Scout Notes

FPL notes: Mosquera injury latest + Tzolis off at half-time

1 September 2026 273 comments
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Arsenal have carried on where they left off last season, winning their first two Premier League games of 2026/27 to nil.

A solitary goal from Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) saw the Gunners edge out Aston Villa, who at least made some small strides after their Gameweek 1 pasting at the Amex.

Here are our Scout Notes, which feature data and screenshots from our new Match Centre.

Mosquera injury

MOSQUERA INJURY LATEST + KONSA MAKES DEBUT

The much-touted full debut for Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) didn’t materialise, as Cristhian Mosquera (£5.5m) kept his place in an unchanged backline. The entire Arsenal XI was the same as Gameweek 1, in fact.

But Konsa did make it onto the pitch for his Gunners bow, replacing Mosquera after the 79th minute.

The latter had needed medical treatment before coming off but Mikel Arteta said it was a precautionary withdrawal.

“He’s fine, but he was feeling like he was about to have something, and that’s why we have the bench that we have, and that’s why we had to bring Ezri in.” – Mikel Arteta on Cristhian Mosquera

Still, you wonder if Konsa will now be promoted to the line-up in Gameweek 3, having now had his first taste of action with his new club.

“Really happy with Ezri, as well, because it was a really tricky debut to come here to your ex-club and just contain that emotion and play really focused. I think he was brilliant.” – Mikel Arteta on Ezri Konsa

TZOLIS HOOKED – AND REPLACEMENT EZE PRAISED

Coming off even earlier than Konsa was Christos Tzolis (£6.5m). The 24%-owned winger failed to emerge for the second half, having had a bit of a stinker before the interval. He’d been booked, too.

The Greek wide-man, so impressive in the weeks preceding this game, didn’t complete a single cross, take-on or pass into the Villa box.

Arteta didn’t mention the rationale behind that half-time withdrawal but did hail the impact of Eberechi Eze (£6.4m), who replaced Tzolis on the left wing. The England international ‘assisted the assister’ for Arsenal’s only goal of the game.

“Ebs comes in, he makes a difference to win the game.

“We knew that he could create an action. He created three actions that he put people almost looking at the goalkeeper one-against-one, but as well I have to trust him. When they make the rotation, especially on the right-hand side, and Cash’s goal, last year he lost him, we conceded the goal – and this year, I think he learned a lesson because every time something was happening he was at it, and I think he helped the team in a great way.” – Mikel Arteta on Eberechi Eze

High praise for Tzolis’ replacement, then, which may be a bit of a concern ahead of Gameweek 3.

Arteta has even ruled out the prospect of signing other attackers before tonight’s transfer deadline.

“As I said, we’re trying to improve the squad until tomorrow night. We’re going to try to do that. I’ve been disconnected from the world for 24 hours because I think my energy and focus has to be on the match, but I will get back on it now.” – Mikel Arteta, when asked if he was planning to bolster his left-wing options

ANOTHER GOAL FOR SAKA, ANOTHER ASSIST FOR CALAFIORI

Saka notched a goal for the second successive Gameweek, while Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m) now has back-to-back assists to his name.

We didn’t see as much of the Italian international getting forward – Ben White (£5.5m) had over twice as many final-third touches – but he was there when it mattered for the winner, running inside of Eze and squaring for Saka to tap in.

The in-form defender had gone close with a set-piece attempt of his own earlier.

Encouragingly, he lasted 90 minutes (as did Saka and White), too.

“He’s been great. He’s been much more consistent. I think he’s been training every single day and you can see that his emotional state is high. I think physically is in a really good place.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori

THE ARCHETYPAL ARSENAL DISPLAY

Mosquera injury

Arsenal were a bit raggedy with their passing at times, gifting Villa the ball in some dangerous areas, while their final ball at the other end was often lacking.

But we’re only two Gameweeks in, and we can expect some cobwebs at this early stage of 2026/27.

