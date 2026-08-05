Scout Reports

Garcia to Fulham – does it kill £5.5m Muniz as a pick?

5 August 2026 65 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Fulham’s new head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, has brought youngsters Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) and Cesar Palacios (£5.5m) with him to Craven Cottage, in a double deal costing around £42.9 million.

Both players featured under Arbeloa at Real Madrid, first for the second string and then the senior team.

So, what impact will the Spanish duo have on Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

THEIR CAREERS SO FAR

GARCIA

SEASONTEAMDIVISIONSTARTS (SUBS)GOALSASSISTS
2025/26Real MadridLa Liga9 (21)61
2025Real MadridClub World Cup6 (0)41
2024/25CastillaPrimera Federación II36 (0)254
2023/24CastillaPrimera Federación II25 (2)51

The 22-year-old Garcia has more first-team experience (above), but even that is minimal.

Promoted to Real Madrid’s B-team (Castilla) in January 2022, the versatile attacker experienced a brilliant 2024/25, grabbing multiple hat-tricks on the way to 25 goals, while also scoring in the senior side’s Copa del Rey quarter-final victory.

Incoming boss Xabi Alonso liked what he saw and took him to that summer’s Club World Cup. While Kylian Mbappe was ill, Garcia suddenly found himself netting past Al Hilal, RB Salzburg, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. He became the tournament’s joint-top scorer.

However, his game time naturally slowed down throughout 2025/26. Eight first-team goals included a January hat-trick versus Real Betis. A week later, Arbeloa stepped up to temporarily replace Alonso in the hot seat, leading to more appearances.

PALACIOS

As for the 22-year-old Palacios, there’s less to say, reflected by his fee. He began at Numancia before joining Real Madrid in 2020, but an August 2024 cruciate ligament injury sidelined him for nine months.

A senior debut occurred in January 2026, though all five La Liga appearances were as a substitute. Indeed, he’s never started a senior game of football.

So, his 2025/26 was still mostly at Castilla, registering 16 goals from an attacking midfield berth.

WHERE THEY FIT IN AT FULHAM

FPL notes: Muniz injury, why Robinson didn't play + Ndiaye on pens

For Arbeloa to quickly bring both with him from Madrid, there must be a plan in place. We know he isn’t afraid to use youth talents.

Fulham have just lost Harry Wilson (£6.5m), Raul Jimenez and loanee Samuel Chukwueze for free; that trio scored 22 of last season’s 47 league goals.

“I know Gonzalo very well. I’ve had many years working with him. This is a very young player with a lot of ambition, with a lot of capacity. He has pace, he has quality, he has everything that I need from a striker, so we are very lucky to have him in the team. I think it’s going to be a good season for him, and the fans will enjoy him.” – Xabi Alonso on Garcia

Garcia can be a winger, but Arbeloa played him as a first-team centre-forward. Therefore, he’ll probably be used up front for the Cottagers, showcasing his great finishing, ability to bring teammates into play and surprisingly good aerial ability for someone no bigger than 6ft.

It doesn’t bode well for Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m), whose xMins were sky-high in initial 2026/27 projections simply because he didn’t have any real competition. Now, he very much does.

“He works hard, he puts in a brutal intensity, he is focused — and he doesn’t give you a smile, whether you’re the coach, the physical trainer or one of the team-mates with more quality. If you don’t pass to him, he makes you see that you have to pass to him; if you don’t work well, he makes you see that you don’t work well. He doesn’t hold back. All that is in a good sense: he has personality and is very committed both to the team and to himself.” – an anonymous Real Madrid academy coach on Garcia, speaking to The Athletic

Based on his inexperience, we can initially expect contributions off the bench from Palacios, either on the left wing or, more likely, in the ’10’. Longer term, he may eat into the minutes of Josh King (£5.5m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m) and Kevin (£5.5m)

ANY FPL INTEREST?

Both prospects have arrived at Fulham with little more than a fortnight before Gameweek 1 but they have been training in pre-season with Real Madrid, with Garcia on target in a recent friendly against Leganes.

As mentioned above, Palacios isn’t expected to walk straight into the starting XI. We can likely shelve any interest in him.

