The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 deadline is tonight, so it’s time for another contributor to share their team.

This time, we hear from FPL Milanista, who you can find here on X. He has six top 10k finishes to his name, as well as a further five in the top 25k.

GAMEWEEK 1 REVIEW

Well… Gameweek 1 didn’t exactly go to plan as a Bench Boosted-team delivered 64 points. My opening team didn’t do wonders, but FPL is a marathon, not a race. That was especially clear after my final-minute changes before the deadline.

I moved Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m) and Ben White (£5.5m) out for Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) and Enzo Le Fee (£6.0m), hoping to strengthen my defence for the opening five Gameweeks before potentially considering a Wildcard. Unfortunately, the difference in their Gameweek 1 scores was significant, and I was left wondering whether I had overthought the decision.

That’s FPL, though. We’re all going to make mistakes throughout the season. The important thing is not to allow one mistake to turn into two, three or four because we’re desperate to make up the lost points immediately.

GAMEWEEK 2 PLANS