Otherwise, this was the archetypal Arsenal display.

Defence is their strong suit, and they restricted Villa to precious little. Even the hosts’ closest effort, an Emi Buendia (£6.0m) strike from distance that clipped the top of the bar, very likely would have been disallowed, had it gone in, for a foul in the build-up. A Nicholas Jackson (£6.5m) cross that evaded everyone, an off-target Ian Maatsen (£4.5m) effort and a blocked Matty Cash (£4.5m) shot were about the best of the rest, but Villa didn’t really threaten the clean sheet. David Raya (£6.0m) didn’t have a save to make.

Another strength is set plays. We’ve already mentioned Calafiori’s chance, while Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) perhaps should have scored from a Declan Rice (£7.5m) corner, with Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) flapping.

The one stick used to beat Arsenal with is their lack of open-play threat. In fact, at Villa Park, they had only four such shots (‘SP’ below is set-play attempts):

Still, you never get the feeling they’re really panicking, probing patiently while they’re waiting for that one opening, knowing that one chance may be enough, given their superiority at the back. Not great to watch, but often effective.

RICE BANKS DEFCON AT THE LAST!

There’s a boost for Rice owners this morning! After the data refresh, the midfielder has joined Gabriel in banking DefCon points.

Saka remains just one contribution away.

BETTER FROM VILLA

Anything after Gameweek 1 was going to be an improvement for Villa, and it always looked like the opening weekend was a ‘bottoming out’ period, with the squad decimated and looking morale-sapped following some high-profile exits. The ranks have been bolstered since, with Jackson and Suzuki making their full debuts here. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) and Alejandro Garnacho (£5.9m) appeared from the bench, too.

It was a workmanlike display, with chances at a premium, but Arsenal are going to stifle most teams. Hull City in Gameweek 3 will be more of an acid test as to where they are with their rebuild.

“Today, I think we compete fantastic collectively, tactically as well. The team responded fantastic. This is the way.” – Unai Emery

£4.5m midfielder George Hemmings made another start for the Villans, although you wonder how long his run in the team will last, with Buendia and Garnacho able to take up his left-wing role, and Joao Gomes (£5.5m), Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) and Leon Goretzka (£6.0m) still to return in central positions.

MATCH SUMMARY

273 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Tzolis - keep or sell?

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      it depends if u got Cherki/Foden and if u can do direct swap to Cherki if dont own

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    2. Stimps
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      Sell

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    3. Stimps
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      Sell for Barnes

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    4. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      42 mins ago

      If I owned shares in him I would have been phoning my broker at 9pm last night.

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    5. CAP
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      I'm keeping as plenty of other fires to put out. Could come good against a leaky Chelsea defence...? Praying anyway

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    6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Already sold for KDH

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  2. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    If I had a spare 2m I'd seriously consider bringing in Saka for Tz0lis this GW and forget about City players. He's the only Arsenal attacker worth having and Chelsea are conceding goals with gay abandon.

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    1. dan slo
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Gay abandon sound like something Reform is going to do when they win the next election.

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    2. lilmessipran
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not a native English speaker, didn't get the last bit, gay abandon?

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  3. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    What’s everyone’s thoughts on a triple attack from a single team? Has the potential to be massive if the side is to score 4 or 5 but in my eyes it feels a bit overkill

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      I might get triple chelsea attack when I play my WC in either gw4 or gw6.

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    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      differs from game to game I got triple citeh attack for next gw

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    3. Over Midwicket
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      I think it's a good strategy. Gives a steady stream of points as you don't have to "hit the right picks". If someone trails off or the team stops scoring you just pivot to another big hitter.

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    4. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      24 mins ago

      Only if they introduce points for assisting the assister.

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    5. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Looks great until theres a 0-1 loss and a quarter of your team blanks.
      And captaining one of them means a third of your team depends on one match.

