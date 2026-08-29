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Liverpool v Forest team news: Munoz starts, Delap a sub

29 August 2026 503 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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On a day when they’ve reportedly agreed a £123m fee for Bradley Barcola, Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the 12.30pm BST kick-off.

TEAM NEWS

Andoni Iraola makes two changes to the side that started last Sunday’s draw at Newcastle United.

Victor Munoz gets his first competitive Liverpool start, while Alexis Mac Allister also comes into the line-up.

Ryan Gravenberch and Rio Ngumoha drop to the bench.

Oliver Glasner makes one enforced alteration from the Nottingham Forest side defeated by Leeds United in Gameweek 1.

Xaver Schlager comes into the midfield to replace the injured Ibrahim Sangare.

The Tricky Trees’ new striker, Liam Delap, who joined from Chelsea earlier in the week, is among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szobozslai, Mac Allister, Munoz, Gakpo, Wirtz, Isak.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Tsimikas, Araujo, Gravenberch, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, McAtee, Schlager, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Igor Jesus.

Subs: Victor, Diomande, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Wood, Delap, Yates, Netz, Abbott.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.

FPL notes: Cherki
503 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Nice parting gift from Wirtz

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  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    I fully expected a loss so happy with that. Now for the Munoz bandwagon!

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Yes going to buy him straight away at Forest

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      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Why not Neco Williams?

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  3. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Cherki > Munoz?

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  4. SINGH
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    remove bruno for mbuemo, munoz, semenyo or palmer?

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      watch Bruno brace after everyone knee-jerking him out

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  5. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    No players today, but really looking forward to Hull wiping out those triple Coventry BB cleansheets

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Slater later!

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      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        McBurnies on fire

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        1. z13
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Burnt out the bench boosts

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    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Oooopps Hull 0.02 xg need some set piece magic

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  6. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    god i hope iraola doesnt think szobo should be used at rb often, even if it got him 2 extra points today .

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    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      More routes to points!

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  7. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    2-2 draw again, consistency is key

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  8. OverTinker
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    I told you guys it's too early to wildcard

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    1. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I did it last night and feeling good so far

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  9. dshv
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Wirtz Maguire to Gvarsiol foden?
    Mbeumo to Cherki ?

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  10. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    the way city are ditching players maresca doesnt want, liverpool should make a cheeky bid for nunes. would slot right in

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  11. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    I have nobody and his brother playing today
    On 26 points with 10 to play till tomorrow
    Very odd

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      These Friday fixtures and Saturday slim pickings will be a thing

      With Super Sunday and MNF picking the better games on paper

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    2. OverTinker
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Enjoy

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  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    MGW 20 GI in 2026

    Joint top with the big man

    Need to get him back in

    Bruno to Palmer, Saka or MGW?

    Knee jerky

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      didnt get to see forest last gw, but would need to see more from mgw in open play.

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  13. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Another point for Liverpool, but it still seems like they have spent a fortune buying themselves down to an average+ Premiere Lesgue team?

    Thoughts?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Absolutely. Surely the people in charge are not the same team who bought Salah, Mane and Firmino?

      Buying a bunch of dross last year and then again this year.

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Good point with the people in charge. The formers got very good value players for reasonable money

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    2. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Two games in with a new manager. I'd say you're being hyperbolic

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Maby. Still expected a bit more last year too and they don’t seem to be quite there this year eighter. But you could very well be right

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    3. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Gakpo is the only player I would want to buy but if he only lasts 60 minutes...

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Have Szobo, not bad value for 7.0 so far. But audition next 2 GWs

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    4. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      i think frimpong is abit of disaster at rb, his defensive positioning leaves alot to be desired, plays like a wing back in 4. whether or not hes being told to push up that much and press i dont know but caused the first forest goal.

      also think their best midfield would be grav mac a and szobo with wirtz left but seems like barcola coming in now so. although i do think long term they'll be fine, they're creating alot of chances. that forest defence is no easy beat. at times bournemouth's defence last season looked shocking, at times looked like the second best behind arsenal you know

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    5. Winging it
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Their midfield needs major reinforcements, so imbalanced. Not sure that Kerkez or Frimpong are the quality they need at fullback either.

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Agree

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  14. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    38 point from three

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    1. z13
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      26 from 1 for me

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    2. Kroenius
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      33 from 3 here (Haaland captain,Szobo & Jacquet)

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    3. BananaDrama
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      39 from 3 for me. So the rest of the gameweek is bound to be trash

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  15. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Can anyone actually best this FPL misery?

    Can anyone actually defeat this FPL misery?

    - Have Thiago & Schade - penalty is missed.
    - Captained Mbeumo over João Pedro as he was due to play CF vs Hull.
    - Double Forest CS wipe out in 89th min vs Leeds
    - Started Schade over MGW this week

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      your ahead so far, 39pts from 2 here

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      49 points on BB last week with all blankers except Arsenal players.

      No Haaland this week.

      Season over.

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    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      At this point I’d offer up my youngest child to the FPL gods

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    4. Kroenius
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Ouch. I've got quite some luck. Stach goal,Szobo pen + late DefCon. You'll probably get lucky later on

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    5. OverTinker
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Don't worry you will get many lucky points during season too

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  16. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Its a bit interesting how the Iraola situation will play out at Pool. His training regime seems more intense than normal. If they dont get results quickly, I wouldnt be surprised if players who have won the league before without needing such a strict system will react negatively. Needs some good man management and people skills to get through the transition period.

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      "Man-agement" some would say

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Good point, still early days, though. But seems to miss the top goal scorers and goals against look a bit like Klopp pre VVD consolidation

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  17. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    The last time Isak played Ipswich away, his next fixture! 😉
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/clygjv8dk8rt

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Well, that was for Newcastle, with lots of team mates he clicked very well with

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  18. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    TOT
    avl
    COV
    cry

    Next 4 for MGW. All poor defenses.

    Good pick on WC? Just feel that Forest won’t score much.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Youre too much of a knee jerker to own MGW

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Why?

        On pens. 90 mins. Good fixtures.

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    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Could be good. Honestly hadn’t considered him.

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    3. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Room at the inn with all these?

      Palmer
      Cherki
      Sangare
      Bruno

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yep

        Tough to justify

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  19. Winging it
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Early transfer thoughts. Bruno to Saka/Palmer or Mbeumo and Wirtz to Cherki/MGW. Alternatively the first move and then Maguire to O' Reilly.

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  20. Lost for Wirtz
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    So MGW to be considered on a WC gw3?

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  21. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    All eyes on Kluivert :eyes:

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  22. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Barry should have had a hatty by now

    Newcastle attackers should feast next GW.

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