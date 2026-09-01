Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Assessing 200+ budget defenders

1 September 2026 0 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

Finding value at the back can be crucial when building a UCL Fantasy squad, particularly with a €100m budget to spread across 15 players.

Budget defenders priced at €4.0m and €4.5m can free up valuable funds to spend on premium attackers elsewhere.

But which of these cheaper options are actually likely to play and offer Fantasy potential? Here, we assess the budget defenders in UCL Fantasy 2026/27 and highlight the names that could offer genuine value.

ALL €4.0M DEFENDERS IN UCL FANTASY 2026/27

Note: UEFA are still adding players and prices to UCL Fantasy. This table will be updated as more options become available.

ClubPlayer names
AEK AthensMartin Georgiev
Aston VillaLamare Bogarde
Atletico Madrid Marc Pubill
BarcelonaGerard Martin, Hector Fort
BayernNathaniel Brown, Sacha Boey, Hiroki Ito
DortmundFilippo Mane, Luca Reggiani, Joane Gadou
Bodo/GlimtHaitam Aleesami
Club BruggeKyriani Sabbe, Hugo Siquet, Jorne Spileers, Han Beom-Lee
ComoYan Couto, Ignace Brempt, Alex Valle, Ivan Smolcic, Jacobo Ramon, Marc Kempf, Kaiki Bruno, Edoardo Goldaniga, Andres Cuenca
FeyenoordGijs Smal, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Lotomba, Mats Deijl, Thomas Beelen
GalatasarayWilfried Singo, Eren Elmali, Kaan Ayhan, Metehan Baltaci
Inter Carlos Augusto
LASKManoel Verhaeghe
LeipzigLukas Klostermann, Benjamin Henrichs, Max Finkgrafe, Maxime Esteve, El Bitshiabu
LensNidal Celik, Kyllian Antonio, Saud Abdulhamid
LilleCalvin Verdonk, Ousmane Toure, Tiago Santos, Tanguy Nianzou
LiverpoolJoe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas
Man CityRico Lewis, Vitor Reis
Man United Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven
Napoli Alessandro Buongiorno, Mathias Olivera, Sam Beukema, Pasquale Mazzocchi
PSGIllia Zabarnyi, Lucas Beraldo
PortoZaidu Sanusi, Nehuen Perez, Martim Fernandes, Fransico Moura
PSV Mauro Junior, Yarek Gasiorowski, Armado Obispo, Joel Berg, Adamo Nagalo, Fabian Merien
Real BetisValentin Gomez, Natan
RomaJan Ziolkowski, Devyne Rensch, Daniele Ghilardi
SabahAden McCarthy, Tellur Mutallimov
Slovan BratislavaSamuel Koslovsky, Kevin Wimmer
ShakhtarPedro Henrique, Vinicius Tobias, Marlon Santos, Oleksandr Karavaiev, Giorgi Gocholeichvili, Alaa Ghram, Irakli Azarov, Diego Arroyo
Slavia PrahaYoussoupha Mbodji, Stepan Chaloupek, Tomas Vicek, Daiki Hashioka, Ange N’Guessan, Neil Glossoa, Samuel Kelechi, Dominik Javorcek, David Jurasek
Sporting Ivan Fresneda, Sergi Altimira
StuttgartAmeen Al Dakhil, Lorenz Assignon, Ramon Hendriks, Maximilllian Herworth, Luca Jaquez, Dominik Nothnagel, Leonidas Stergiou, Joshua Vagnoman, Dan Zagadou
Viking Anders Baertelsen, Sondre Bjorshol, Martin Roseth, Jesper Daland, Viljar Vevatne, Kristoffer Haugen,
VillarrealSantiago Mourino, Sergi Cardona, Alex Freeman, Willy Kambwala, Carlos Romero

BEST €4.0M DEFENDERS

Como could offer UCL Fantasy managers incredible value this season. Cesc Fabregas’ side don’t face a particularly tough fixture until Matchday 7 and have three €4.0m defenders who have featured regularly early on. Jacobo Ramón looks particularly interesting after starting 30 league matches last season, while Álex Valle has started both games this campaign. Yan Couto, on loan from Dortmund, provides another option.

Sporting CP also have an appealing early schedule, with arguably no seriously difficult fixture until Matchday 7. That brings Iván Fresneda into consideration after featuring regularly last season. However, Georgios Vagiannidis could provide competition when he returns from injury, creating some rotation risk.

Another potentially exciting option is Joane Gadou, providing he continues to start for Dortmund. The Black and Yellows begin with an excellent run of fixtures and have historically produced strong defensive numbers in the Champions League. As a centre-back, Gadou could therefore offer significant value at €4.0m.

Nathaniel Brown is arguably the most intriguing attacking option. The Bayern Munich defender has started out of position as a number 10 in back-to-back matches, scoring in one of them. How long that continues is questionable, though, with several players potentially threatening his advanced role.

Club Brugge regularly provide useful budget options in UCL Fantasy. Full-back Kyriani Sabbe stands out after producing six attacking returns in the league last season. Meanwhile, Han-Beom Lee has been a regular starter at centre-back early on following his move from Midtjylland.

There are multiple options at PSV Eindhoven, too. Their defence hasn’t always been the most reliable, but an appealing early schedule increases the attraction. Full-back Mauro Júnior has produced attacking returns in each of his last two matches, while centre-back Armando Obispo could offer greater ball-recovery potential.