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  4. Kodap
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I have 0.5m in the bank, and Rodon as my 4.5m.. do I take a -4 to bring in Lewis Hall before he rises to 5.1m?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      The new 4.5 def looked excellent

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    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      depends who u got as a sub

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    3. CAP
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Who's the sub? Wouldn't -4 for a DEF especially if you plan on WC soon

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  5. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    bottomed appreciate replies
    play one in each:
    a. Thomas (Mci)
    b. Diop (LIV)

    1. Slater (AVL)
    2. Tzolis (CHE)

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    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      B2

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    2. CAP
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      B, 2

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    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      thats what Im on atm thx fellaz

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    4. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      B2

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  6. GW2 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW2.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

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    1. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      98 witth Robot (C) No complain. Just needs to get Kinski out ASAP.

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    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Rough: Tzolis, Rodon
      Smooth: played BB with 121 points > Bruno(C)

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    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Smooth: 111 points.
      Rough: 25 points on the bench after getting 12 on my BB last week!

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    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      42 mins ago

      Very rough.
      78 is normally a very good score for a single Gameweek with no chips played.
      But this time it saw me plummet from 1st to 26th in Mods & Cons, and from 31k to 789k overall.
      It wasn't going too badly till Bruno (who I didn't even own) started raking in the points!

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        tdqg8c quickly, this effort earns you first place in line for the feasting buffet! The Kentucky Fried Whelks have just been replenished!

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      2. Ausman
        • 3 Years
        just now

        110 points with Bruno killing it. 5 players returned double digits. Certainly a relief after last weeks 47 🙂

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    5. CAP
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      76
      Smooth: ... was second in ML before the JP own goal if that counts
      Rough: where to begin? No bruno, Pedro captaincy over robot. Sitting bottom of my ML licking my wounds

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    6. dshv
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      114

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    7. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Alright GW with 108 pts - Rodon Tzolis Kinsky are problem to sort out
      BB GW1 was proven better for my team with 20+ pts and not so GW2 - at least one decision 'correct' with the right output 😛

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    8. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Rough
      Verbruggen Tzolis Thiago
      Smooth
      Everthing else
      101 pts Bruno (c)

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    9. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      31 mins ago

      Captained Mbeumo instead of Fernandes
      Benched Tarkowski

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    10. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Rough: massive drop from around 150k to 1.2m

      Smooth:79pts can surely not be that bad hey?

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    11. Kannbury
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      94.
      Smooth Bruno (c)

      Rough, was a gnats whisker away from putting the TC on him!
      1st 90+ for a long time and still a red arrow!

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    12. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      11 mins ago

      97 with (r)obot ok
      rough
      went too early mgw to cherki fri night
      and saka 1 d/c short is annoying

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    13. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      107pts, 178pts in total, so well ahead of the peloton. Was happy to be stuck in the middle of the peloton at this stage so to be ahead of it, at 231k, is raptuous!

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  7. Traction Engine Foot
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    No idea what moves to make here. Would you just roll and maybe TC Haaland or try and get another City player? 2fts and no money in the bank.

    Verbruggen
    White Cala Hume
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Gross
    Haaland Pedro DCL
    Kinsky Le Fee Shaw Davis

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tzolis + Shaw to Cherki and whoever def u can afford

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      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks but I would need a defender that costs £3.3m...

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      I’d be tempted by DCL to fodder, Le Fee to Foden, and TC

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      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Interesting idea, thanks. Ultimately I do think tanking a forward spot might be a good idea

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    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think you need to make a transfer TBH.
      Tzolis, Shaw and maybe LeFee can go.
      Can you get a newcastle or everton def?

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      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I was considering Shaw to Hall and Tzolis to Sangare

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        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep

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  8. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    On a FH

    Thiago or Wissa?

