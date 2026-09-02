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UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Our expert’s first draft

2 September 2026 55 comments
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With UCL Fantasy set to launch next week, it’s time for our first expert draft of the 2026/27 season.

Fantasy Football Scout regular @TheCrisk has put together an early 15-man squad based on the fixtures and the players currently on his radar.

Plenty can change once the game officially launches, so this is very much a first draft rather than a final selection. Below, our expert talks through his early picks and the thinking behind them.

FIRST DRAFT

UCL Fantasy 2026/27

As always, I like to focus mainly on the fixtures when building my first draft. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal and Stuttgart are the teams that immediately catch my eye.

Manchester United and Sporting CP are also on my radar. Whether I invest in their players will depend on how the different price points fit into my squad. Up front, I’ve gone for a triple Bundesliga attack. All three German sides have attractive home fixtures in Matchday 1, which makes their forwards difficult to ignore.

At least one Barcelona midfielder feels mandatory. Lamine Yamal (€10.0m) could eventually join Raphinha (€9.5m), particularly if I decide to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€10.0m) in Matchday 2.

Rodrigo Zalazar looks like an excellent €4.5m option due to his attacking role. He’s also something of a good luck charm for me!

In the premium bracket, Bruno Fernandes (€9.0m) offers plenty of potential and makes my current draft. I’ve backed Arsenal in defence alongside several cheap but solid wing-backs from the German sides. That helps free up money for the more expensive attacking picks.

My two goalkeepers also rotate almost perfectly across the opening Matchdays. Matchday 2 is the only round where that combination looks slightly less convincing. As things stand, my chip strategy is to dead-end the squad into Matchday 5, use Limitless in Matchday 6 and then activate the Wildcard in Matchday 7 to navigate the January fixtures.

55 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    I'm like 70-30 going without Haaland this week. It just makes sense given my team.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori NOR Maguire
    Fernandes Mbeumo Szoboszlai Semenyo Tzolis
    Isak Wissa
    (Rushworth Pedro Colwill Van Ewijk)

    The options are:

    A) Fernandes + Isak > Haaland + Schade
    B) Tzolis > Foden

    The end result is this:

    A) Fernandes, Isak, Foden +1 transfer
    B) Haaland, Pedro, Schade

    I think A is better. I pray Haaland doesn't score a billion goals for this one week. Buy him next week on WC4 with triple Chelsea and triple Arsenal. This team A draft manages to field 11 players with just Calafiori in that match which I think is quite a good thing since it's a difficult match to call.

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Without going Haaland you may be just too generous for all of us Haaland cappers

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      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Am I wrong though? Will Pedro, Schade, Haaland outscore Fernandes, Isak, Foden? It probably has to be 4 points more as well because of the transfer saved.

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Most will have both Haaland and Bruno Fernandes
          Haaland (c) can easily outscore all of Fernandes, Isak, Foden with one capper
          You know that
          Not owning Haaland is a huge risk
          Is there a way that you keep Bruno and get Haaland?

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  2. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Triple (C)aptain on Haaland anyone?

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I'd be doing it if I hadn't played wildcard.

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Think it may be a must for me after being Bruno'd last week 😆

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      o/

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Go on Bobby! Let's geddit 😀

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    3. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I´m in!

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Good stuff! I'm hoping for a brace tbh 🙂

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    4. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      No, only because I don't want to blow another chip so early. Also, I wonder if all the new attacking signings will disrupt City's rhythm?

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  3. Steirish
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Gakpo or Szoboszlai?

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Buy, sell, bench, what?

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  4. Steirish
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Buy

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Who you getting rid of bruv for Gakpo or Szoboszlai?

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  5. Fiasco da Gama
    • 1 Year
    3 hours ago

    Liking this wildcard.
    Any thoughts please?

    Raya
    Gvardiol/Gabriel/Hall
    Sangare/GroB/Anderson/Szob/Palmer
    Haaland/Wissa

    4m/Pedro/Konsa/4m

    Dropping Gabriel is not something I will consider fwiw.

    I've based this squad around nailed players with excellent minutes and set-pieces etc (Konsa is a risk worth taking I feel) hence swerving the likes of De Cuyper, Elanga, Tzolis, Cherki ....

    Might be slightly lacking in DC options though which is my only concern. Gabriel, Sangare, Anderson should be good but I'd like one more. Hard to find though.

    Cheers.

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I'd probably downgrade one of the midfielders or forwards to a 4.5 and spend the extra in midfield. Means you have to start Pedro and palmer against arsenal which is far from ideal but I guess the price you pay for wildcarding this week.
      I'm not convinced gabriel is worth 8.0 but time will tell.

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      1. Fiasco da Gama
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Thanks!

        With Gabriel, I want at least two Arsenal defensive players that I have no doubts about. Ever. He's the only outfield player that fits, so he's in. Also I'd be very surprised if he isn't competing with/beating out similarly priced mids week-to-week. I'll take him over Gibbs-White any day.

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        1. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Owning him and raya definitely means less stress but do you think he'll score as many goals as last year? I'm not convinced and if that turns out to be the case then I think the extra 2.5m could be better spent elsewhere.

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      2. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Ebb

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  6. Big Mac 24
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    How long do we think it takes Enzo to get his debut?

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I think he makes it in GW3 tbh...