Villarreal have a tougher opening schedule but could become much more appealing after Matchday 4. Both full-backs, Carlos Romero and Santiago Mouriño, cost €4.0m. Romero looks the more attacking of the pair after registering nine attacking returns last season.

There are question marks over Napoli’s options. Both Alessandro Buongiorno and Sam Beukema come in at €4.0m, but neither currently looks completely secure. Buongiorno recently picked up an injury, while Beukema is yet to start a league match for Napoli this season.

Several other individual options are worth monitoring. Marc Pubill has started two of Atletico Madrid’s opening three matches, although his minutes remain uncertain. Barcelona’s Gerard Martín has also featured early in the campaign but carries significant question marks over regular starts.

Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi has shown plenty of attacking threat recently and could become particularly interesting given their excellent schedule after Matchday 1. A recent injury makes his early-season availability one to monitor.

Finally, Tiago Santos could provide one of the more reliable routes to minutes at Lille. The full-back scored during pre-season and again in the opening league match against Angers, although the French side may offer less clean-sheet potential than some of the alternatives above.

ALL €4.5M DEFENDERS IN UCL FANTASY 2026/27

ClubPlayer names
AEK AthensFilipe Relvas, Harold Moukoudi, Stavros Pilios, Lazaros Rota
ArsenalPiero Hincapie, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Riccardo Calafiori, Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa Matteo Ruggeri, Matty Cash, Victor Lindelof, Ian Maatsen, Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres
AtletiDavid Hancko, Robin Le Normand
BarcelonaEric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen
BayernJosip Stanisic, Kim min-Jae
DortmundRamy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton, Daniel Svensson, Emre Can
Bodo/GlimtFrederik Bjorkan, Villads Nielsen,
Club Brugge Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys, Joel Ordonez
FeyenoordAnel Ahmedhodzic, Givairo Read, Jerry Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe
GalatasarayDavinson Sanchez, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ismael Jakobs
Inter Yann Bisseck, Benjamin Pavard
LASKAndres Andrade, George Bello
LeipzigLutsharel Geertruida, Castello Lukeba, Willi Orban, David Raum
LensRuben Aguilar, Samson Baidoo, Jhoanner Chavez, Ismaelo Ganiou, Jonathan Gradit, Matthieu Udol
LilleAlexsandro, Nathan Ngoy, Romain Perraud, Loun Sradanovic
LiverpoolConor Bradley, Ronald Araujo, Giovanni Leoni
Man CityAbdukodir Khusanov
Man UnitedMatthijs De Ligt, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui
NapoliLeonardo Spinazzola, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Luca Marianucci
PSGLucas Hernandes, Lucas Digne
PortoAlberto Costa, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, Dominik Prpic
PSV Ryan Flamingo, Kiliann Sildillia,
Real BetisFran Garcia, Marc Bartra, Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo
Real MadridDean Huijsen, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy
RomaAngelino, Mario Hermoso, Gianluca Mancini, Evan N’Dicka, Wesley Franca
SabahSteve Solvet, Akim Zedadka
Slovan Bratislava Kenan Bajric, Cesar Blackman, Svetozar Markovic, Sandro Cruz
ShakhtarValeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko
Slavia Praha David Zima, Tomas Holes, Igoh Ogbu
SportingGoncalo Inacio, Eduardo Quaresma, Zeno Debast, Giorgos Vagiannidis
StuttgartJeff Chabot, Alexander Groib, Maximillian Mittelstadt, Christopher Olivier, Yanik Spalt
VikingHenrik Falchener, Herman Haugen, Henrik Heggheim, Gianni Stensness
VillarrealRenato Veiga, Juan Foyth, Pau Navarro, Logan Costa

BEST €4.5M DEFENDERS

Dean Huijsen immediately stands out at €4.5m. The centre-back plays for one of the strongest sides in the competition in Real Madrid and has started all three of their league matches this season.

Arsenal’s defensive record also makes their budget options appealing. The Gunners kept 19 clean sheets in the Premier League and nine in the Champions League last season. Riccardo Calafiori is particularly interesting after registering back-to-back league assists. Ezri Konsa comes in at the same price following his move from Aston Villa and could provide an alternative route into the defence from centre-back.

Few €4.5m defenders can match the attacking potential of Maximilian Mittelstädt. Stuttgart aren’t the most reliable defensive side, but they open against Viking and Slovan Bratislava. The flying full-back also takes penalties and corners, giving him multiple routes to points.

Dortmund’s opening schedule is also difficult to ignore for clean-sheet potential. The German side have regularly provided excellent value for UCL Fantasy managers, while Waldemar Anton is one of their more reliable options for minutes.

Another attacking full-back to consider is David Raum. Leipzig have two manageable opening fixtures and another promising run after Matchday 4. Raum recorded 10 league goal contributions last season and also takes corners.

Lens provide another route into an excellent early schedule. They don’t face particularly tough opposition until Matchday 7, while their system allows wing-back Matthieu Udol to get forward regularly. He registered seven assists last season.

Once Napoli’s difficult Matchday 1 meeting with Arsenal is out of the way, their schedule improves significantly. Amir Rrahmani has become a staple of their backline and also carries a threat from set plays. He scored in his final pre-season match, having created an assist in the previous game he featured in.

There are several other €4.5m options who could become useful during the campaign. Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw is one, while Aston Villa duo Matty Cash and Pau Torres benefit from good early fixtures.

Elsewhere, David Hancko has started all of Atletico Madrid’s matches so far. Gianluca Mancini also deserves consideration after playing a key role in an excellent Roma defence last season. His considerable threat from set plays provides another route to Fantasy returns.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.