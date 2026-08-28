Bournemouth v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Bournemouth and Everton.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 29 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BOURNEMOUTH
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|GW1 RESULT
|=4th
|Everton
|1
|3
|+3
|2-0 win
|=13th
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|-1
|1-2 defeat
From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):