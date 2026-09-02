Munoz to Forest – what does it mean for Williams + Aina?

There was another switch from Crystal Palace to Nottingham Forest this week as Daniel Munoz (£5.4m) rejoined old boss Oliver Glasner at the Tricky Trees.

A transfer fee worth up to £22 million has captured the Colombian.

So, can the 30-year-old continue – and perhaps even improve – his previous Fantasy Premier League (FPL) wing-back output? And what does it mean for the existing Forest wing-backs?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

CAREER SO FAR

A late bloomer who didn’t make his professional debut until aged 20 at Aguilas Doradas, his move to Europe took another four years, when departing Atletico Nacional for Genk in 2020.

STARTS (SUB) GOALS ASSISTS FPL POINTS 2025/26 Crystal Palace Premier League 29 (0) 4 4 136 2024/25 Crystal Palace Premier League 37 (0) 4 6 142 2023/24 Crystal Palace Premier League 16 (0) 0 4 56 2023/24 Genk Pro League 16 (1) 5 1 – 2022/23 Genk Pro League 30 (0) 7 7 –

Halfway through the 2023/24 campaign, Munoz joined Crystal Palace, going on to win two trophies (three, if the Community Shield counts).

A ‘Player of the Match’ FA Cup final performance included assisting Eberechi Eze‘s (£6.4m) glorious winner.

Munoz has 51 international caps to his name, where two of his five goals occurred at the recent World Cup.

SERIOUS ATTACKING THREAT

Of course, FPL managers are already very aware of such attacking capabilities.

Four assists in his initial half-season were very impressive, but the subsequent two campaigns established Munoz as one of the game’s most forward-thinking defenders.

For example, he ended 2024/25 as this position’s best for expected goals (xG, 4.93) and shots on target (18, below), while also joint-fourth for chances created (46). It featured a 10-match spell of two goals, three assists, five clean sheets and 61 points.

Munoz then had a storming start to 2025/26. By accumulating six attacking returns, seven clean sheets and a couple of 14-pointers, he was FPL’s leading defender (89 points) by the end of Gameweek 14 (below).

A six-week knee injury halted things, but he still ended as the joint-second-best at the back for big chances created (eight) and third for expected goal involvement (xGI, 6.41).

ANY DEFCON POTENTIAL?

The above image shows the top FPL full-backs/wing-backs for defensive contribution points (DefCon) in 2025/26.

Munoz was one of the leaders, and it should be noted that he nabbed those 14 DefCon points from just 29 starts. Of those run-outs, three were ended at half-time or earlier.

So, we’re effectively looking at a 26.9% success rate (seven from 26).

Not centre-half levels, but still a nice little extra on top of the goals, assists and clean sheets.

WHERE MUNOZ FITS IN AT FOREST

A pretty straightforward one, this.

The Forest boss has stuck with pretty much the same 3-4-2-1 set-up he used in south London.

So, Munoz will be the right wing-back in Glasner’s system, carrying on their successful relationship at Palace.

WILL HE START REGULARLY?

If we’re going off what went on at Palace, then very likely!

Munoz was fit/not suspended for 80 Premier League matchdays under Glasner – and he started every single one of those games.

Not only did Glasner never bench him in the Premier League but Munoz also started every single FA Cup and EFL Cup tie under the Austrian! His only substitute appearance came in the UEFA Conference League, and even that was off the back of a shoulder injury.

Bear in mind that Forest have no European involvement this season, and are already out of the EFL Cup. Fatigue-led rotation, then, likely won’t be an issue – not that it was before!

WILLIAMS + AINA UNCERTAINTY

So, then, there’s now some serious uncertainty to the minutes of Neco Williams (£5.0m) and Ola Aina (£4.5m).

On the surface, Aina is now the biggest rotation risk. It is he who has been playing at right wing-back in the opening two Gameweeks, with Williams on the opposite flank.

Williams has also proven his attacking worth at wing-back.

Last season, he was the league’s number one defender for attempts (46) and shots on target (19, below), alongside being fourth for both crosses (142) and chances created (36).

Plus, he already has a 2026/27 assist to his name; fouled for Saturday’s penalty at Anfield.

It should be mentioned, however, that Aina has even more experience of left-back/wing-back duties than Williams, so the Nigerian could cover on both flanks.

SHOULD MUNOZ HIMSELF BE AN FPL TARGET?

It’s certainly an advantage that Munoz and Glasner know each other well.

Our free-to-use Fixture Ticker likes four of Forest’s next six matches, and the pre-season ‘jump on, jump off’ article picked out particular runs between Gameweeks 5 to 9 and then Gameweeks 13 to 16.

It’s probably worth seeing how Forest set up against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the next two Gameweeks, which will give us a better indication of how Glasner plans to juggle Williams, Aina and Munoz.

Thereafter, and with Munoz potentially dropping in price again by mid-September, he’s certainly worth a consideration – especially as Forest’s major DefCon magnets at centre-half are £5.5m.