Garcia could be a different proposition, although Muniz – plagued by injuries in 2025/26 and restricted to 10 starts and one goal – is fighting fit and getting pre-season minutes under his belt.

Probably the biggest ‘tell’ will be the final pre-season friendly line-up against Stuttgart on August 15. In the meantime, Muniz’s Fantasy appeal has taken a big dent.

In any event, would FPL managers even want to start with Fulham assets?

As well as the iffy opening five fixtures, they’ve just made a risky managerial appointment. This year’s £6.0m price point is competitive for forwards, so perhaps we can look elsewhere initially.

Gameweeks 6-8 is the time to pounce. Three-match runs don’t get much better than this, when the Cottagers face the newly promoted sides in succession:

Perhaps a switch from Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) to whoever is starting up top for Fulham at that point?

One final word on another topic of intrigue: penalties.

Jimenez has gone, leaving a void from 12 yards. Over the last two seasons, Fulham’s only non-Mexican spot-kick scorer was defender Antonee Robinson (£4.5m), in Gameweek 37. Muniz and Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) have netted from the spot in pre-season, for what that’s worth.

Garcia didn’t play enough minutes to take Real Madrid penalties, but he did score six out of seven for Castilla in 2024/25. Spot-kick duties would obviously only boost his appeal.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

65 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Wirtz Nightmare
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Need help here deciding where to spend the 0.5 i have left

    BB Gw 1

    Lammens (HUL)
    Calafiori (COV) Maguire (HUL) Mukiele (IPS)
    Semenyo (BOU) Mbeumo (HUL) Sangare (TOT) ELF (IPS)
    DCL (NFO) Haaland BOU) JP (FUL)

    Verbruggen (AVL) Muharemovic (NFO) Ajer (TOT) Wirtz (NEW)

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Sangare up to a £6.0m midfielder perhaps?!

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      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        i wouldn't spend it for the sake of it if you are comfortable with who you have. 0.5 itb can come in very handy

        that being said, if you do want to spedn it then i agree that Sangare to a 6m mid is probably the best way to do so.

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Why need to spend it? If you like the team, then the spare change helps make your first transfers easier

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    3. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Sangare to Stach could be a shout

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  2. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anyone considering 4 Arsenal with Bruno G?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nope

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Seriously tempted by Bruno Guimaraes, cannot lie. We're not dropping £75m on a midfielder for him to seriously be just a rotation option, he'll definitely be starting, and was putting up very good numbers for Newcastle United last season (154 points last season, 10.55 xGI, this all playing for a team that finished 12th last season), and coming off a very good World Cup (individually) with Brazil. He's in my team, and could very well be the biggest bargain for such a complete midfielder - the man can do everything in the middle of the park.

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours ago

        I think he'll start too, but you spent £60m on Eze to be a rotation option less than a year ago, so "big money = start" isn't the sound logic it once was.

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        1. TafOnTour1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Eberechi Eze isn't Bruno Guimaraes, the latter is far the better player, and will be far more crucial to us.

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Eze was extremely rated before Arteta neutralised him.

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            1. TafOnTour1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Ah yes, neutralised him by making him a Premier League winner.

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              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Yes exactly

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            2. Haa-lala-land
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Part of me looks back to his days as a Palace player, and thinks was he only made to look good because he had the electric Olise playing with him

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              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                They had like one full season together

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        2. SM001
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          £50m on Madueke too.

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            £55m on Zubimendi who's being replaced less than a year later - seem to remember a lot of "how can anyone compete" when City did this kind of thing, but seems like it's fine if Arsenal do it?

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            1. Nightcrawler
              • 7 Years
              59 mins ago

              City did it when others didn't have the financial power to compete with them, and they did it for basically every position. Nowadays u have Tottenham spending more than zubi and bruno combined on two mids in the same month. It's not even comparable

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              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                52 mins ago

                How much has Arteta spent?

