop on Liverpool assets.

BENCH BOOST

 

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75 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Which is the best fixture here for TC Haaland?

    Gameweek 3: Coventry City (h)
    Gameweek 7: Ipswich (h)
    Gameweek 16: Hull (h)

    Gotta be Ipswich or Hull right?

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    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Statistically, the Hull game, but what happens if you wait that long and he's injured/rotated? You'll be out of options.

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    2. DJ14
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Yeah. I'd probably lean more into Hull because of how had their underlying stats were last season (20th in goals conceded per match with 1.4.) But I could see him scoring lots in all of them!

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    3. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Mentioned below, 16 stands out for free hit also

      Hull and Ipswich are more likely to sit back and deny Haaland space, Coventry may do that, but those two should be worse defensively than Coventry

      I'm planning Ipswich

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    4. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Depends on the Champion's League draw. If they're playing Real Madrid in midweek of the Hull game it wouldn't look so good.

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Fair point…

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      2. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        NM there are no UCL games around GW16. There is only the EFL Cup quarter finals right before.
        https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1HjW_ljcHKkKyjKln8seA-bCwTrUmHJ-UTc3dbEbGJoY/edit?gid=118560510#gid=118560510

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    5. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      C. If hes injured or something there will be another City player most likely who will be a pretty good option in his absence. Im very happy to wait.

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    6. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Thanks all…

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  2. H Dog
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Free hit GW12 or GW16 stand out to me:

    12 - Arsenal vs Man City, Palace play Hull before a tough run after, Leeds play Coventry either side of Chelsea and City, Villa and Bournemouth have targetable fixtures, gives time to assess which teams/players in form which GW3 wouldn't

    16 - Arsenal vs Man Utd, Liverpool vs Spurs, Villa vs Chelsea, City play Hull so can load up (either side of fixture are Chelsea and Newcastle), Brighton, Bournemouth and Leeds have targetable fixtures, downside is that Hull fixture (as mentioned above) is A1 in terms of Triple Captain choice

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  3. H Dog
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    RMT - BB GW2

    Kinsky
    Kerkez, Calafiori, Vuskovic, Maguire
    Bruno F, Szob, Foden, Le Fee
    Haaland, Pedro

    Rushworth, DCL, Rodon, Slater

    Worth downgrading Rodon to B Thomas to upgrade Slater?

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    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      similar to mine, differences being
      Rushworth vs roefs
      Vuskovic vs gvardiol
      Bruno vs mbuemo
      Slate vs cunha
      DCL vs solanke

      With that in mind, yes I think it’s worth upgrading slater but I’m not sure what options you will have at that price point ?

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      1. H Dog
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        All great options apart from Solanke, think he's a wait and see rather than get on GW1

        Bruno for GW2 captain and it means my bench in non-BB weeks is easier, but can see why double MU is tempting

        Rohl if Moyes keeps starting him is the only option so not worth it to me

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    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Yes. I'm back with Haaland and BBing in GW2

      with

      Kinsky. Gross (not ideal). Thomas. VanEw. on my bench

      As the article says and I second it - gets the first (tricky) BB out the way. Leaving my second BB for a higher value team - hopefully a DGW - but who the hell knows who'll be up against 2.

      So yeah, switched back to Bruno AND Haaland with the idea of BBing in GW2 and (possibly) WCing GW4

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      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        BB GW2 (sorry for the ridiculous amount of different RMTs today guys) Feel a bit more comfortable now. Gross my only real concern.

        Lammens.
        Gvard. Ballard. Ajer.
        BrunoF(c). Mbeumo. Szob. Le Fee.
        Haaland. JP. DCL.

        Kinsky. Gross. VanEw. Thomas.

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Gross is a concern only because the Chelsea fixture should be tough, but at least he'll play with some upside. The rest of the options are either wait and see (Sangare) or Ampadu (which DCL covers)

          Gvard over an Arsenal defender is not the way I'd go, but don't let me sway you

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          1. jayzico
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            I'll tell you who does sway me mate. At least for the first two fixtures: Xhaka. I'd have 3 Sunderland mind - but against Ipswich/fulham. ANd I reckon Fulham/Newcastle will struggle this year.

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  4. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    View League Codes in the left-hand column of the FFS Home Page has now been updated with the new links and codes.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Will TM run the LMS league again this year?

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      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        I expect him to announce details sometime between now and Gameweek 1.

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        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Cheers

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  5. el polako
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    All those double Coventry defence for BB GW2 - McBurnie goal incoming…

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Its a bit funny. You see people giving advice "wouldnt trust double MUN def" in GW1 then those same people have double coventry for BBGW2.

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      1. _Toni_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yet double United D is minimum 9.5 compared to 8.0 for Cov.

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  6. Trogon
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Best chip strategy depends on where you live, eg.if in Brighton keep a friend on either side of you and use the wrapper to cover them up.

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  7. Unknown1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Considering Bruno tc in week 1

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  8. Dr Funk
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Who are the best 4.0m defenders to rotate to fill one position? So basically, who is the best 4m defender from each of Coventry, Hull and Ipswich?

    Im currently on:

    Van Ewijk
    Davis
    Hughes

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      None of them tbh. You’ll want the DC lads.

      Cov - Thomas
      Ips - O’Shea
      Hull - Egan

      *Not sure on the Hull one

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      1. Dr Funk
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Cheers. Think there's gonna be some stand out 4m players this year. Tempted to start with 5 of them and play 3 each week.

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        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Steady on old boy

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          1. Dr Funk
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Try it and and see what you can put out for a playing front 7.

            Can always downgrade a midfielder and upgrade 2 or 3 defenders if it doesn't work out.

