Liverpool v Forest team news: Munoz starts, Delap a sub

On a day when they’ve reportedly agreed a £123m fee for Bradley Barcola, Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the 12.30pm BST kick-off.

TEAM NEWS

Andoni Iraola makes two changes to the side that started last Sunday’s draw at Newcastle United.

Victor Munoz gets his first competitive Liverpool start, while Alexis Mac Allister also comes into the line-up.

Ryan Gravenberch and Rio Ngumoha drop to the bench.

Oliver Glasner makes one enforced alteration from the Nottingham Forest side defeated by Leeds United in Gameweek 1.

Xaver Schlager comes into the midfield to replace the injured Ibrahim Sangare.

The Tricky Trees’ new striker, Liam Delap, who joined from Chelsea earlier in the week, is among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szobozslai, Mac Allister, Munoz, Gakpo, Wirtz, Isak.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Tsimikas, Araujo, Gravenberch, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina, McAtee, Schlager, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Igor Jesus.

Subs: Victor, Diomande, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Wood, Delap, Yates, Netz, Abbott.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.