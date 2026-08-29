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Spurs v Newcastle team news: Marmoush + Nico debuts, no Savio

29 August 2026 259 comments
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Some big-money summer signings are on show this evening as Tottenham Hotspur face Newcastle in the 5.30pm BST kick-off.

However, one new £85m acquisition will have to wait a little longer for his debut.

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TEAM NEWS

That man is Savio, who misses out because of “muscle fatigue”.

“It was bad news yesterday before training in the afternoon because he suffered muscle fatigue and the medical staff obviously didn’t want to take a risk and I agree with them – it’s not the right moment, especially because he didn’t work in the last 10 days, for him 20 minutes against Charlton, maybe it was tough to rest for the days after but for the next game I think there are no problems.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Savio’s absence, via the Spurs website

Omar Marmoush does get his Spurs bow, however.

Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Matheus Fernandes and Rodrigo Bentancur, absent or substitutes in Gameweek 1 after stilted or shortened pre-seasons, are also brought in as De Zerbi makes five changes from the opening-day defeat to Brentford.

Marcos Senesi, Mikey Moore, Lucas Bergvall and Conor Gallagher drop to the bench, while Richarlison doesn’t even make the squad as rumours swirl about a possible exit.

Also on the bench are Mohamed Kudus, whose last appearance was in January, and Dominic Solanke, who started in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Newcastle have their own marquee signing in the starting XI as Nico Gonzalez goes straight into Matthias Jaissle’s line-up.

Sean Steur makes way for him.

Jaissle’s other alteration from the draw with Liverpool is enforced as Joe Willock comes in for the injured Will Osula. Yoane Wissa will thus move up front, having started as a ’10’ in Gameweek 1.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, van de Ven, van Hecke, Robertson, Gray, Bentancur, Tonali, Fernandes, Marmoush, Tel.

Subs: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Udogie, Bergvall, Solanke, Kudus, Davies, Moore.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, Miley, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Wissa.

Subs: Jaouen, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Murphy, Woltemade, Ramsey, Shahar.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Savio

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.

FPL notes: Cherki Savio
259 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hall or Dedic?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Hall because of the threat of Livramento

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        just now

        And Hall’s vastly superior attacking threat

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      hall is world class, could be his proper breakout fpl season 170+ points

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Stays at Newcastle?

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          You can wait till after Tuesday to find out before you buy him

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  2. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    Wissa + Dedic

    Firm locks on WC.

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      To play 3-4-3 every week? Forwards aren't good in FPL anymore, especially after defcon

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        29 mins ago

        Different game this year with so many attacking managers and so many good cheap forward options.

        You can have a great DEFCON defense with 3 good forwards.

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        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          Yeah, just saying I wouldn't play three strikers every week. I have Barry as the third forward, but I plan to play him only occasionally

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  3. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    What should I prioritize here with 1 FT?

    Plan is WC for GW6, thinking I hold or is getting Kinsky out a priority?

    Kinsky (Dubravka)

    Gvardiol Calafiori Maguire (Thomas L Davis)

    B Fernandes Wirtz Cherki Tzolis (Slater)

    Haaland Pedro DCL

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      DCL to Wissa could be a good shout.

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    2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Maguire to Newcastle defender maybe

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kinsky to the ball boy or anyone

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  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    TC Haaland 3 or Palmer 4?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      I’d go Haaland 3 if I could

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Think I'm gonna go with Haaland in GW3, although now I have Palmer I was giving him some serious consideration too but think I'll end up with the robot...

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  5. New article
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/29/fpl-gameweek-2-saturdays-goals-assists-bonus-defcon-points-2

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  6. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is wc5 the play?

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