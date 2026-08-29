Spurs v Newcastle team news: Marmoush + Nico debuts, no Savio

Some big-money summer signings are on show this evening as Tottenham Hotspur face Newcastle in the 5.30pm BST kick-off.

However, one new £85m acquisition will have to wait a little longer for his debut.

TEAM NEWS

That man is Savio, who misses out because of “muscle fatigue”.

“It was bad news yesterday before training in the afternoon because he suffered muscle fatigue and the medical staff obviously didn’t want to take a risk and I agree with them – it’s not the right moment, especially because he didn’t work in the last 10 days, for him 20 minutes against Charlton, maybe it was tough to rest for the days after but for the next game I think there are no problems.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Savio’s absence, via the Spurs website

Omar Marmoush does get his Spurs bow, however.

Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Matheus Fernandes and Rodrigo Bentancur, absent or substitutes in Gameweek 1 after stilted or shortened pre-seasons, are also brought in as De Zerbi makes five changes from the opening-day defeat to Brentford.

Marcos Senesi, Mikey Moore, Lucas Bergvall and Conor Gallagher drop to the bench, while Richarlison doesn’t even make the squad as rumours swirl about a possible exit.

Also on the bench are Mohamed Kudus, whose last appearance was in January, and Dominic Solanke, who started in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Newcastle have their own marquee signing in the starting XI as Nico Gonzalez goes straight into Matthias Jaissle’s line-up.

Sean Steur makes way for him.

Jaissle’s other alteration from the draw with Liverpool is enforced as Joe Willock comes in for the injured Will Osula. Yoane Wissa will thus move up front, having started as a ’10’ in Gameweek 1.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, van de Ven, van Hecke, Robertson, Gray, Bentancur, Tonali, Fernandes, Marmoush, Tel.

Subs: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Udogie, Bergvall, Solanke, Kudus, Davies, Moore.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, Miley, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Wissa.

Subs: Jaouen, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Murphy, Woltemade, Ramsey, Shahar.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.