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Wissa

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Thiago easily. He’s in mine

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    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Wissa

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    4. Sun God Nika
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      for form its got to be wissa

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    5. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Wissa

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  9. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Who to sacrifice for Cherki MGW or Mbeumo? I do not have Fernandes.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      MGW imo

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    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Mbeumo, MGW on pens and playing Spurs

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    3. CAP
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Mbeumo out of those. Forest have a good run of fixtures

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    4. Sun God Nika
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      mbuemo

      FYI i am a MGW owner and i do feel he is a keep and forget as he will have moments when he dries up but over the year it will be worth it

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    5. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      i had the option fri night and did mgw,really wish it was boomo ,its the price changes that dictate so much at the start,be so much better if say boomo started at 7.8 or cherki at 7.7 ,why does everything have to be 0.5 apart,archaic at best,didnt they have 0.1 gaps in the world cup ?

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  10. dshv
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Anyone on TC this week?
    If not now, what's your plan?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      I’m not because I’m on FH

      I think it’s a great week to use it if you’ve already got Haaland though

      My plan is potentially Palmer GW4, Haaland GW7, or maybe Haaland GW16

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    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Ill TC robot most likely or in gw 7 vs Ips

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    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yes TC - just do it when the opportunity looks fine. Greedy for later seems to lead to dissapointment - at least for me previous seasons

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    4. Sun God Nika
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      saving for for ipwich for haaland or may put it on another premium if form keeps like palmer or bruno

      basically ill wing it

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    5. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      reasonable to TC this week, on basis of fully fit and firing. reasonable to hold off on the basis of better fixture in future, I would say both similar strategies

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    6. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      just now

      TC this week. Don’t want to take the chance on a future injury or loss of form. Plus don’t know how Maresca will set up for UCL.

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  11. Ohh1454
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Thoughts on Maguire and Tzolis > Dedic and Foden ?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Decent moves

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    2. dshv
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good one

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    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Like it but are Dedic minutes at risk when Livramento comes back?

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    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes!

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  12. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Mbeumo’s price might fall when he could’ve easily scored against Hull, hauled vs Ipswich and facing a leaky Everton

    Crazy

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      10M players, crazy is the norm now

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      We have 100% win record at their ground too

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Don’t know what Man Utd will turn up as your defence is also leaky but still think you can score against teams. Even against Man City people will sell Mbeumo for that but that’s the kind of fixture that suits him

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          I was just being daft cos we've only played one game there, but I agree with you. Not watched a minute of Everton this season, but looking at the stats from Saturday, it looks like they could have took a bit of a battering.

          We just won't keep clean-sheets with that back-line, which is an issue, but means we'll always be looking to score which is obviously good FPL-wise. Not like City have been water-tight either.

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    3. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      he's been poor, stumbled into that haul, Sesko back now

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        None of that is true

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        1. BobBradleysOpportunity
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Sesko played football. Mbueumo assist to Fernandes was silly, and goal was very Hail Mary finish, I would go as far as saying all of that is true

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          1. BobBradleysOpportunity
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            I own him and enjoyed the points, but let's be objective

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          2. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Sesko played 15 mins and looked miles off it - he's not ready to start yet.

            How Mbeumo got his points doesn't define his game - he was very close to scoring another and had the most touches in the opposition box. Good skill and composure for the chip too - writing a goal off like that as 'Hail Mary finish' to fit a narrative is a bit of a joke.

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    4. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      My original plan was to keep him and sell Bruno (keeping Haaland), but got to keep Bruno now and if Mbeumo looks like dropping there's a case for getting rid before they meet City

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      1. H Dog
        • 16 Years
        29 mins ago

        Tbf they play Fulham away the week after so not quite straight forward?

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        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          City has Sunderland at home same GW.... But ofc then there's the issue of midfield rotation for the City players

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  13. PGR
    • 14 Years
    49 mins ago

    Decided to avoid WC and FH in GW3 and use two FT's to get Haaland.

    A) Which forward out of Isak and Thiago would you sell?
    B) Which 4.5 midfielder is best to get? Is Yalcouye of Brighton likely to keep his place? Or should I just get Slater?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      30 mins ago

      I’d sell Isak even though it sounds crazy, 3 big chances missed in two games won’t continue for Thiago

      Yalcouye I think might play but safer with slater. If Isak out, enough money for Gomez?