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                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 7 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Around the same amount as the clubs Aaround him during his 6 and a half years, if not less. City spent substantially more than others to build their golden pep team between 2016-20

                  Spending money doesnt gaurantee u success anymore when everyone is spending crazy. United is the prime example. Even city have replaced their champion players with relatively average ones

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                  1. The Tinkerman
                    • 10 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    And if you want to cover this period Chelsea had a massively higher net spend than anyone else, also in the last 10 years period where they have spend half a billion more than anyone else.

                    I’m not a city fan, but a lot of the number people use around them are just wrong.

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                    1. Nightcrawler
                      • 7 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      City have been a on a downward trajectory since all the players they got spending substantially higher than others during peps first 4 years gradually lost their legs.

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                    2. Nightcrawler
                      • 7 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Re Chelsea. They've only spent huge in the last 4-5 years, to no avail. My point that spending big money means very little when all others are doing it

                      Between 2016-21 city spent far more than Chelsea, or arsenal or pool for that matter. It's an entirely different landscape now

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                2. Hope Springs
                  • 6 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  Jan 2021 to Jan 26, so not quite all of Artea's Tenure

                  Net
                  15 Liverpool £882.68m £398.36m -£484.32m
                  16 Manchester City £1.09bn £583.23m -£506.77m
                  17 Tottenham Hotspur £970.07m £325.14m -£644.93m
                  18 Arsenal £942.92m £206.82m -£736.10m
                  19 Manchester United £1.09bn £286.97m -£803.03m
                  20 Chelsea £1.82bn £984.43m -£835.57m

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                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 11 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Arsenal fans still using "net spend" in big 2026 as if anybody they're competing with is a selling club

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                    1. Hope Springs
                      • 6 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      ?? Total spend is there as well as Net

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                    2. Hope Springs
                      • 6 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      use any figures you want too, but give the figures you are using / talking about. Is that not reasonable?

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                  2. Hope Springs
                    • 6 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Correction Jan 2020 to Jan 26 - 6 years

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                  3. Nightcrawler
                    • 7 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    If arsenal had the squad city had in 2020 the net spend would obviously be lower (the squad city got by spending far more than others again)

                    It's like an arsenal fan creating a total spend table between now and the next 3 years to make a point Arsenals spending will obviously be lower when the team has already been built. Means nothing

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              2. The Tinkerman
                • 10 Years
                35 mins ago

                Man City aren’t even in the top 5 in the prem for net spend the last 5 years

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                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Never get this point. Why ignore the years before the 5 years? City spent crazy money to get the squad they could get and get in a position where they didn't have to spend as much.

                  Compare the city and arsenal squad of 2020.

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        3. Travel Notes
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Or to stop Spurs signing him.

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      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        You think he's a better pick than Szobo?

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        1. TafOnTour1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          I think Szoboszlai is a MASSIVE trap personally, especially if he is forced and shoved out to play RB again as Liverpool have no available RBs at present.

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          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Frimpong?

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            1. TafOnTour1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              53 mins ago

              Isn't Frimpong injured again?!

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            2. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              53 mins ago

              Frimpong got injured in last friendly

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              1. G-Whizz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                36 mins ago

                Reports after the game suggested he was fine.

                If you can find a source showing how long he's out for, I'd really appreciate it!

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                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Yeah you're right.. Iraola said it was due to overload rather than an injury

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                  1. Mother Farke
                    • 2 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Overload when he missed 26 games last season with him hamstring(s)? I'm reading between the lines on this one.

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  3. MrMartini2026
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    On a benchboost gw2 just a small dilemma if anyone fancies helping out.

    Happy with set up but have 10mill left for one of these 2 pairs for gw1-3 before i freshen things up in gw4. (Already invested in sunderland)

    A- rodon and ampadu
    B -Kayode and Damsgaard
    C- A better idea???

    Thanks

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    1. Wirtz Nightmare
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Ajer and Gross/Sangare

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    2. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ballard and Diego Gomez

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  4. maltasi
    • 17 Years
    2 hours ago

    Palmer sat out today’s friendly as a precaution after a small “contact injury”. Not a recurrence of any problems he had last season.

    (Source…Alonso)

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  5. Zalk
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    From the recent friendly games, Semenyo and Reijnders looks very involved.

    And Palestra looks like a new Marcos Alonso, although lacking a bit in the final touches/shots.

