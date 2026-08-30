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Man Utd v Ipswich team news: Rashford starts

30 August 2026 279 comments
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The penultimate match of Gameweek 2 sees Manchester United take on Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick’s side were beaten 2-0 by Hull City in their season opener.

Ipswich meanwhile will hope to build on their winning return to the top-flight after defeating Sunderland 2-1.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

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TEAM NEWS

Man Utd boss Carrick makes four changes to the team that lost at Hull.

Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford come into the team.

Out go Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven, Andrey Santos and Patrick Dorgu, who are all on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes, who is the second-most captained player of Gameweek 2, starts in a No 10 role.

Ipswich are unchanged from last week’s home win over Sunderland.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Fernandes. Rashford, Cunha

Subs: Darlow, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Dorgu, Santos, Lacey, Sesko, Zirkzee

Ipswich Town: Scherpen, O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis, Lukic, Nunez, Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda, Emersonn

Subs: Walton, Furlong, Kipre, Ouattara, Palacios, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Clarke, Akpom

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

2pm team news: 32

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.

2pm team news: 31
279 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Slabhead seriously

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  2. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mbeumo is a terrorist

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  3. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Get in you beauty!

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  4. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Arry ya beauty

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  5. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Oh fck off... Will probably get called off for handball

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  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Won't be given...

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  7. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    How's Maguire so sh*te on defcons

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  8. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    That shot is going miles odf

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  9. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Probably OG

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Goal only allowed because it’s an OG

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  10. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    wow does og change the rules on handball, tough this

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      *unreal, thats so tough on ipswich jeez

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  11. fusen
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Handball all day long

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  12. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    just now

    This game is making the willy go flaccid big time.

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  13. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Stands? As OG?

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  14. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Tired of this league now, it’s just blatant cheating

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  15. JBG
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Yes!!

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  16. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Maguire saves Gameweek

    #GOATThings

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  17. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    OG?

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  18. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Pen united

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