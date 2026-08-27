FPL

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s FPL Gameweek 2 Bench Boost team reveal

27 August 2026 43 comments
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With FPL Gameweek 2 just a day away, it’s time to see how one of our top managers is approaching the next round.

This time, we hear from Hall of Famer Dan Wright, who talks us through his squad, planned transfers and the key decisions ahead of the Gameweek 2 deadline.

Despite only starting playing FPL in 2012/13, Dan has 10 finishes inside the top 50k, of which five were inside the top 10k.

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GAMEWEEK 2 TEAM REVEAL

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43 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Team gtg for GW2? Have 1 FT

    Kinsky
    Gabriel, Ajer, Ballard
    Bruno F (c), Mbeumo, Semenyo, Szobo, Ode
    Thiago, JP

    Verb, DCL, Muharemovic, Vuskovic

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      gtg

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    2. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thiag0 better score for us this week

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      1. Khalico
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        That’s what I’m banking on especially how the other Brentford players are scoring goals and points.

        If he does nish, I will be downgrading him to Barry

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      2. JBG
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        He can assist Schade and then Schade him.

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  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    11 of my team in the drops

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  3. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Well, I've known this decision was coming for a long time but I'm still no closer to making one. Who would you bench from:
    A) DCL
    B) Tzolis
    C) Semenyo
    D) Wirtz

    I don't love DCL but benching a penalty taking forward seems dubious. Can't see myself benching Tzolis after how he and Aston Villa looked last week. The other two were just irritating last week although Wirtz was denied a goal with a brilliant save.

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    1. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I have benched DCL

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      c

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  4. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Does Barry or KDH get pens if Ndiaye goes to City?

    https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7542493/2026/08/27/grealish-ndiaye-man-city-everton-transfer-update/

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    1. Khalico
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Would it be Grealish if he’s back at Everton? Otherwise seeing it as Barry taking them instead

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Barry according to this: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/en/the-scout/set-piece-takers

      Garner according to FFS.

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    3. JBG
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Everton fans online seem split as well, between Barry and Garner.

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        KDH a very good pick for his price even without penalties.

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Absolutely, had last season, such a great pick.

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  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    I still havent sorted my benching issues. bb not an option as I have 2 non playing players. help pleaaase

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      bench 2

      a van ewijk
      b hume
      c de cuyper
      d muha
      e hinchelwood

      thank you very much!

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      1. Khalico
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        B and D

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          thank you!

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      2. DeSelby
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        b & d

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      3. Tripswich
        1 min ago

        C and E

        Lightning won't be striking twice for Brighton.

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  6. AF90
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    If you own Palmer you have to Captain this week right?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      He's a good option but one good GW doesn't mean form. Captain choice up to the individual.

      Captaining Palmer. VC Pedro.

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  7. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    53 mins ago

    For Draft FPL whose would you rank these for the rest of the season?

    1. Sangare
    2. Hinshelwood
    3. Savio
    4. Rayan

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      1423

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  8. F4L
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    arsenal and city given pretty tough draws in cl. liverpool abit easier

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  9. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    45 mins ago

    Bench right here? Not sure about benching Hume (FUL)....

    Lammens
    Gvardiol, Calafiori, Maguire
    Mbeumo, Wirtz, Tzolis, Ndiaye
    Haaland, Isak, Pedro

    Bart, Gross, Hume, Aina
    Bank 0.0m, 1FT

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  10. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    King Harald of Norway in a pretty bad way. Motivation for Haaland? 🙂

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  11. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    The CL draw is no longer exciting. They don't draw half of the games - they are allocated by a computer. Lame.

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  12. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Liverpool:
    Atlético Madrid
    Inter Milan
    Porto
    Club Brugge
    Villarreal
    Fenerbahçe
    Lens
    LASK

    Manchester City:
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Barcelona
    Sporting CP
    Porto
    Napoli
    RB Leipzig
    AEK Athens
    Lens

    Arsenal:
    Real Madrid
    Bayern Munich
    Borussia Dortmund
    Real Betis
    Lille
    Napoli
    Sabah
    Slavia Prague

    Aston Villa:
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Barcelona
    Borussia Dortmund
    Club Brugge
    Fenerbahçe
    Galatasaray
    Viking
    Slavia Prague

    Manchester United:
    Bayern Munich
    Atlético Madrid
    Roma
    Sporting CP
    RB Leipzig
    Villarreal
    Sabah
    Como

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  13. Meechum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Got some dilemas in my Draft league. Should I make these waivers?

    1. Enciso to Savio
    2. Hume to Muharemovic

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    1. Meechum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Would also consider picking up Solanke instead of Savio.
      Barcola is also on my radar. Surely a starting winger at Liverpool...

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      1. ASAP Rocky
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Not with Marmoush around. I think he starts over Solanke

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  14. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC 2 draft?

    Trafford
    NOR, Calafiori, Konsa
    Palmer, Rogers, Szobo, Tzolis
    Haaland, JP, Wissa

    Steele, Sangare, Thiaw, Ajer

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    1. ASAP Rocky
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      Seems to knee jerk. I'd hold off on your WC unless your team is a trainwreck.

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bench issues all over that..

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  15. ASAP Rocky
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    What to do there folks with .5 ITB

    Kinsky - Verbruggen

    Calafiori - Ait Nouri - Porro - Ajer - Thomas

    Le Fee - Szobo - Bruno - Foden - Hughes

    DCL - Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Stick or transfer Ait Nouri?

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  16. lilmessipran
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Will Ndiaye start with all these rumours?

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    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      As it stands today, I'd say yes.
      Who knows what developments happen tomorrow though.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      He played the other day at Preston.

      So if not sold this week, probably and he'll likely play for the move.

      However, could be signed by tomorrow.

      Money talks but would Everton want Grealish as part of the deal?

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  17. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench Hume or Rodon?

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  18. I AM THE FPL MONSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    1 free transfer-
    A) Hold Wirtz roll the transfer
    B) Swap to Szobo

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