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  14. ZeBestee
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    WC Team

    Verb Steele
    Konsa Cala De Cuyper Egan Gvardiol
    Saka Palmer Foden Szobo Sangare
    Hauland Wissa Pedro

    Will bring in Rogers and probably downgrade Cala for gw4 going forward(If Hincapie starts getting game time around CL games)

    Worth it?

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nice
      I have 9/15 on my WC
      Foden vs MGW is my issue

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      1. ZeBestee
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Foden will be Rogers in gw4. Dont see him as a long term asset but you never know, Maresca seems to like him. MGW is a very good option, probably set and forget for sometime as he will return eventually.

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        1. Christina.
          • 16 Years
          17 mins ago

          atm I reckon Im going with Foden for wk 3 with money ITB for MGW

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          1. ZeBestee
            • 12 Years
            15 mins ago

            Yeah there is a reason he was priced at 8, he is going to be their main man again this season, and with Munoz now in the team attacking output will increase + he is on pens. Very nice pick.

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            1. Christina.
              • 16 Years
              13 mins ago

              ...and down to 7.9m...

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    2. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Current team

      Verb Kinsky
      Cala White De Cuyper Williams Rodon
      Foden Cherki Szobo Tzolis KDH
      Haaland Pedro Thiago

      on -8 having done 4 transfers (mistake)

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  15. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    I made some knee jerk move earlier and I'm not sure what to do with Tzolis now, just start if we hear he is set to play? Chelsea leak goals so could come good.

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    1. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      could get benched for eze for Chelsea game after his performance yesterday and eze looking sharp

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    2. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      I think he start vs Chelsea as we need pace in the wings but Eze will eat into his minutes for sure going forward.

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    3. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      35 mins ago

      I thought he looked very lively vs Coventry but yesterday was just a poor game, so can’t say for certain what he’s like with that small a sample size

      Keep for now (unless Foden available by 4.5 to Egan) but going forward maybe isn’t a buy

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  16. _Ninja_
    • 16 Years
    46 mins ago

    2FTs

    Tzolis/Rodon -> Foden/Egan?

    Verb
    Calafori Hume Shaw
    Bruno Mbuemo Tzolis Szob
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Kinsky Gross Rodon Davies

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      yes

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    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes, looking at the same myself

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    4. _Ninja_
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers all

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  17. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    WC dilemma

    Team Bruno -

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Gvardiol - Konsa
    Bruno - Palmer - Cherki - Sangare
    Haaland - Pedro - Wissa

    Steele - Egan - Slater - Thomas

    Worry about BB later

    Team BB 5

    Hornicek - Sels
    Calafiori - Muharemovic - Williams - Dedic - Konsa
    Palmer - Cherki - Foden - Szobozslai - Sangare
    Haaland - Pedro - Wissa

    Crazy BB 5 fixtures for this team.

    Then save 5 FTs Upto GW 8 and do Hornicek + Sels + Cherki + Foden + Williams ➡ Bruno + Petrovic + 4m GK + Egan + Slater

    Basically I land back on the Bruno team above by GW 8. If Bruno looks necessary, then can even play FH in 6 and captain him.

    Like the triple City attack here for COV, SUN, IPS as well but slight worry about Goden minutes by GW 7.

    So, Team Bruno or Team BB? Help me with your thoughts?

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    1. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      bench boost team is solid but so hard to expect 15 players to be fully fit in 3 weeks' time

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        3 FTs at the disposal in 5 though.

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    2. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      I like the second

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ta

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    3. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      One thing I have learnt in this game, is seldom does long term planning works perfectly. There may probably be a lot of changes by gw8 that you wouldnt be able to get to 5 FT. I always combine between short and long term picks to maximize points and reduce the reliant to plan longer.

