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Villa v Arsenal team news: Jackson debut, Konsa a sub

31 August 2026 48 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with Aston Villa v Arsenal.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta sticks with the same team that defeated Coventry City on the opening day .

That means that Ezri Konsa is only on the Gunners’ bench as he makes a matchday squad for the first time since his transfer from tonight’s hosts.

Also among the Arsenal substitutes is the fit-again Bruno Guimaraes.

As for the Villans, there are two changes from their 4-0 pasting by Brighton and Hove Albion.

They hand full debuts to two of their summer captures, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and striker Nicolas Jackson.

Joao Gomes is suspended, while Marco Bizot drops to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, McGinn, Kamara, Buendia, Hemmings, Barkley, Jackson.

Subs: Bizot, Mings, Ruggeri, Garnacho, Abraham, Bogarde, Wan-Bissaka, Alysson, Lynch.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Tzolis, Odegaard, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Konsa, Madueke, Merino, Zubimendi, Guimaraes.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Savio

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore.

A snapshot of this page is below; it’s basically a condensed version of the one in the Members Area.

FPL notes: Cherki Savio
48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Jackson if back!

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      *is

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    2. Yank Revolution
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      The King of Pop?

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    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Arsenal clean sheet locked in

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  2. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any opinions on this possible GW4 WC and GW5 BB - would be 11 changes from the current 15
    Only possible planned move in GW5 with 3FT would be Rogers to MGW I have .7 ITB at the moment to allow for this and price changes. A lot hangs on Kona’s looking like a starter.

    Leno Kinsky

    Calafiori Konsa Hall N.Williams Mykolenko

    Palmer Roger’s Cherki KDH Sangare

    Haaland Pedro Wissa

    Current team for reference which looks ok for GW3 is

    Kinsky Dub

    Calafiori White O’Reilly Ajer Rodon

    Semenyo Wirtz Szob Mbeumo Tzolis

    Haaland Pedro Walle

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  3. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    I benched Tzolis (instead of Wirtz or DCL). I'll be watching from under my sofa. Laterz.

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  4. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Arsenal's bench would demolish this Villa first team. Cricket score incoming

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    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Better have white or Tzolis involved. Calafiori not going to help my 5.5mil GW rank much

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  5. JBG
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    "Maresca roulette" got worse it seems..

    "Manchester City have reached an agreement with Everton to sign Iliman Ndiaye!

    They will pay the Toffees £60M + £5M in add-ons"

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Got 3 City for Coventry after all

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Doubt it will matter for GW3, probably same team as GW2. But Ndiaye will probably get minutes of the bench from Cherki/Foden/Semenyo next match. Most likely Cherki, if I had to guess.

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        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah I think you're right

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  6. terranullius
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Currently on 2 FTs but I don't really want to do anything. Anyone else in the same boat? No Haaland btw.

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      With only one each from Pool and City (not Haaland) in my current squad, I've gone FH to make sure I can get him. It was that or roll transfers and cross my fingers. The second option may prove to be the better one, but I would not be enjoying next week otherwise so I pulled the trigger

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      1. terranullius
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah, FH makes sense this week. Cheers mate

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    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don’t go without Haaland for 3 I think. I was only Haaland and no Bruno and I dropped from 0.5 mil OR to 4.5 mil OR this week

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      1. terranullius
        • 2 Years
        just now

        FH loading... cheers.

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  7. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Konsa not starting is such a bummer for my WC team

    Had an absolute beast of a team ready but without Konsa it just doesn’t work as it won’t have Arsenal defense then

    Back to the drawing board…

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not sure why people thought he would start any of GW1 or 2... not sure if he will come in GW3 either.

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    2. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      Same

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    3. Yank Revolution
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think he will play, just not yet...if you can be patient, it should pay off w Konsa.

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    4. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cant believe people though some guy would walk into the team and just instantly replace a CB who has has consecutive clean sheets..

      Hes not even bought as first choice - thats Saliba. He will be a rotation player and backup player 100% certainly.

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Eze was £60m, he won’t be on the bench
        Madueke was £50m, he won’t be on the bench
        Konsa was £60m…

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  8. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Score prediction?

    AVL 1-4 ARS

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      0-3

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    2. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No way - Monday night at Villa park, who need to make up for the Brighton drubbing. Villa 1-2 Arsenal, or Villa 1-1 Arsenal.

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  9. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Probably have to sell Ndjai now he’s off to MCI

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    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      100% sell. Backup option at City.

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  10. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wan-Bissaka, Jackson and Garnacho. Is the Villa scouting department for real?

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Wan-Bissaka and Jackson are good options. Emery will think he he can sort Garnacho’s attitude, which is his biggest issue tbh

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  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Love seeing Arsenal in a yellow away kit, reminds me of the 1989 Anfield league-winner and the 2003/04 "Invincibles" campaign

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  12. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hemmings skins White

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Good for Konsa.

      He only needs one of Mosquera or White to have a bad game...

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      1. Ignasi M
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        White will get injured soon

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  13. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Suzuki lol

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  14. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gabriel on 3 defcons already

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  15. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    MLS wastes Tzolis A

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  16. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is that a crowd safety plan at Villa Park no fans behind Raya
    Due to the signing of Jackson & potential crowd injury

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  17. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gabriel Gaul would be beautiful

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      *haul

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Champion of Capua

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    3. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Gabriel almost scored from the corner.

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  18. Ignasi M
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Monday night away at Villa is tough - the crowd is loud and behind their team, also they need to make up for that drubbing from Brighton. Arsenal should win, but Villa should score. Villa 1-2 Arsenal.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I always underestimate Villa.

      "Oh they play a high line, there will be plenty of space for attackers."

      Nope, Villa are a tough.

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    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Crowd won't be a problem this evening as one stand is empty

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  19. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raya lol

    Bar

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  20. Ignasi M
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Buendia, cross bar

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  21. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Kai Lolertz

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