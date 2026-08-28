Tattico Fantasy Serie A Gameweek 2: Expert team reveals

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The Tattico Fantasy Serie A season moves into Gameweek 2, with managers now having the opening round to assess before making their next moves.

Ahead of the deadline, several of our Fantasy experts reveal their latest teams and explain the thinking behind their selections.

From transfers and captaincy calls to key picks and differentials, here’s how our panel are lining up for Tattico Fantasy Serie A Gameweek 2.

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After a terrible Gameweek 1, the priority is to bounce back quickly. Donyell Malen feels almost impossible to ignore after starting the season with a hat-trick. Kenan Yildiz’s injury could force another move in midfield.

feels almost impossible to ignore after starting the season with a hat-trick. injury could force another move in midfield. Adrien Rabiot against Genoa is very tempting, but I don’t want to overreact after just one round. Instead, I’m leaning towards Jurgen Ekkelenkamp . I always planned to target Udinese early, while the attacking midfielder assisted in Gameweek 1. He also scored five goals last season despite playing in a deeper role than he did last weekend.

against Genoa is very tempting, but I don’t want to overreact after just one round. Instead, I’m leaning towards . I always planned to target Udinese early, while the attacking midfielder assisted in Gameweek 1. He also scored five goals last season despite playing in a deeper role than he did last weekend. Starting Moise Kean may seem counter-intuitive given the transfer speculation, but it feels relatively safe. If he moves to Como before the deadline, he won’t feature. If he stays at Fiorentina, I’ll be happy to have him even if he only gets around 30 minutes from the bench.

may seem counter-intuitive given the transfer speculation, but it feels relatively safe. If he moves to Como before the deadline, he won’t feature. If he stays at Fiorentina, I’ll be happy to have him even if he only gets around 30 minutes from the bench. Gonçalo Ramos currently gets the captaincy.

NOTES

Gameweek 1 went well, with 61 points and no chip used helping me finish the round at 267th overall.

Christos Mandas starts in goal after keeping a clean sheet in the opening round. Lazio now host Genoa, so I’m happy to back him again.

starts in goal after keeping a clean sheet in the opening round. Lazio now host Genoa, so I’m happy to back him again. Despite a disappointing Gameweek 1, Radu Drăgușin keeps his place for a home meeting with newly promoted Frosinone. Federico Dimarco and Bremer complete my starting defence.

keeps his place for a home meeting with newly promoted Frosinone. and complete my starting defence. Midfield is where the biggest decision lies. Hakan Calhanoglu and Mattia Zaccagni both have good fixtures and penalties, while I’m also happy to start Nico Paz despite a tougher trip to Napoli.

and both have good fixtures and penalties, while I’m also happy to start despite a tougher trip to Napoli. The injury to Kenan Yildiz makes him an easy sell. Arthur Atta is currently my preferred replacement ahead of Fiorentina’s favourable fixture run. Nikola Vlašić is another option due to his penalty duties, while I’m also considering one of Milan’s cheaper midfielders.

makes him an easy sell. is currently my preferred replacement ahead of Fiorentina’s favourable fixture run. is another option due to his penalty duties, while I’m also considering one of Milan’s cheaper midfielders. If Kean misses out, El Bilal Touré is the most likely replacement in my XI. Jhon Lucumí could also come into consideration if he is predicted to start.

is the most likely replacement in my XI. could also come into consideration if he is predicted to start. Lautaro Martinez and Donyell Malen pick themselves given their fixtures. Both are captaincy candidates, with Martinez currently holding the armband.

and pick themselves given their fixtures. Both are captaincy candidates, with Martinez currently holding the armband. Where possible, I’d advise saving a transfer this week unless you own Yildiz.

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An early transfer has been forced by Kenan Yildiz’s broken foot. His 0.4m price drop also priced me out of my preferred move, so I’ve had to look elsewhere.

broken foot. His 0.4m price drop also priced me out of my preferred move, so I’ve had to look elsewhere. Three of my defenders kept clean sheets in Gameweek 1, so in hindsight, playing a defensive chip would have worked well.

Jean Butez remains in goal despite Como facing Napoli. With back-up Filip Stankovic taking on Milan, Butez still looks like the better option.

remains in goal despite Como facing Napoli. With back-up taking on Milan, Butez still looks like the better option. Federico Dimarco , Bremer and Gianluca Mancini all keep their places in defence. Bremer was my highest scorer in Gameweek 1 after combining a goal with a clean sheet, while Mancini also shut out Fiorentina.

, and all keep their places in defence. Bremer was my highest scorer in Gameweek 1 after combining a goal with a clean sheet, while Mancini also shut out Fiorentina. Amir Rrahmani drops to the bench, allowing Radu Drăgușin to start at home to newly promoted Frosinone.

drops to the bench, allowing to start at home to newly promoted Frosinone. In midfield, Nico Paz starts alongside Andy Diouf , who impressed with two assists against Monza. Samuel Chukwueze also keeps his place after supplying an assist in the opening round.

starts alongside , who impressed with two assists against Monza. also keeps his place after supplying an assist in the opening round. My Gameweek 2 transfer is Alphadjo Cissè , who comes in ahead of Milan’s home meeting with Venezia on Friday night.

, who comes in ahead of Milan’s home meeting with Venezia on Friday night. Franco Mastantuono started against Roma, but Fiorentina struggled in that match. As a result, he drops to my bench this week.

started against Roma, but Fiorentina struggled in that match. As a result, he drops to my bench this week. Up front, I’m keeping faith with Lautaro Martinez despite his booking and early substitution in Gameweek 1. Gonçalo Ramos also starts and has an excellent opportunity to get going at home to Venezia, while Artem Dovbyk remains on the bench.

despite his booking and early substitution in Gameweek 1. also starts and has an excellent opportunity to get going at home to Venezia, while remains on the bench. Ramos gets the captaincy for Gameweek 2, with Diouf currently my vice-captain.

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