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    2. Unknown1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Don’t completely disagree with this, Van ewijk and Davis for me. Could do them and say 3 4.5s Shaw Kadioglu & Rondon with kinsky in goal. Reckon that’s a pretty good strategy

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      https://x.com/FPL_TomHadley/status/2080955868154130562?s=20

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  9. XX SMICER XX
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Which combo is best:

    A. Calafiori Bruno Le Fee/DCL + 0.5m ITB
    B. Gabriel Mbuemo Cunha

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      A

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      B

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  10. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Gvardial still feeling pain from his fractured tibia and says he needs at least a year before everything heals inside

    "Sometimes I have days where I feel it a bit more, other days where I'm pain-free. I've heard that in total I will need at least a year before everything heals inside.I deal with it every day. But also sometimes it's just frustrating me.I just need to keep going. Even when there is pain, I need to go over that and accept that sometimes I need to play and train with that small pain."

    https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/josko-gvardiol-opens-up-perfect-34388112

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    1. the FPL Derby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Thanks for that... he's in my draft! :O)

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        He was a lock in mine. Now I need to give it some thought.

        I would love to find 1.0m for O'Reilly...

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        1. the FPL Derby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Tell me about it... me too... ain't gonna happen though. I think Gvardiol will play, he's just letting us know that he's a hero... which is fair.

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        2. the FPL Derby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Besides, I do wonder of O'Reilly will be ready for GW1.

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          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            We will know in the Community Shield

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            1. the FPL Derby
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              True.

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    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Unbelievable. I saw Beckanbauer play with a broken arm, Butcher play with his brain visible and latterly Messi play with a torn hamstring.

      Just get on with it Josko and stop looking for sympathy.

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  11. Bark at the Moon
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Anyone considering Garcia at Fulham
    Looked awesome at the CWC

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Fulham.

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Maybe in GW6. Their fixtures are cat dung.

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  12. the FPL Derby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    You've heard of the Epsom Derby, the Irish Derby, Kentucky Derby, and Greyhound Derby...

    Welcome to the FPL Derby.

    Over 650 runners/FPL teams so far. Join Code 2wu6is .
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/2wu6is

    There's other mini-leagues, but this one's the Derby.

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      39 mins ago

      Derby's ain't what they used to be; they're old fashioned now. What about calling it the FPL Juddmonte International or the FPL Irish Champion Stakes?

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      1. the FPL Derby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ha ha. For 10 furlongs, the Juddmonte is in the shadow of the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown. The Derby though has taken a battering... people running the show not having a clue what they're doing. I've been to 35 Derby's at Epsom, and where I used to stand for free now costs £40!

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  13. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Which combo looks better for BB GW1?

    A) Mosquera, Virgil, LeFee, Gyökeres
    B) Gabriel, Ballard, Tzolis, DCL

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      That b looks goof with Tzolis punt

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      1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good

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  14. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Which cheapy mid?
    A) Sangare
    B) Le Fee
    C) Ampadu

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I like B

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    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yeah B. For first two anyway

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    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cheers guys

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  15. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    So you guys just aren't going to fix the members area huh?

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    1. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      Do you ever get that lag the first time you load the site which prevents you clicking anything for about 30 seconds? I feel like fixing that - or at the very least identifying what causes it - should be pretty straightforward but it’s been going on years.

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    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      i would like my membership number of years to increase as well ,stuck at 15 is crap would be 17 or 18 now ,other long termers have brought this up,easy to fix surely ,please fix it ,theres good gentlemen thanks in anticipation.

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        19 mins ago

        I asked about this last week. I got the same answer I got nearly two years ago..."We're working on it". 🙁

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        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          ah yes ,it might be you as one of the agitators i was referring to,well if "they are working on it"then hope springs eternal,cheers mr Hunt.

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    3. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      20 mins ago

      No chance; it's been dial-up on sleeping pills for a long time now (actually, has it always been like that?).

      As I've said before, I only continue with it because my membership fee is grandfathered. Otherwise, I wouldn't recommend it to anyone until it's sorted.

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      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        Figured they'd fix it over the summer, whats going on? Looking at tables is impossible.

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  16. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    I don't think defcons alone are enough for a mid to be worth it. The only reason defcon midfielders like Anderson, Rice, Garner, Szobo & Stach had good points-per-game is because they were all on set pieces. Other defcon mids like Ampadu, Scott, Yarmolyuk, Rodri & Caicedo failed to reach 4ppg+ because they lacked that additional points stream.

    Mamadou Sangare does not take set pieces.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Scott did take a few set pieces over Tavernier apparently, but he failed to get an assist from them.

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  17. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Why has the Scout given us such a bizarre GW1 team? Is it a trap?

    I mean, will Hume even play? If so, he's straight in my team.

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    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      If Sunderland dont sign a RW by GW1 there is a high chance he will.

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      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        24 mins ago

        Interesting. Cheers.

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    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      If Sunderland dont sign a RW by GW1 then there is a high chance he does.

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  18. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Guys I have a question , in a back 3 does the central cd has more defcon than the other cd's ?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Not many teams play with back 3s anymore so it's difficult to tell. But Lacroix got the lion's share of them in the centre of Palace's 3 last season.

      Apparently it's been Rodon in the centre for Leeds in pre-season so far with Muharemović on the left.

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      1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        I asked precisely because of Rodon's price

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  19. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    BB 1 - no Haaland.
    WC 3
    FH 4
    TC 7

    Bench Boost - Lammens, I.Jesus Mitchell Cash

    Raya
    Calafiori White Thiaw
    BrunoF Palmer Semenyo Mbeumo Sarr
    J.Pedro DCL

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