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  6. Pariße
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    The fact that one of Premier League’s best ever players (Salah) eventually ends up at the same team as one of the worst (Onana) is football’s true “danse macabre”.

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      17M per year right ?

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      1. Pariße
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        There’s that, but I don’t think Onana’s doing bad either.

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  7. The 12th Man
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    This is me, currently. BB 1
    Lammens
    Calafiori,Mosquera,Maguire
    Mbuemo,Szoboszlai,Wirtz,Semenyo
    Haaland(c),J.Pedro,DCL

    Verbruggen,Gross,N.Williams,O'Shea

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    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      looks pretty solid.

      couple of thoughts:-
      - not sure double liverpool mid is needed. i'd go for one or the other, wirtz is my preferred pick if can afford him (i can't)
      - double united defence over double attack might be worth thinking about. No bruno is a risk, but perhaps can be off set a bit better by doing cunha and mbuemo?
      - semenyo interesting shout. lots going with foden, but semenyo was the go to guy last year so that could pay off nicely

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      1. The 12th Man
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thank you for your feedback.
        Im struggling with Bruno. 12m for a player that wont be captained.
        Haaland most weeks apart from 4.

        Yeh Wirtz or Sobo could be someone else. Maybe LeFee.

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Very nice.

      Still early days but Palmers gone currently not carrying if injured

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Hit post before finishing.

        Palmer from my picks.

        Foden my City mid to get to Bruno.

        Charity Shield will give idea of who’s in & still plenty of friendly games left

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  8. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Would love any thoughts / feedback on my below draft. Will be BB in GW 2

    Roefs
    Maguire / Gavrdiol / Calafiori
    Mbuemo / Sbiz / Foden / Cunha / Le Fee
    Haaland / Pedro

    Kinsky / Solanke / Kerkez / Thomas

    BB in GW 2 will be:
    Kinsky vs Newcastle at home
    Thomas vs Hull at home
    Le Fee vs Fulham at home
    Calafiori vs Villa away

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    1. DJ14
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I think it's a big risk to go without Bruno with those opening fixtures. Solanke I'm not convinced by at all as a spurs fan (we are looking for a new striker and even then he probably won't score!) Also with one of the main reasons many people are BB2 is because it allows them to access to very cheap coventry players with a great game so I think you have to have at least 2 in your team because you'll probably be WC in 4 or 6 etc so you can move away from them after. Someone like a van Ewijk or a Haji Wright or a Rushworth. Quite similar to mine but I'm not convinced with Foden. In pre season he hasn't looked great and if you can find the money to get to Semenyo then definitely look at that option. Good luck!

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    2. The 12th Man
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Solanke is the only one im unsure about here. Maybe Foden too.

      Rest looks good.

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  9. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Bruno G over foden right?

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    1. DJ14
      34 mins ago

      Probably at the moment with Foden not setting the world on fire in pre season but I don't expect Bruno G to be as explosive as last season (however I still think he's a good pick.)

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Cheers just changed

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  10. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    RMT

    Kinksy

    Maguire Mosquera Gvardiol
    Bruno F Gros Szob Foden Bruno G
    Haaland Pedro

    Dub DCL Diop V.Ewijk

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  11. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    BBGW1
    Kelleher Lammens
    Mukiele Calafiori Gvardiol Williams Mosquera
    Boomo Cunha ELF Foden Tzolis
    Igor. Jesus Haaland DCL

    What are your thoughts ?

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    1. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tzolis too much of a risk for BB

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    2. Machine Gun Skelly
      9 mins ago

      Tzolis is a good punt unless Arsenal sign another winger

      Like seeing Kelleher in goal

      Maybe take money out of the defence and upgrade DCL/ Igor Jesus to JP, if you're not doing that, then an early wildcard goes without saying.

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Martinelli is still at the club. Tzolis, even with a start, is unlikely to last too long

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  12. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Chelsea fans…..Estevao looking good pre season but does he start regularly come GW1? If so 6.5 looks a steal

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  13. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Bruno G and Rice, or even one of them individually means the set piece delivery will be relentless. I've just squeezed Gabriel in because of this hunch.

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