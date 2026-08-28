Pro Pundits - Milanista

FPL Milanista’s Gameweek 2 team reveal

28 August 2026 234 comments
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The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 deadline is tonight, so it’s time for another contributor to share their team.

This time, we hear from FPL Milanista, who you can find here on X. He has six top 10k finishes to his name, as well as a further five in the top 25k.

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GAMEWEEK 1 REVIEW

Well… Gameweek 1 didn’t exactly go to plan as a Bench Boosted-team delivered 64 points. My opening team didn’t do wonders, but FPL is a marathon, not a race. That was especially clear after my final-minute changes before the deadline.

I moved Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m) and Ben White (£5.5m) out for Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) and Enzo Le Fee (£6.0m), hoping to strengthen my defence for the opening five Gameweeks before potentially considering a Wildcard. Unfortunately, the difference in their Gameweek 1 scores was significant, and I was left wondering whether I had overthought the decision.

That’s FPL, though. We’re all going to make mistakes throughout the season. The important thing is not to allow one mistake to turn into two, three or four because we’re desperate to make up the lost points immediately.

GAMEWEEK 2 PLANS

FPL Stats Centre
234 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sfowl123
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) Ajer + Sangare
    B) DCL + Muharemovic

    Leeds at home.

    Open Controls
  2. Mirec007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Wirtz
    B) Le Fee
    C) Tzolis

    Open Controls
    1. Mirec007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      A) Wirtz (NFO home)
      B) Le Fee (FUL home)
      C) Tzolis (AVL away)

      Open Controls
  3. Steve Stiffler
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi all, let’s hope for a better week for everyone hatricks all round. Who do you bench out of these with Gibbs White given the all clear?

    A) MGW
    B) DCL
    C) Tzolis
    D) Wirtz
    E) Semenyo

    Cheers

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