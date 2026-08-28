Tottenham v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 2 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 29 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD GW1 RESULT =10th Newcastle 1 1 0 2-2 draw =18th Tottenham 1 0 -3 0-3 defeat

From the opening Gameweek, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):