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      1. BobBradleysOpportunity
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        this

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      2. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Very true that

        I have 2 FTs saved already. Will have 3 FTs in 5 to deal with contingencies and settle for Saka over Bruno if need be in and around GW 8.

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  18. Make United Great Again
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    A. Thiaw & Szobozali
    B. Dedic & MGW

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

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  19. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    41 mins ago

    Odegaard/Walle Egeli or Wissa/Slater for final spot on wild card?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      37 mins ago

      Ode/WE - think the optimum strategy is five midfielders, and you can downgrade odegaard much easier than you can Wissa so more flexible

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Thanks, good point.

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    2. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      I like wissa/Slater, more nailed, something that's important for those priced players

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        33 mins ago

        I can't decide

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          32 mins ago

          Tbf odegaard often doesn’t get 90 mins (merino etc) which I hadn’t considered

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  20. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    We TCing Haaland this week? Bruno or Cherki vice?

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    1. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Bruno always pick a different fixture as backup TC or if for some reason the game gets cancelled you are left with no player in TC.

      Freak lightning storm, bad weather, pitch issues would be a bad way to waste a triple captain.

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  21. Nightf0x
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Kinsky (verb)
    White cala shaw (ewjik hume)
    Schade ndiaye bruno tzolis wirtz
    Haland dcl (pedro)

    2 fts, Which route togo or WC ?

    A) schade ndiaye shaw -4 to foden 4.5mid. 4.0def.
    Gw4 wirtz white -4 to palmer konsa
    B) ndiaye wirtz shaw -4 to elanga foden 4.0def.
    Gw4 schade kinsky -4 to rogers 4.0gk
    C) ndiaye tzolis shaw -4 to foden 6.0mid. egan
    Gw4 wirtz hume -4 to rogers konsa

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    1. CAP
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Is a -4 necessary? Ndiaye, Shaw > Sangare, Egan an option?

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      1. Nightf0x
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I want foden

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  22. CAP
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    A week to forgot for me, thoughts on these 2FT? Plan to WC next week.

    Kinsky
    Gabriel, Calafiori, Shaw
    Szob, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Tzolis
    DCL, Haaland, Pedro

    Dubravka, Kluivert, Konsa, Davis

    A) Tzolis, Mbeumo > Cherki, Sangare
    B) Gabriel, Kluivert > Cherki, Hall

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    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Of those, B

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  23. lilmessipran
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    What are people's thoughts on Sangare on a wildcard. I see loads of teams where he is firmly the 8th attacker with spread out funds. Isnt he good enough to be a 7th attacker ie starts most weeks, 4th defender comes in sometimes? This structure helps me park funds in premiums Palmer/Saka/Bruno and makes switching considerably easier.

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    1. CAP
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I like him, will be coming in when I WC

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      This year's Anderson where he'll get 4 points most weeks and nick the occasional goal contribution

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah

      Certainly play him at home, Sunderland next.

      I'm going to play Mukiele at home and bench away.

      He's good as 7th/8th attacker.

      We should probably be playing a back 4 as well.

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    4. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I see him as essential on my wildcard, more essential than more expensive assets

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  24. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Yalcouye a good punt for next 2 games?

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  25. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    £1m itb, 1 ft, would you bring in Sangare here or so something else?

    Who do you see as the weakest link here?

    Pickford
    Calafiori Gvardiol Aina
    BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Ndiaye
    Havertz Thiago João Pedro

    Steele Tzolis Mitchell Mukiele

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    1. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      if eager for sangare, tzolis and ndiaye probably the two id consider moving out first, mbuemo better fixture and nailed for now even if out of form

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    2. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Aina
      Likely benched by Munoz.

      Havertz also maybe but we will see

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Ouch

        That's a v good point

        Maybe I can't roll afterall

        Thanks

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  26. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    19 mins ago

    shaw to hall -4 0.5(spare) and t/c haaland to pay for it ???

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