Pro Pundits - FPL General

FPL General’s Gameweek 3 team reveal: 16k in the world

3 September 2026 17 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
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Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares his Gameweek 3 team reveal and Triple Captain plans.

General, aka Mark, is no longer shackled by the Haaland-less experiment of 2025/26! He has three top 500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

He currently sits at 16k in the world.

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Gameweek 2 Review

Gameweek 3 FPL 16k

The Troops have kicked off the 2026/27 campaign in style! After the first two Gameweeks, the overall rank is 16k. I can’t remember ever starting this well, which has me very excited for the season ahead. Owning Erling Haaland (£15.5m) is a lot less stressful than going without him, that’s for sure! 

No transfers were used for Gameweek 2, which gives me flexibility for the upcoming weekend and beyond. I’ve got no plans to Wildcard or Free Hit over the next couple of Gameweeks. I like the approach of hoarding those chips while others use theirs after just two/three Gameweeks of information. My good/lucky start obviously helps to do that. There are very few issues in the squad. 

That Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) 23-pointer will be forever remembered in FPL folklore. It was great to be on him with the armband. Well done to those who Triple Captained him! It didn’t even cross my mind after the poor performance from United in Gameweek 1. His teammate, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m), produced the goods too and it should’ve been even more; how he missed that chance from a yard or two out, I will never understand! The plan was to ship him out for a Manchester City midfielder this week but the 11-pointer and another 90 minutes have given me second thoughts about that.

The double Arsenal defence came through again. I’m so glad I showhorned two of them in before the Gameweek 1 deadline. The early substitution for Martin Odegaard (£6.6m) has me concerned, though. I’m more inclined to keep Mbeumo over him now. Losing the Norwegian would open the door for triple Arsenal defence. The ridiculously priced Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) could come in to replace the injured Joe Rodon (£4.5m) for Gameweek 4. That would push Luke Shaw (£4.5m) to the bench as my 4th defender (which I like). 

Gameweek 3 Team, Triple Captain + Transfer Plan

17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. pjomara
    • 16 Years
    26 mins ago

    For September's international break, we lose 2 weekends of Premier League fixtures!

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    1. LarryDuff
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      We don't speak about the dark days

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  2. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Morning all. WC team ready.

    Sels
    Calafiori - Williams - Dedic
    Cherki - Foden - Szoboszlai - Sangare
    Haaland - Pedro - Wissa

    Hornicek - Palmer - Konsa - Muharemovic

    BB 5 and then get Bruno in 6 is the plan.

    I want threemium team from GW 6 onwards.

    Will do Sels + Williams + Cherki + Foden ➡ Bruno + Slater + Egan + 4m GK in GW 6 with 4 z a FTs.

    May keep one of the City mids over Szobo if they look like starting GW 7.

    Thoughts? Any changes to the bench this GW? 🙂

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    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      If you are going to BB in GW5, Konsa is a gamble.

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Waiting to hear Arteta. If Mosquera is out for this week, then Konsa starts and cements his place for the foreseeable. He is England centre back who’s come in for big money not to sit on the bench. Arteta seems to have pushed that transfer as well.

        If Mosquera is passed fit to start, then it’s a bit of a pickle as he hasn’t done anything wrong to get dropped. I’ll just downgrade Williams to Mykolenko and Upgrade Konsa then.

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        1. mad_beer ✅
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sounds like a plan but I never trust Arteta.

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    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sure you'll get to gw6 with 4 ft?

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        With such a deep squad, I’m pretty sure.

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  3. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    In % what are the chances of Tzolis or Ndiaye starting in gw3?

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tzolis starting I would think, maybe limited minutes. Ndiaye much lower chance to start.

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    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tzolis 70 %

      Ndiaye 10 %

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    3. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tzolis 66% , Ndiaye 0%

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  4. Touré De Force
    • 16 Years
    9 mins ago

    Having strong recollections of going against the grain and not banking on the obvious choice for captain (or triple captain) and making huge rank gains against the masses. In fact, can recollect it strongly from just last season and going against / without Haaland from early doors. Tempted.

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I remember some of the collective TC trains that ended in failure,

      Mane
      Sane
      Dunk
      Dennis
      Kane

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    2. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Never works for me. Doing it again this season though

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  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on Groß + Sangare as the 4th and 5th midfielders?

    Currently own Sangare and considering doing Tzolis > Groß + 4.0 > Konsa.

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Early days but initial numbers stack up

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