Villa v Arsenal team news: Jackson debut, Konsa a sub

Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with Aston Villa v Arsenal.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta sticks with the same team that defeated Coventry City on the opening day .

That means that Ezri Konsa is only on the Gunners’ bench as he makes a matchday squad for the first time since his transfer from tonight’s hosts.

Also among the Arsenal substitutes is the fit-again Bruno Guimaraes.

As for the Villans, there are two changes from their 4-0 pasting by Brighton and Hove Albion.

They hand full debuts to two of their summer captures, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and striker Nicolas Jackson.

Joao Gomes is suspended, while Marco Bizot drops to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, McGinn, Kamara, Buendia, Hemmings, Barkley, Jackson.

Subs: Bizot, Mings, Ruggeri, Garnacho, Abraham, Bogarde, Wan-Bissaka, Alysson, Lynch.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Tzolis, Odegaard, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Konsa, Madueke, Merino, Zubimendi, Guimaraes.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.