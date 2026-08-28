FPL Gameweek 2: The top RMT projections for goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 2?
We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.
- READ MORE: FPL General’s Gameweek 2 team reveal + future transfer plans
- READ MORE: Best cheap FPL players for a Gameweek 2 Bench Boost
ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS
Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections
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