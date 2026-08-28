FPL

FPL Gameweek 2: The top RMT projections for goals + assists

28 August 2026 0 comments
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Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 2?

We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

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ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections

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