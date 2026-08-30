Man Utd v Ipswich team news: Rashford starts

The penultimate match of Gameweek 2 sees Manchester United take on Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick’s side were beaten 2-0 by Hull City in their season opener.

Ipswich meanwhile will hope to build on their winning return to the top-flight after defeating Sunderland 2-1.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Man Utd boss Carrick makes four changes to the team that lost at Hull.

Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford come into the team.

Out go Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven, Andrey Santos and Patrick Dorgu, who are all on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes, who is the second-most captained player of Gameweek 2, starts in a No 10 role.

Ipswich are unchanged from last week’s home win over Sunderland.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Fernandes. Rashford, Cunha

Subs: Darlow, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Dorgu, Santos, Lacey, Sesko, Zirkzee

Ipswich Town: Scherpen, O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis, Lukic, Nunez, Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda, Emersonn

Subs: Walton, Furlong, Kipre, Ouattara, Palacios, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Clarke, Akpom

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.