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      1. Big Mac 24
        • 13 Years
        2 hours ago

        I’m hoping so too, bringing him in on WC, think he could be gold dust on that team.

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  7. bobicek92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    I was planning to do the obvious Cherki to Mbeumo this week and Bruno to Palmer next week. In the meantime, a few issues such as Ndiaye and Tzolis have emerged. Does it make more sense to do Bruno and Ndiaye to Cherki and Szobo this week, and Tzolis to Palmer next week? That would give me one week less of Bruno, but I’d keep Mbeumo long-term as United coverage (I know there’s no such thing).

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I dont think Mbeumo to Cherki is obvious. It's an option im considering for sure but im equally likely to go tzolis to foden (or possibly even enzo) and then next week mbeumo to rogers ignoring both cherki and palmer whilst keeping bruno.

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    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Good plan imho. N ot likely Bruno mega hauls second gw in a row against Everton away, and if he does, most are capping Haaland anyway

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Most are going the other way?

      Cherki most in Mbeumo most out

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Maybe he meant for instead of to.

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    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I'd be wary of getting Cherki after the business City have done in the transfer market if I'm honest...

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Yoou think foden is a safer bet. Would like a City mid for this GW and GW5, before likely wc in GW6

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        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Maybe I'm too cautious but I'd want to see where Enzo lines up and if that affects Cherki and/or Foden...

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    5. Fnug
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Ndiaye and Tzolis is my headache as well. Thinking about FH this week, just to buy myself some time (plus getting two extra City just for this GW). Tzolis might be less of an issue in GW4, and then I can do a straight Bruno + Ndiaye to Palmer and Mbeumo or whoever.

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  8. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    What to do with Tzolis? 1FT £0.3
    A) Hold, or trade for:
    B) Anderson
    C) Elanga
    D) KDH
    E) Schade
    F) Gross

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I’m thinking had off week giving Chelsea game if I TC Haaland but out if use FH

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      G) Start and let your bench cover him this week, then make a decision...

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Issue is if he's out of favour , he could still get 45 mins or cameo 1 pointer

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        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Would you bench instead and hope he doesn't start?

          I'm not sure he doesn't, may have to wait for the Press Conference?

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          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            If not moving him on, I tihnk I'll bench him this gw yes and play JP

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  9. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    In your opinion who is the best 6.5MF to have for this set of transfers

    Mbeumo & Tzolis > Cherki & 6.5MF

    Rest of Team

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Maguire Thomas De Cuyper Gvardiol
    Mbeumo Fernandes Szoboszial Tzolis Slater
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    2FTs 0 ITB

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    1. Rhae
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Gross

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    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Sangare

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  10. Positive vibes
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Please rate my FH draft, 0.0 itb

    Kelleher
    Calafiori, NOR, Jaquet
    MGW, Cherki, Writz, Schade
    Halland, Isak, Thiago
    4.0 GK, Egan, Mendy, Slater

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  11. cigan
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Reckon I'm ok with saving here again? Will probably TC Haaland

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Muharemovic Kayode
    Semenyo Mbeumo GibbsWhite Wirtz
    Haaland Pedro DCL
    (Kinsky Gomez Shaw Munoz)

    Shaw transfer can wait until next week and Munoz was a failed pick to begin with and I guess he doesn't start this week, but could be great in 4 of the next 5

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  12. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Hi all, suggested transfer for this week, or think it’s worth a FH or WC? Tzolis the main possible issue..

    Verb
    Cala Maguire Ajer
    Bruno Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis Sangare
    Haaland JPedro
    (Kinsky Hume Diop Walle-Egeli, 1FT £0.3 ITB)

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  13. No_Mo_Salah?
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Afternoon,

    Really struggling on whether to get Foden for the next one (only have Haaland at the moment) or Szoboszlai. Currently I'm leaning towards the latter due to security of starts and within the context of a wildcard during the international break but that would mean hiding behind a sofa when Man City play Coventry!

    So the question is, Tzolis to:

    A. Foden or
    B. Szoboszlai?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Or Stach?

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Or Sangare? Depends on the route for triple Che attack if that is the plan.

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  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I've got Ndiaye and Aina in my starting 11...

    With bench cover of Tzolis, Mitchell and Mukiele.

    I could take a minus 4 to bring in Munoz and MGW, but that would involve losing Semenyo at home to Coventry.

    Do you think I should roll in with the FH crowd? I'll then have 2 FT to sort a few positions out next week.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      -4 to ditch Semenyo home vs leaky Coventry doesn't make any sense.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        I know

        Hence I'm now considering the FH

        But I could also be down to 10 men

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  15. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    RMWCT 0.0 mitb

    Verbruggen / 4.0
    Calafiori, Konsa, Gvardiol, Hall, de Cuyper,
    Szobo, MGW, Palmer, Cherki, Sangare
    HPW-trinity

    Cherki to Rogers next week as the planned transfer. I am not sure MGW is worth the money. I could either downgrade MGW to Rogers or someone cheaper and upgrade Gvardiol to O'Reilly. However Mgw to 6.0 frees up "only" 1.9 million and many permutations with Saka or even Bruno cause me issues worth 0.1 million. (I should have bought Cherki before his 1st price rise.)

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Looks like bench headaches

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  16. Positive vibes
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Anyone will use FH this gw?

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  17. New article
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/09/02/munoz-to-forest-what-does-it-mean-for-williams-aina

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