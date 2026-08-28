Hinshelwood + Rutter: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 2

Georginio Rutter could return for Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 2, after missing the midweek UEFA Conference League win over Tromso due to a minor problem.

But there’s a fresh injury blow concerning Jack Hinshelwood, who also missed Thursday night.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 2

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Fabian Hurzeler said Hinshelwood’s issue is not a big one. Although reports from external sources suggest it could be a five-to-six-week absence.

“With both, we have to be patient. We have to see. I didn’t see them yet today, but there might be a chance for one of them to be in the squad. “I think with Jack, we have to be more patient and therefore let’s see how the next weeks are going. I can’t give you a clear schedule when then the players will be back. We have to go really day by day. With Gina, I see a higher chance that he might be part of the squad. With Jack, I think we have to be more patient. So, let’s see. “[Hinshelwood] had a small issue in the training session. Like I said, nothing big, but for the weekend, it might be too close, and then we will find solutions.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jack Hinshelwood and Georginio Rutter

Meanwhile, Yankuba Minteh (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain sidelined.

New signings Promise David and Jaouen Hadjam should be involved, however.