In this article, we run down your chip options for the first half of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 season.

We look at the best windows to use the Wildcard, Bench Boost, Triple Captain and Free Hit.

Of course, a lot of this will be ‘team dependent’. However, we thought we’d provide some general guidance in this piece.

Remember, the first set of chips must be used before the Gameweek 19 deadline, or you will lose them.

WILDCARD

Using your Wildcard early can help you react quickly to new trends. This could be especially important this year, given the influx of new managers in the top-flight.

From here, you can recruit players who have impressed in the early weeks and ride the price changes, at a time when the transfer market is traditionally much more volatile.

You can fix any mistakes with your initial team, addressing issues before you fall too far behind.

GAMEWEEK 4

For those managers who want to go early, Gameweek 4 could be a nice window to pencil in.

Firstly, the transfer window will be closed (it shuts on Tuesday 1 September, ahead of Gameweek 3).

Manchester United and Sunderland players could potentially be moved on at this point and replaced with Chelsea assets, who kick off an appealing run of fixtures at home to Hull City.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle United all enjoy decent runs from Gameweek 4, too, so an early squad overhaul could pay off.

GAMEWEEK 6

If you want to leave it a bit longer and gain further insights/information, Gameweek 6 has appeal.

It follows the first international break of the season, which this year lasts for three weeks. That gives you plenty of time to tinker and analyse the data from the first five rounds of matches.

It also allows you to react to any injury issues picked up on international duty. And given that it’s a three-week break, there is plenty of time for your players to pick up problems!

Fulham play the three promoted teams in succession at this point. So, it could be a good entry point for Alvaro Arbeloa’s men, should they start well.

LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

The second and final international break of 2026 takes place ahead of Gameweek 11. Thankfully, this one only lasts for a couple of weeks!

Looking further ahead, you could of course save the Wildcard for later, either when your squad needs an overhaul due to injuries, suspensions etc, or simply to target fixture swings, which you can identify here.

Gameweek 12, for example, looks like a decent time to hop on Liverpool assets.

BENCH BOOST