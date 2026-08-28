Liverpool v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 29 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|GW1 RESULT
|=10th
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|2-2 draw
|15th
|Nott’m Forest
|1
|0
|-1
|0-1 defeat
From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):